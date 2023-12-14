Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. official to meet with Netanyahu, who vows 'nothing will stop us'

Children injured after Khan Younis strike Palestinian civilians, injured by Israeli airstrikes, arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza today. Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images Share this -





Copied

Hostage families demand explanation after report that Israel blocked negotiations visit Families of hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attacks are demanding Israeli officials "break the deadlock in negotiations" after a report that Mossad Chief David Barnea's visit to Qatar to jumpstart negotiations was blocked by Cabinet ministers. “The families were shocked by the report on the rejection of the Director of Mossad’s request to formulate an agreement for the release of the hostages,” the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum said in a statement, adding the families “demand an immediate explanation.” "The feeling is that every evening a Russian roulette of murdering hostages in Hamas captivity takes place," it added. Israeli officials have previously traveled to Doha in Qatar to negotiate the releases of hostages. The prime minister's office told NBC News, "Israeli officials did not comment on those reports." NBC News has not confirmed the report. Share this -





Copied

U.S. naval ship shot down Houthi drone while responding to mayday call The USS Mason shot down a drone launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen yesterday while responding to a mayday call from a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker under attack from the rebels, U.S. Central Command said today in a post on X. The USS Mason. Katrina Parker / AFP - Getty Images file "These forces first attempted to board the tanker via skiffs," it said, adding a two missiles were fired later at the vessel and both missed. Subsequently, USS Mason shot down a drone in self-defense. "There were no injuries to personnel and no damage to any vessels," it said. Attacks on commercial ships in the region have increased, which the Houthi rebels say is in support of the people of Gaza. The Israeli military campaign in the besieged Palestinian enclave has displaced the majority of its 2.2 million people. Share this -





Copied

UNRWA: 2023 the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 2005 This year has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the U.N. began recording casualties in 2005, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said yesterday in a report. At least 271 have been killed, including 69 children, by Israeli forces, it added. Israeli forces have been raiding camps and carrying out arrests in the occupied West Bank in the past few weeks, with at least seven killed, including one child, from missiles fired by Israeli drones on Tuesday, UNRWA said. In Gaza, at least 135 of UNRWA's own staff have been killed since the war began on Oct. 7, it said today in a post on X, adding that 70% of its team is displaced across Gaza. Share this -





Copied

Putin says there is no comparison between Gaza and Ukraine conflicts Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at an end-of-year news conference where ordinary citizens had the chance to pose questions, said there was no comparison to be drawn between the conflicts taking place in Gaza and Ukraine.

Share this -





Copied

‘God help us’: Displaced Gazans who fled bombardment now face health crisis in a makeshift tent city TEL AVIV — Women, children and the elderly are among the thousands of displaced people living in a huge, makeshift tent city sprawled across the desert in southern Gaza. Some live in unfinished concrete structures, others are sheltering under plastic sheets and tents. Laundry is done in buckets. Cooking, outside on makeshift, wood-fired metal stoves. Many walked miles to get to the camp on the outskirts of the city of Rafah, the blisters on their feet still visible from perilous journeys amid regular Israeli bombardment, the trauma etched on their faces. Fifteen-year-old Rohifa Ramza Baker told an NBC News crew earlier this week that she wondered whether it would be better “for me to die here instead of living this black life.” “This is our life. We are living in a tent at the Egyptian border,” she said. “May God help us. May God help us.” Read the full story here. Share this -





Copied

IDF spokesperson says military is ‘creative’ in damaging Hamas tunnels The Israeli military will use a “creative variety of ways” to destroy Hamas tunnels, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said during a briefing yesterday after being asked directly whether the military was flooding tunnels. “Some of these ways are tactical activity, using some kind of tool to get the terrorists out of the tunnels and some permanent destruction so that the tunnel cannot function,” Hagari said. “The more ways the better, it is wrong to give the enemy the information where and in what place.” A U.S. official told NBC News Tuesday that the Israeli military began using seawater to flood underground tunnels, where it is believed Hamas leadership is hiding. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. NBC News previously reported that Israel was considering this tactic, though critics argued it may exacerbate the current humanitarian crisis after the Palestinian Water Authority warned it could damage Gaza’s underground aquifer. Share this -





Copied

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meets the Saudi Crown Prince National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the ongoing efforts for "sustainable peace" between Israelis and Palestinians in a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday. "They also discussed the humanitarian response in Gaza, including efforts to increase the flow of critical aid," the White House said in a readout of their meeting. Share this -





Copied