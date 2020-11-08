Biden team announces first steps in transition plan

The Biden transition team on Sunday will launch its full website and social media channels — BuildBackBetter.com and @transition46 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Additional details from the team:

"For months, the transition team has been laying the groundwork for a potential Biden-Harris administration, so that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can begin to take action on the critical issues facing our country.

The crises we are facing are severe--from a global pandemic to an economic recession to racial injustice to the climate crisis. Our work continues full speed today.

On Monday, President-elect Biden will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20, 2021.

Agency review teams will begin their duties this week, gaining access to federal agencies at the appropriate point.

And across the board we will continue laying the foundation for the incoming Biden-Harris administration to successfully restore faith and trust in our institutions and lead the federal government."