House Speaker race live updates: Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise to address House Republicans today

The latest news on the race to elect a new House speaker:
- House Republicans met Monday night to discuss possible rule changes meant to prevent a repeat of the January process that required 15 rounds of voting to elect Kevin McCarthy speaker.
- Republican lawmakers will return on Tuesday evening to hear from the candidates hoping to replace McCarthy. Right now, two GOP representatives have formally entered the race: Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, and Jim Jordan, of Ohio.
- Democrats will also meet on Tuesday and are expected to unanimously back Rep. Hakeem Jeffries — a formality since the Democrats lack the votes to pick the speaker.
- The race was triggered when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.
Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan face a tense and divided GOP in House speaker fight
The Republicans vying to be the next House speaker will make their case to GOP lawmakers on Tuesday, the first formal step to settle a race triggered a week ago after an internal revolt ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and left the chamber leaderless.
Tensions are high, and the two declared candidates have already split the conference. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., has secured some endorsements from center-right and swing district members, and right-wing firebrand Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, snagged the support of former President Donald Trump and various House conservatives.
A GOP candidate will need to win a simple majority of the House to be elected speaker — at least 217 of the 221 Republicans (no Democrats are expected to join Republicans and there are currently two empty seats in the House). It’s unclear when that vote would take place, and it could again be a messy process like the 15 rounds of voting it took McCarthy to win the gavel.
Israel-Hamas war adds new urgency to House speaker fight
The House of Representatives remains leaderless with an intraparty Republican fight over who should be the next speaker overshadowed by Hamas’ brutal attack on close U.S. ally Israel, which quickly escalated into war.
It’s an unprecedented moment that adds urgency to an already challenging week as fractured House Republicans try to agree on who should succeed Kevin McCarthy after they ousted him from power six days ago.
The already tense internal GOP conflict grew more complicated over the weekend when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, which has killed more than 700 people, including at least nine Americans. Israel declared war against Hamas, launching strikes in Gaza that have killed hundreds more.