President Donald Trump said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon" in a video message from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, as doctors continued to treat him for Covid-19.
The message from his hospital suite came after his physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference, offering different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment.
They also painted an optimistic picture of the president's health, which was almost immediately contradicted by Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, who told reporters outside the hospital that the president went through a "very concerning" period Friday and faces a "critical" next two days in his fight against the virus.
Trump's coronavirus diagnosis has thrown his campaign into confusion with four weeks before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators, and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
Live Blog
Frustration mounts over contact tracing at New Jersey fundraiser
New Jersey state health officials are frustrated in their attempts to contract trace everyone who attended a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his Bedminster golf club Thursday night before he tested positive for Covid-19.
The White House and Republican National Committee handed over names and emails of the more than 200 attendees, what event they attended inside, whether it was a smaller roundtable or the larger fundraiser and whether they reported being within six feet of Trump at any time.
According to a person who has knowledge of the effort, the state of New Jersey told the White House Medical Unit that information wasn’t enough. It asked for the phone numbers and addresses as is standard for effective contact tracing. The source also says it asked for the same information for the staff at the event. The state had received neither by Saturday evening.
There is growing frustration and anger at the state level, according to the source. The information was first requested early Friday morning and was not delivered until 2:30 p.m. The source says New Jersey has had a robust contact-tracing apparatus in place for months. There is also concern that some employees could be from low- to middle-income communities that are harder hit by the coronavirus and harder to contact trace.
Both the RNC and the White House said none of the staff came within six feet of the president for more than 15 minutes, and per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no need to contact trace.
Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for Japan on Sunday but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned after President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized with Covid-19, the State Department said Saturday.
"Secretary Pompeo expects to be traveling to Asia again in October and will work to reschedule visits on that trip, that is now just a few weeks off," the department said in a statement.
Initially, Pompeo planned to visit all three countries next week.