Covid live updates: Covid variant from South Africa confirmed in U.S.

Regional health officials have warned that bottlenecks in vaccine distribution are slowing the ambitious national program to provide shots to tens of millions of Americans in the weeks ahead.

Clinics from New York to Texas have complained that they don't know how many doses they will receive each day, with confirmation often coming at the last minute.

The problems mirror those seen across European Union nations, several of which have complained of a restricted number of vaccines compared to the numbers needed.

There have now been 25.7 million confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. — but new cases are down 23 percent compared to the same figure two weeks ago.