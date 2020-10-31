SEE NEW POSTS

A view of a packed Trump rally MASSIVE crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania for President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩‼️



ZOOM IN ⬇️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/cJ9KNtaj2L — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 31, 2020







In quest for Latino votes, Miami early voting site is who's who of Trump, Biden supporters If there is any doubt that the stakes are high in Florida in the quest for presidential votes, a trip to one of the busiest early voting sites in Miami-Dade County on Saturday involved a scene of celebrities, grassroots luminaries, politicians running for office, a popular YouTuber, and a man dressed in military fatigues surveying the crowd. Sunday is the last day for early voting in Florida, making Saturday one of the last opportunities for candidates to make their cases and rally voters to turn out. At the Coral Gables Public Library voting site, the scene outside included Latin music blaring, cars with flags and banners honking, free food and drinks, as well as Halloween candy for children. It also included quite a few local and national celebrities. Click here for for the full story.







Trump supporters stage rally in Beverly Hills While President Donald Trump was campaigning through swing states on Saturday, some of his supporters on the West Coast were having a rally of their own. Beverly Hills, California, has been the site of pro-Trump gatherings during recent weekends. A view of the Freedom Rally from the @BHCourier rooftop. Based on last week's turn out, this appears to be near 2,000 people. pic.twitter.com/3Ijz7M5KMI — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) October 31, 2020







'That's what I do!': Obama scores on the court between campaign stops As former President Barak Obama made the campaign rounds Saturday in Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden, he took a break to shoot some hoops at a high school in Flint, Michigan. After scoring a three-pointer, he smiled and walked away, saying "That's what I do!" Biden's traveling digital director tweeted the court action. so this was absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/W4JL6LQZxq — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) October 31, 2020







Harris predicts a 'decisive decision' on election night Kamala Harris said Saturday while campaigning in Florida that she was confident there would be a "decisive decision" on election night. "I really do hope that," Harris told reporters, adding that "based on what I'm feeling and seeing here and around the country" she did not think the election results would end up in front of the Supreme Court, as President Trump has suggested. When asked about what she and Joe Biden would do if Trump jumped the gun and declared victory before the race was called, Harris said, "I'm not going to speculate about that." "I really do believe that the American people have a line, that they will be unwilling to cross and that line, whoever they vote for," she said, predicting that "there will be a respect for the elections and the outcome." "They want a peaceful transfer of power and will stand for our democracy whoever they voted for," Harris concluded. In her last and biggest event of the day, Harris told rallygoers in Palm Beach, "Florida is gonna determine in every way who will be the next president of the United States."







Where will the candidates be on election night? Donald Trump is expected to hold his election night celebration at his Trump International hotel in Washington, although there has been some talk of moving the festivities to the White House. Joe Biden will be in Delaware and plans to address the country from the Chase Center, the same location where he formally accepted his party's nomination in August.







In Pennsylvania, small-town Trump defectors are rare — but could be decisive It's hard to find a man like Victor Dennis in this evenly divided, deeply polarized, heavily courted corner of the county that most precisely mirrored President Donald Trump's statewide victory here in 2016. All but a relative handful of voters in this small Northampton County town, 75 miles due west of the Statue of Liberty and 20 miles northeast of Allentown, have voted — or will vote — the same way that they did four years ago. There isn't much room for a change of heart in the town or in a county that Trump won 50 percent to 46 percent four years ago. That's what makes voters like Dennis, 91, only a little more common than dragon-riding leprechauns. But the race is so tight here, and across the state, that just a small number of crossover voters could make the difference. "First time in my life, I voted for a Democrat," Dennis, a longtime resident of Forks who now lives in a retirement community in nearby Nazareth, told NBC News on Friday after he finished packing groceries into his car in a strip mall parking lot. "I like a lot of the things Trump did, but I couldn't stand his bloviating." Election experts say that the result in Pennsylvania is most likely to determine which candidate wins the presidency. This region, with its mix of bedroom communities for New York and Philadelphia, a health care economy that rivals its historical manufacturing base, and rural stretches dotted with small towns, is one of the most heavily contested in the country. Click here for the full story







D.C. university telling students to stock up on essentials before Election Day The George Washington University in D.C. is encouraging students to stock up on essential goods, such as food and prescription drugs, ahead of the election, warning of the potential for there to be protests and unrest around the Washington area. Some shops around D.C. have also begun to board up their storefronts in recent days in anticipation of protests. While D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has promised that the city will remain safe regardless of who wins, multiple groups are already planning demonstrations around Election Day.






