The third day of the Democratic National Convention will feature a must-see lineup of former and would-be presidents and a historic acceptance speech.
Sen. Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party ticket, will deliver her vice presidential acceptance speech Wednesday night, and former President Barack Obama will give the keynote address. Former presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among those set to take the virtual stage.
NBC News will air a special report from 10 to 11 p.m. ET, and MSNBC will have convention coverage from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with special coverage beginning at 9 p.m. NBC News Now will livestream the convention, with special coverage starting at 8 p.m. Follow us here on NBCNews.com for breaking news, analysis and fact checks.
Highlights from day two:
Food, song, emotional moments, biting attacks: 10 highlights from night 2.
Bill Clinton: Trump ignored COVID-19 while 'zapping people on social media.'
Cindy McCain highlights Biden's friendship with her husband.
Trump responds to DNC speeches.
Live Blog
ANALYSIS: The old guard is still in charge at the Democratic convention
Watch 17 Democrats give keynote speech at 2020 DNCAug. 19, 202011:00
WASHINGTON — For Democrats, the future will have to wait.
A parade of prominent establishment Baby Boomers — and pre-Baby Boomers — reminded voters their set is in firm control of the party as more than a dozen rising stars were crammed into delivering a single quilted speech on the second night of the Democratic convention Tuesday.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., by far the most recognizable young Democrat in the country, was given her own one-minute speaking slot, but only because she was chosen by runner-up Bernie Sanders to act as a "second" for putting his name in nomination.
The message the Biden campaign sent to the rest of the country is that now is not the time to test out new leaders or pursue ideological aims. That's consistent with the way Biden ran his primary campaign, claiming the turf of the Obama administration he served in as vice president and challenging competitors — mostly younger and to his left — to define what was wrong with it.
A vision for a more inclusive nation: Aide previews Harris' remarks
An aide to Kamala Harris provided a short preview of the VP pick's remarks Wednesday night, saying the senator “hopes for people to see themselves in her speech.”
“You'll hear her tell her own story and highlight the examples and experiences of others," the aide said. "She will set out a vision for a more inclusive nation in which everyone is welcome and given equal opportunity and protection under the law. Senator Harris will make the case for electing Joe Biden, showing why he’s uniquely the leader for this moment and drawing a clear contrast with the failed leadership of Donald Trump.”
What to expect from Barack Obama's keynote speech
Barack Obama is expected to go to bat for his former vice president in his keynote speech Wednesday night, outlining why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can lead the U.S. out of its current crises and emphasizing that Democracy itself is on the line in this election, an aide to the former president said.
"He will speak live tonight, outlining why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris possess the experience and character to lead us out of the ongoing economic and health care disasters that the current administration has blundered into," the aide said.
"He’ll talk about watching Joe’s success firsthand in helping to lead America out of a dire recession and jump-start our economy, expand health care for tens of millions of Americans, and restore our standing in the world," the aide added.
Obama is expected to highlight how the Trump administration and Republican Party are trying to "discourage Americans from voting," the aide said.
The president will also emphasize that the 2020 election is too important to sit out, and will call on Americans to vote early and turn out on Election Day on Nov. 3.
Jill Biden calls Trump's attacks on husband's cognitive abilities 'ridiculous'
WASHINGTON — Former second lady Jill Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s attacks against her husband and his cognitive abilities are “ridiculous.”
In an interview on NBC’s “TODAY” show, host Savannah Guthrie asked Jill Biden whether a new Trump ad attacking the former vice president’s mental fitness is fair.
“No, no, it’s ridiculous. I mean Joe’s on the phone every single minute of the day, talking to governors who are calling him, and Nancy Pelosi,” she said.
“He’s on the Zoom, he’s doing fundraisers, he’s doing briefings. I mean, he doesn’t stop from 9 in the morning to 11 at night. So, that, you know, that’s ridiculous,” she added.
Jill Biden: We both wanted Sen. Harris because I admire strong womenAug. 19, 202007:27
Top moments from Night 2 of the DNC
Highlights from second night of 2020 DNCAug. 19, 202004:29
Former presidents helped make the case for now-official Democratic nominee Joe Biden — and against President Donald Trump, while the virtual roll call delighted audiences with a digital tour of the U.S.
But it was Jill Biden who stole the show on Tuesday's second night of the Democratic National Convention. Here are some of the most notable moments from Night 2.