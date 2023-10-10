House Speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise to address House Republicans today

Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan face a tense and divided GOP in House speaker fight

The Republicans vying to be the next House speaker will make their case to GOP lawmakers on Tuesday, the first formal step to settle a race triggered a week ago after an internal revolt ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and left the chamber leaderless.

Tensions are high, and the two declared candidates have already split the conference. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., has secured some endorsements from center-right and swing district members, and right-wing firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, snagged the support of former President Donald Trump and various House conservatives.

A GOP candidate will need to win a simple majority of the House to be elected speaker — at least 217 of the 221 Republicans (no Democrats are expected to join Republicans and there are currently two empty seats in the House). It’s unclear when that vote would take place, and it could again be a messy process like the 15 rounds of voting it took McCarthy to win the gavel.

