His Hometown: Springsteen uses classic to sing Biden's praises This is @joebiden’s hometown. This is more than where he’s from. This is who he’s for. pic.twitter.com/6ZSK3dXY4H — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2020 Share this -







Trump hails rescue of American hostage in Nigeria An American citizen kidnapped in Niger last week was rescued in a U.S. military operation early Saturday, according to the Pentagon. "U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men," said Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman in a statement. "Last night, our Country’s brave warriors rescued an American hostage in Nigeria," Trump tweeted. "Our Nation salutes the courageous soldiers behind the daring nighttime rescue operation and celebrates the safe return of yet another American citizen!" Trump is expected to hold three campaign rallies on Saturday as he makes his final case for re-election. During a rally in Pennsylvania, the president praised the military for what he called a "brilliantly executed" operation. “Last night our brave special forces rescued an American hostage," he said as the crowd cheered and chanted "USA." “We had a mission set to a far-away land where they kidnapped an American citizen and the kidnappers wished they never done it," Trump said, adding that there were zero American casualties. "The other side suffered greatly, I can tell you that." There has not yet been a full briefing on events from officials on the rescue. Share this -







Trump to campaign in Pennsylvania, as poll numbers show him trailing Biden President Donald Trump will hold three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday, starting off the afternoon outside of Philadelphia in Reading, then making his way to the Pittsburgh area and ending the day in central Pennsylvania. With 20 Electoral College votes, Pennsylvania is a top target for both Trump and Joe Biden. Only California, New York, Texas and Florida have more delegates up for grabs. A new poll released Saturday from Morning Call/Muhlenberg College showed Biden with 49 percent of likely state voters, compared to 44 percent for Trump. That’s marginally tighter than last week, when another survey showed Biden with 51 percent compared to Trump's 44 percent. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 5.5 percentage points. Share this -







'I'm not invisible': Kentucky millennials with felony records head to the polls for first time With the election just days away, Mirage Davis is both excited and anxious. For the first time, she will be casting a ballot, and she doesn't take her right to vote lightly. Davis, 29, who lives in eastern Kentucky, is enthusiastic about Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath, but is still undecided in the presidential election. Seeing a woman on the ticket compelled her to vote in this year’s election, Davis said, adding that she wants to see more women run for office in the state. But Davis, a registered independent, didn’t always have a say in politics; convicted of possessing stolen property and drugs, she and tens of thousands others with felony records had been barred from voting until last year, when Kentucky's governor gave them back that most democratic of rights. “I've gone my whole life feeling like I'm invisible — and I'm not invisible," said Davis, who is making a point to vote in person. "And it's empowering being a woman, a felon, and having the right to vote." Nearly 5.2 million Americans are unable to cast a ballot in this year's election because of felony convictions, according to the Sentencing Project, a group that advocates for criminal justice changes. Many states automatically restore voting rights to those who complete their prison sentences, but Kentucky, along with Iowa, Florida, and Virginia, until recently had permanently disenfranchised the majority of felons. Click here for the full story Share this -





