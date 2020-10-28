President
Last update 4:55 PM ET

Pennsylvania Presidential Election Results 2020

Too close to call
Trump
50.1%
Biden
48.7%
93% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 512,125

20
Electoral
Votes
PhiladelphiaPittsburghHarrisburg
93%
expected
vote in
County
  • Adams95% in
  • Allegheny94.3% in
  • Armstrong94.1% in
  • Beaver95% in
  • Bedford99% in
  • Berks93.4% in
  • Blair89.5% in
  • Bradford95% in
  • Bucks91.2% in
  • Butler95% in
  • Cambria94.9% in
  • Cameron95% in
  • Carbon95% in
  • Centre85.9% in
  • Chester95% in
  • Clarion94.5% in
  • Clearfield95% in
  • Clinton95% in
  • Columbia99% in
  • Crawford87.2% in
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
50.1%
3,247,802
Percent
  • 66.4%
  • 39.7%
  • 77.6%
  • 58.1%
  • 83.4%
  • 53.4%
  • 73.4%
  • 71.9%
  • 48.3%
  • 65.8%
  • 68.3%
  • 72.8%
  • 65.4%
  • 47.3%
  • 41%
  • 74.8%
  • 74.1%
  • 67.5%
  • 64.6%
  • 71.6%
Votes
  • 37,009
  • 267,838
  • 26,105
  • 53,886
  • 22,529
  • 105,941
  • 41,824
  • 21,037
  • 176,034
  • 73,023
  • 47,386
  • 1,771
  • 21,595
  • 35,849
  • 126,446
  • 14,363
  • 28,984
  • 11,668
  • 19,746
  • 26,439
dem
Joe BidenBiden
48.7%
3,157,260
Percent
  • 32.2%
  • 58.7%
  • 21.2%
  • 40.3%
  • 15.8%
  • 45.2%
  • 25.7%
  • 26.4%
  • 50.6%
  • 32.9%
  • 30.7%
  • 26%
  • 33.3%
  • 51.4%
  • 57.5%
  • 24%
  • 24.5%
  • 31.3%
  • 33.7%
  • 27.2%
Votes
  • 17,919
  • 396,042
  • 7,130
  • 37,389
  • 4,266
  • 89,530
  • 14,628
  • 7,729
  • 184,350
  • 36,534
  • 21,293
  • 634
  • 10,989
  • 38,978
  • 177,408
  • 4,615
  • 9,598
  • 5,406
  • 10,283
  • 10,052
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.1%
74,439
Percent
  • 1.4%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 0.7%
  • 1.4%
  • 1%
  • 1.7%
  • 1%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.7%
  • 1.2%
Votes
  • 792
  • 7,784
  • 389
  • 1,221
  • 178
  • 2,789
  • 550
  • 494
  • 3,731
  • 1,403
  • 741
  • 29
  • 421
  • 1,040
  • 3,504
  • 235
  • 542
  • 219
  • 528
  • 453
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
8,374
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.4%
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
Votes
  • 94
  • 2,583
  • 0
  • 271
  • 45
  • 543
  • 114
  • 57
  • 890
  • 57
  • 165
  • 6
  • 31
  • 289
  • 1,215
  • 21
  • 0
  • 28
  • 100
  • 63
93%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.3% in
  • 94.1% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 93.4% in
  • 89.5% in
  • 95% in
  • 91.2% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 85.9% in
  • 95% in
  • 94.5% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 87.2% in

