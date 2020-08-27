Hurricane Laura makes landfall on Louisiana coast

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The storm slammed into Cameron, Louisiana, about 1 a.m., according to the National Hurricane Center, which called it an "extremely dangerous" hurricane.

Hurricane-force winds extended 60 miles from its center. Laura will move inland Thursday morning and move north across Louisiana through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has said that devastation could spread far inland in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on Hurricane Laura.