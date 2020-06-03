June 3 coverage of nationwide unrest and ongoing protests

SEE NEW POSTS

Police in New Orleans use tear gas on crowds on highway bridge New Orleans police said they used tear gas on protesters Wednesday night after crowds approached in an apparent attempt to cross a Crescent City Connection highway bridge. Police tweeted that they were "compelled" to use the irritant "in response to escalating, physical confrontation with our officers." Escalation and confrontation hurts us all. NOPD is committed to respectful protection of our residents' First Amendment rights. However, tonight we were compelled to deploy gas on the CCC in response to escalating, physical confrontation with our officers. — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 4, 2020 Video from NBC affiliate WDSU showed tear gas billowing over the bridge and crowds retreating. Maria Singer, who was in the back of the crowd, told NOLA.com that some people panicked. "I wasn't scared of the tear gas as I was the stampede of people," she told the outlet. No injuries had been reported by police. The NOLA protest has reached the top of the CCC. pic.twitter.com/V9VR2oJ3AZ — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) June 4, 2020 There was no violence reported by police in the incident. NOLA.com reported that almost everyone was peaceful but a handful of protesters were more aggressive and began pushing into the police line just before police used the tear gas. Earlier Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards thanked the people of his state for holding peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, avoiding the violence and property damage seen in other parts of the country. Here's a look at the video from the expressway after NOPD used gas to disperse the crowd. Before that happened, the demonstration remained peaceful as it moved from downtown, Uptown and onto the expressway. https://t.co/wldMHSFAks#nola #neworleans #nopd #georgefloyd pic.twitter.com/g9UZFPAuCe — wdsu (@wdsu) June 4, 2020







Black Lives Matter sues L.A., county over curfews Black Lives Matter and a group that includes protesters and a journalist on Wednesday sued the city and county of Los Angeles and San Bernardino in a bid to end nightly curfews that were ordered as a reaction to raucous demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. The federal suit, filed by the ACLU of Southern California, argues the curfews, imposed in the city of Los Angeles since May 30, violate the First Amendment as well as the Constitution's protection of freedom of movement. "They are attempting to suppress our ability to fully mobilize and focus full attention on the true issue of concern in the protests — police violence against Black people," Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of the L.A. chapter of Black Lives Matter, said in a statement. The suit states that the curfews "have given police an excuse to commit violence against BLM-LA's members and others who have joined in the protests." It seeks an injunction against such curfews, a declaration that they are constitutionally unlawful, an end to enforcement of unlawful assembly arrests related to the curfews, attorneys' fees and "any other relief" the court might grant. The mayor on Wednesday said that as long as there isn't additional looting or violence in Los Angeles associated with the protests, he would end the curfews, NBC LA reported.







Los Angeles looks to cut $150M in police funding, invest in communities 'left behind' The mayor of Los Angeles, whose city has seen days of protest as well as some looting and violence, said Wednesday that the city is committed to identifying $250 million in cuts that he wants to spend on black communities and others he said have been left behind. The police commission president said it is committed to working with others to identify between $100 million and $150 million in cuts to the Los Angeles Police Department budget. "We've made cuts because of COVID-19," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "It's time to also make cuts because racial justice is something worth fighting for, and something worth sacrificing for." Other changes eyed include requirements that police officers intervene when they see the inappropriate use of force; requirements that officers report misconduct immediately; and that a special prosecutor outside the district attorney's office will be appointed to prosecute officers who engage in misconduct. Garcetti said he wants to spend the money investing in jobs, education and health in communities, and every department would be affected. There will also be an increase in police training, he said.







Federal teams will help Minnesota investigate fires set during unrest MINNEAPOLIS — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has sent a national response team to Minneapolis and St. Paul to help investigate fires set during unrest following the death of George Floyd. Local and state authorities requested the team's help in investigating about 100 business fires in Minneapolis and about 35 in St. Paul. Special Agent in Charge William Henderson of the ATF's St. Paul Field Division said in a statement Wednesday "the cause of these fires is quite obvious. The task at hand now is to determine who is responsible." The team arrived earlier this week.







San Francisco to lift curfew Thursday Starting tomorrow morning at 5am we will be lifting the curfew in San Francisco. The protests we have seen in this city and across the country are for an important cause and our city will continue to facilitate any and all peaceful demonstrations. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 3, 2020







Biden campaign asks supporters to donate to NAACP Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked supporters who want justice for George Floyd to donate to the NAACP. In the first official fundraising email of the month, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee's campaign expressed support for those questioning police uses of force against African Americans like Floyd. "What we do in this moment in history will define us, and we must all answer this call to action," the campaign said. "That's why we're asking you to support the NAACP's work to bring justice for George Floyd and the countless other Black lives that have been cut short by systemic racism today." A previous email told supporters that the campaign is not sending fundraising emails to those living in cities that have seen days of protests over Floyd's death.






