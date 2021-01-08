SEE NEW POSTS

Michael Cohen says he's cooperating with agencies looking into Trump and family I have been asked and have agreed to cooperate with multiple government agencies to provide testimony on the wrongdoing by #Trump and the #TrumpFamily. I am doing this in large part as #Trump and family have tried, and thankfully failed, to destroy America’s democracy. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 9, 2021 Share this -







Flashback: Harris called on Twitter to suspend Trump's account in Oct. 2019 debate Back when she was still a presidential candidate, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris had called on Twitter to suspend President Trump’s Twitter account, saying he violated their terms of service. Her stance made headlines in the October presidential debate in Ohio when she called on Elizabeth Warren to join her and Warren denied. Harris’ stance, for the most part, was questioned and called a debate stunt. She also had penned a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explaining her stance and Twitter at the time responded with a blog post explaining their position. Share this -







Twitter permanently suspends president's @realDonaldTrump account Twitter on Friday permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account, citing his recent comments ahead of a mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter's official "Safety" account tweeted. Read the full story here. Twitter suspends Trump permanently after inciting mob Jan. 8, 2021 02:30 Share this -







Right-wing extremists vow to return to Washington for Joe Biden's inauguration After Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol, Trump supporters with extremist views feel emboldened and are vowing to return to Washington for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, using online platforms to rally each other. “Many of Us will return on January 19, 2021, carrying Our weapons, in support of Our nation's resolve, towhich the world will never forget!!! We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match,” wrote a popular Parler user who frequently posts about QAnon, and is being tracked by the Anti-Defamation League. Parler, Telegram chat rooms and the platform TheDonald.win were all used to plan and coordinate the rally on Wednesday that turned into a riot. Posters explicitly stated their intentions to “occupy” the Capitol. QAnon conspiracy theorists and people associated with militia groups had a visible presence in the crowd. “Round 2 on January 20th. This time no mercy. I don’t even care about keeping Trump in power. I care about war,” an anonymous person posted on the platform TheDonald.win, which is filled with comments posted by people who lauded those who rioted Wednesday as “heroes.” Read the story. Share this -







Feds announce charges against 13 in Capitol riot Thirteen people have been hit with federal charges stemming from Wednesday's storming of the Capitol, the Department of Justice said Friday, and additional criminal complaints are pending. Another 40 have been charged in state court, the DOJ said in a statement. “My office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol," said Washington's acting U.S. Attorney, Michael Sherwin. Among those facing federal charges are Richard Barnett of Arkansas, who was photographed with his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk; Cleveland Meredith, who allegedly made threats against Pelosi; Mark Leffingwell, 51, who's accused of striking a law-enforcement officer in the head and chest; Christopher Alberts of Maryland, who allegedly had a 9 mm handgun and ammunition on the Capitol grounds; and Lonnie Coffman of Alabama, whose truck allegedly had guns and 11 Molotov cocktails. According to an affidavit filed in support of the charges against Coffman, Coffman allegedly told police the explosive devices contained "melted Styrofoam and gasoline.” "An explosive enforcement officer with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives has advised that melted Styrofoam and gasoline are an explosive mixture that has the effect of napalm insofar as it causes the flammable liquid to better stick to objects that it hits upon detonation," the affidavit noted. Most of the others accused of are charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Share this -







Pelosi says if Trump doesn't resign, House will look to 25th Amendment, impeachment House Speaker Pelosi in a statement following a meeting with House Democrats called on President Trump to resign or the House will enact the 25th Amendment or start new impeachment proceedings. “It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign," she said. "But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment. "Accordingly, the House will preserve every option — including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment," she said. Click here for the full story Share this -







Durbin, Schumer pledge quick Judiciary Committee hearings on right-wing extremist groups Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the incoming chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is going prioritize investigations into right-wing extremist groups and whether law enforcement agencies have adequately addressed the growing threat, NBC News has learned. Durbin expects to begin holding hearings shortly after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20 and says the focus will include extremist groups including The Proud Boys, QAnon, white nationalist groups and boogaloo. How Trump’s connection to conspiracy theory community fueled Capitol riot Jan. 8, 2021 03:34 Durbin and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the groups “a disturbing cancer that has grown exponentially since President Trump took office.” “Senate Democrats, along with the Biden administration, will work together to investigate, expose, and hold accountable domestic terrorism threats in our country,” Durbin and Schumer said in a joint statement to NBC News. Pro-Trump rioters associated with those groups stormed the Capitol in the insurrection on January 6, the day the Congress met to count the Electoral College votes. Democrats will gain majority in the Senate after the Inauguration because Democrats won two runoff Senate races in Georgia. Share this -







'Extremely complex': DOJ declines to rule out charges against speakers at rally that preceded riot The Justice Department has again recalibrated its answer on whether charges could be filed against any of the speakers at the Wednesday rally that preceded the assault on the Capitol. After declining Thursday to rule out incitement charges, a DOJ official said Friday that "we don't expect any charges of that nature." A few hours later, a Justice Department spokesman issued the following statement, which again leaves the door open: "Our focus is on the events at the Capitol. As of now, we have not charged anyone with incitement or insurrection. This is an extremely complex and ongoing investigation and we will continue to follow the facts and the law." Share this -





