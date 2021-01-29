Covid live updates: Covid variant from South Africa confirmed in U.S.

Regional health officials have warned that bottlenecks in vaccine distribution are slowing the ambitious national program to provide shots to tens of millions of Americans in the weeks ahead.
Clinics from New York to Texas have complained that they don't know how many doses they will receive each day, with confirmation often coming at the last minute.
The problems mirror those seen across European Union nations, several of which have complained of a restricted number of vaccines compared to the numbers needed.
There have now been 25.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. — but new cases are down 23 percent compared to the same figure two weeks ago.
Live Blog
Brits are watching TV and gaming more in their third national lockdown
People in the U.K. are spending more time streaming movies and gaming, exercising less and are more unhappy in Britain's current lockdown compared to the first one back in the spring, according to a large social study.
The University of College London found that the most prevalent activity in January's lockdown has been watching TV, streaming content and playing video games. Other popular activities included communicating with friends and family digitally, following Covid-19 related news and listening to music.
In comparison to the U.K.'s first lockdown in March, two-fifths of people are doing less exercise and a third of respondents said they were working more and devoting less time to hobbies and volunteering.
More than 70,000 people have been questioned weekly over the past 44 weeks as the U.K. claimed the world's highest death toll per capita.
Scientists suggest people have found this period tougher and are more focused on coping with their lives. The pandemic continues to affect mental health, with depression and anxiety levels reported at the highest they've been since June.
Despite eroding positivity among respondents, the study found compliance to the U.K.'s current lockdown has improved to 97 percent.
Protesters torch government building over Covid curfew in LebanonJan. 29, 202100:41
European regulator says no new vaccine side effects detected
AMSTERDAM — The European Medicines Agency says no new side effects linked to the coronavirus vaccine made by BioNTech and Pfizer were identified in the regulator’s first safety update on Covid-19 vaccines.
In a statement published Friday, the European regulator said its expert committee assessed reports of people who died after getting the vaccine and said their review “did not suggest a safety concern.” Earlier this month, Norwegian officials amended their vaccination advice to say that doctors should assess frail and severely ill elderly people to decide if they should be immunized.
The EMA concluded that safety data collected on the Pfizer vaccine are “consistent with the known safety profile of the vaccine” and noted that severe allergic reactions are a known, rare side effect. It said the frequency of such allergic reactions was about 11 cases per million doses in the U.S. but that there was no comparable European estimate yet.
Delayed doses, unfulfilled requests and last-minute allocations: Inside the vaccine rollout
Since Covid-19 vaccine distribution started last month, every week has been a test of patience for Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.
"Right now, I can't book vaccine appointments for next week or the following week," said Ruppert, who is the health commissioner for Rockland County, New York, a small suburb outside New York City. "We don't know how many doses we'll get, so we don't know how to organize staffing or how many volunteers we need."
Ruppert can't plan ahead because she has no idea how many doses the county will receive until that week, making it impossible to book appointments in advance without the risk of having to abruptly cancel them, a situation that has already developed in cities across the U.S., including New York.
"It's a week-to-week kind of thing," Ruppert said. "It's like hurry up and wait."
WHO team in Wuhan visits hospital that treated early Covid-19 cases
WUHAN, China — A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 on Friday visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was one of the first to treat patients in the early days of the outbreak.
After meeting with Chinese scientists earlier in the day, the team went to the Hebei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine.
Zhang Jixian, director of the hospital's department of respiratory and critical care, has been cited by state media as the first to report the novel coronavirus, after treating an elderly couple in late 2019 whose CT scans showed differences from typical pneumonia.
"Extremely important 1st site visit. We are in the hospital that treated some of the first known cases of COVID-19, meeting with the actual clinicians & staff who did this work, having open discussion about the details of their work," Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO-led team, wrote on Twitter.