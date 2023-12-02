Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli airstrikes pound southern Gaza overnight

First aid trucks since end of truce arrive in Gaza The Palestinian Red Crescent has received the first aid trucks since the breakdown of the truce between Israel and Hamas, the society said on X today. Aid trucks were received at the Rafah Crossing by the Palestinian Red Crescent from their partner organization in Egypt, it added. The posts updated a statement from the organization yesterday which said that Israel had suspended the passing of aid through Rafah following the end of the truce “until further notice.” Share this -





U.N. Women 'alarmed' by accounts of gender-based violence on Oct. 7 U.N. Women, the entity charged with working towards global gender equality, said that the "numerous accounts" of gender-based violence allegedly committed during Hamas' attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 should be "duly investigated and prosecuted, with the rights of the victim at the core" in a statement published Friday. The agency said that it was alarmed by accounts of gender-related atrocities on Oct. 7, and that "all women, Israeli women, Palestinian women, as all others, are entitled to a life lived in safety and free from violence." The statement came after weeks of criticism from within Israel and by congressional leaders in the U.S. over the lack of a U.N. Women statement since the initial attack. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Wednesday said that accounts of sexual violence must be "vigorously investigated and prosecuted." An open letter signed by 87 bipartisan House lawmakers Wednesday urged the body to "publicly condemn Hamas for its brutal October 7th attack" and to stand with "Israeli women and women of other nationalities" in its aftermath.





200 people killed in Gaza since end of truce, minister says Two hundred people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the end of the temporary humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas on Friday morning, according to a statement from the Hamas-run Ministry of Information. Cities across the strip including Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah and Jabalia have also been targeted, the statement, published on Telegram, said. NBC News could not independently verify this report. More than 15,000 people are believed to have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, with several thousand more missing or trapped under rubble.





400 targets hit across north and south Gaza, says IDF Israeli forces have resumed their bombardment of the Gaza strip by land, sea and air, according to a military statement, striking 400 targets in both northern and southern areas. The air force bombed 50 targets in the southern city of Khan Younis, while troops struck "terrorists and Hamas infrastructure" in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Navy forces also struck Khan Younis marina and Deir al-Balah in the southern Gaza Strip, which they said contained "equipment used by Hamas Naval Forces." A fighter jet struck a mosque the Israeli military said was "used by the Islamic Jihad as an operational command center." The targeting of religious buildings, which are protected civilian objects, is considered a war crime under international humanitarian law, according to the ICC, unless the attacking force is able to prove it has lost protected status.





IDF publishes map of Gaza split into 'evacuation zones' The IDF has published a map on its website showing the 25-mile long, densely populated Gaza strip split into hundreds of tiny numbered zones. The military said the map was intended to enable residents to "evacuate from targeted areas," according to the site. It said civilians will receive SMS messages containing the map before bombing with a message ordering anyone who "sees the block number in which he lives" to "follow the instructions of the IDF through various media outlets and obey them" to "preserve your safety, your lives, and the lives of your families." It is not clear from the website or map how much time civilians will get to evacuate before bombing begins, or how residents with intermittent electricity and cellular access would be able to continuously receive or follow specific IDF instructions. More than two dozen deaths were reported in the Rafah area, leading those in Gaza to feel that there is no area that is guaranteed to be safe.





Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was 'a moment of total joy' Moments before she was taken hostage on Oct. 7, Yarden Roman-Gat handed her daughter Geffen to her husband so they could escape. Maya Roman, Yarden's cousin, recounts her reunion with her family. "It started with a phone conversation when Yarden got to Israel. She called us on the phone. We had woken Geffen up not that long before, and Geffen was already ecstatic," Maya said. "At the hospital, they were both so happy, and you can see that amazing, amazing photo of them." "Geffen came running towards me and the rest of the family, you know, yelling, 'Mommy's back you have to come, you have to come see mommy. Mommy's back,'" she added.





300 bodies recovered from Al Shifa, spokesperson says The bodies of 300 people were recovered from Al Shifa hospital and its surrounding buildings during the seven day pause in fighting between the IDF and Hamas, according to Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the General Directorate of Civil Defense, which provides emergency services in Gaza. He added that "mechanisms to continue working and extract citizens from under the rubble" were needed urgently amid the continuation of fighting. "Large numbers" of the deceased were also found at Al-Quds, Al-Rantisi and Al-nir hospitals, he said, though he did not specify numbers and said teams were unable to recover bodies due to the presence of IDF soldiers. Israel has repeatedly claimed that Hamas operates within and beneath hospitals in Gaza and has issued multiple evacuation orders for hospitals throughout the strip. The World Health Organization has said that the evacuation of some hospitals is "impossible to carry out" due to intense bombardment and military attacks in their areas. The targeting of hospitals without action to protect civilians is considered a war crime under international humanitarian law.





