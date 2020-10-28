Pennsylvania Presidential Election Results 2020

20
Electoral
Votes
Votes
93%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Adams95% in
- Allegheny94.3% in
- Armstrong94.1% in
- Beaver95% in
- Bedford99% in
- Berks93.4% in
- Blair89.5% in
- Bradford95% in
- Bucks91.2% in
- Butler95% in
- Cambria94.9% in
- Cameron95% in
- Carbon95% in
- Centre85.9% in
- Chester95% in
- Clarion94.5% in
- Clearfield95% in
- Clinton95% in
- Columbia99% in
- Crawford87.2% in
gop
IncumbentDonald TrumpTrump
50.1%
3,247,802
Percent
- 66.4%
- 39.7%
- 77.6%
- 58.1%
- 83.4%
- 53.4%
- 73.4%
- 71.9%
- 48.3%
- 65.8%
- 68.3%
- 72.8%
- 65.4%
- 47.3%
- 41%
- 74.8%
- 74.1%
- 67.5%
- 64.6%
- 71.6%
Votes
- 37,009
- 267,838
- 26,105
- 53,886
- 22,529
- 105,941
- 41,824
- 21,037
- 176,034
- 73,023
- 47,386
- 1,771
- 21,595
- 35,849
- 126,446
- 14,363
- 28,984
- 11,668
- 19,746
- 26,439
dem
Joe BidenBiden
48.7%
3,157,260
Percent
- 32.2%
- 58.7%
- 21.2%
- 40.3%
- 15.8%
- 45.2%
- 25.7%
- 26.4%
- 50.6%
- 32.9%
- 30.7%
- 26%
- 33.3%
- 51.4%
- 57.5%
- 24%
- 24.5%
- 31.3%
- 33.7%
- 27.2%
Votes
- 17,919
- 396,042
- 7,130
- 37,389
- 4,266
- 89,530
- 14,628
- 7,729
- 184,350
- 36,534
- 21,293
- 634
- 10,989
- 38,978
- 177,408
- 4,615
- 9,598
- 5,406
- 10,283
- 10,052
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.1%
74,439
Percent
- 1.4%
- 1.2%
- 1.2%
- 1.3%
- 0.7%
- 1.4%
- 1%
- 1.7%
- 1%
- 1.3%
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 1.3%
- 1.4%
- 1.1%
- 1.2%
- 1.4%
- 1.3%
- 1.7%
- 1.2%
Votes
- 792
- 7,784
- 389
- 1,221
- 178
- 2,789
- 550
- 494
- 3,731
- 1,403
- 741
- 29
- 421
- 1,040
- 3,504
- 235
- 542
- 219
- 528
- 453
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.1%
8,374
Percent
- 0.3%
- 0.4%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.5%
- 0.4%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
Votes
- 94
- 2,583
- 0
- 271
- 45
- 543
- 114
- 57
- 890
- 57
- 165
- 6
- 31
- 289
- 1,215
- 21
- 0
- 28
- 100
- 63
93%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 95% in
- 94.3% in
- 94.1% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 93.4% in
- 89.5% in
- 95% in
- 91.2% in
- 95% in
- 94.9% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 85.9% in
- 95% in
- 94.5% in
- 95% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 87.2% in
Pennsylvania Presidential exit pollsNational exit polls
- Biden
- Trump