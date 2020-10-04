President Donald Trump's medical team said Sunday that he was placed on a steroid therapy typically used with more severe Covid-19 cases and his condition was improving after multiple "episodes" over the weekend.
The doctors also said Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday if he continues to improve.
Trump had said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to "be back soon" in a video message from the hospital on Saturday. The message came after his physicians provided more confusion than clarity during a press conference, offering different timelines on when Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 and when he began treatment.
Trump's diagnosis has thrust his campaign into uncertainty with weeks to go before the Nov. 3 election. A number of people connected to Trump or White House events have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Among them were former aide Kellyanne Conway, three Republican senators and campaign manager Bill Stepien.
Live Blog
Trump criticized by medical experts after leaving hospital to drive by supporters
Trump on Sunday briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for Covid-19 to drive by a group of supporters, a move that was swiftly criticized by medical experts and Democrats as "insanity."
The president posted a video to his Twitter account around 5:15 p.m. announcing that he would "pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street." A few minutes later, the presidential motorcade slowly drove by the perimeter of the hospital where a crowd had been gathering since Friday night. Trump was seen through the window of an SUV waving and wearing what appeared to be a cloth mask, as opposed to a more protective N95 mask.
The president does not travel anywhere without Secret Service protection, and Sunday's drive was no exception. At least two other people can be seen in the car with Trump.
The unannounced trip sparked backlash from several prominent Democratic lawmakers and some doctors not involved in his care who accused Trump of unnecessarily putting Secret Service agents at risk.
Biden tests negative for Covid-19
The former vice president's campaign announced Sunday evening that the coronavirus test Joe Biden took Sunday came back negative.
“Vice President Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” the campaign said in a statement distributed through the print pool, the small group of reporters traveling with the Democratic nominee.
Biden on masks: ‘Not about being a tough guy,’ they protect everyoneOct. 2, 202003:00
This is the third negative for Biden, who was tested twice Friday ahead of flying to Michigan to deliver remarks on what he called the patriotic duty of Americans to follow safety rules and prevent exposure amid President Donald Trump’s positive diagnosis. Biden told reporters he did not undergo a test Saturday, according to The Washington Post.
The campaign did not say if Biden underwent more than one test Sunday.
Trump briefly leaves hospital to drive by supporters
Trump drove by a crowd of journalists and supporters standing outside Walter Reed around 5:30 pm ET on Sunday.
It's unclear who was driving and what if any precautions were taken to prevent further spread of the virus.
He returned to his hospital room soon after, the White House said.
Trump thanks supporters outside hospital and suggests he may go greet them
Dr. Emanuel questions Dr. Conley's account of Trump's treatmentOct. 4, 202002:26
NJ health officials say they're contacting fundraiser attendees, club staff
The New Jersey Department of Health provided additional information Sunday on its contact-tracing efforts surrounding Trump’s fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club on Thursday.
In a series of tweets, the department said it has reached out to those who attended the fundraiser and that state officials were also interviewing the golf club's staff to assess their level of exposure to the president and his aides and to provide public health recommendations. The majority of the club's staff live in Somerset County, the department said.
There has been growing frustration and anger at the state level because of the way the White House responded to state officials' request for information on attendees and club staff, NBC News has reported.
Trump tweets his appreciation of supporters outside hospital
White House will be 'as transparent as we can,' aide says
The White House's director of strategic communications, Alyssa Farah, said Sunday that the White House is striving to be “as transparent as we can” about Trump’s condition and would be “very quick to clean up” any information if needed.
The comment comes after Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, acknowledged leaving out important information from Saturday’s briefing in order to convey an "upbeat" picture.
Farah told Fox News, “It’s a very common medical practice that you want to convey confidence and you want to raise the spirits of the person you're treating.”
Asked whether the president was upset with his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, for describing a more alarming scene than previously disclosed by Trump or his team on Saturday, Farah said "absolutely not." She added, "If anything, I think the chief of staff's comments reflect how close their relationship is, that he’s so close to this individual when he sees him not feeling well, not his tough, strong self that we all know, that he wanted to make sure to convey that to the public."
'A bit of a red flag': Trump receives steroid treatment for Covid-19
The steroid Trump is taking, dexamethasone, has shown to be beneficial in those with severe Covid-19 because it can stop the immune system from going into overdrive.
When this happens, the immune system can do more harm than good, attacking the body in what’s called a cytokine storm.
However, the drug is not recommended for more mild cases of the disease.