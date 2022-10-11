For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Though you’ll find plenty of notable discounts on small kitchen appliances, tech accessories, floor care and more during the Prime Early Access Sale, you don’t have to splurge to get a good deal. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday and track bargains while they’re still available, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals under $100 that are live on Amazon now, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best October Prime Day deals under $100

Below, we’re sharing the best deals under $100 from the Prime Early Access Salebased on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 69,852 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of our favorite at-home teeth whitening products — this pack includes 20 treatments that gently whiten your teeth over time and keep them brighter for at least 12 months, according to the brand. The kit also comes with two 1-Hour Express treatments that whiten teeth in one hour, the brand says.

4.5-star average rating from 7,288 reviews on Amazon

A slimmer and sleeker version of the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer, this hot tool comes with a detachable head to make it travel- and storage-friendly, as well as a ceramic titanium barrel for a smoother glide when styling, according to the brand. It has four heat settings to customize your heat exposure.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 12,104 reviews on Amazon

This portable Bluetooth-enabled speaker from Sony, which was released last year, comes with a built-in strap for portability and boasts up to 16 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The XB13 speaker is also IP67 rated water- and dust-resistant and it comes in five different colors, ranging from Coral Pink to Taupe.

4.7-star average rating from 12,154 reviews on Amazon

The ProtectiveClean 5300 from Philips Sonicare — which makes some of our favorite electric toothbrushes — equips a pressure sensor to protect your gums, a brush head replacement reminder and a built-in two-minute timer to keep track of how long you’re brushing, according to the brand. Its battery can last up to 14 days and the base contains an indicator light to remind you when it’s time to recharge, Philips says.

4.8-star average rating from 39,239 reviews on Amazon

This highly rated air fryer from Ninja lets you choose your desired temperature — ranging from 105 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — so you can air fry, bake, dehydrate, roast and reheat your food, according to the brand. It comes with a 4-quart nonstick basket, a crisper plate and a multi-layer rack, all of which Ninja says are dishwasher-safe.

4.7-star average rating from 74,168 reviews on Amazon

AncestryDNA can help you better understand your historical ancestry — the brand analyzes your DNA to trace your origins and your ancestors’ journeys over time, find your distant relatives, build a family tree and more, according to the brand. AncestryDNA says it takes about six to eight weeks for your results to be ready online after its labs receive a sample of your saliva.

4.7-star average rating from 109,906 reviews on Amazon

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is an ADA-accepted water flosser that sports 10 pressure settings and a 22-ounce dishwasher-safe water reservoir. The water flosser comes with seven different tips (you can buy additional replacements online) that rotate 360 degrees to clean different parts of your teeth, according to the brand. It’s available in four colors, including white, gray, blue and black.

4.3-star average rating from 401 reviews on Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your pillow ahead of daylight saving, the Leesa Premium Foam Pillow is a supportive and cooling option to consider. It comes with a removable and machine-washable cover, as well as hundreds of ventilation channels that promote airflow through the foam, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating 16,948 reviews on Amazon

The 2021 version of the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has a battery life of up to 10 weeks and sports a 6.8-inch screen, a dark mode and adjustable warm light, according to the brand. It also has an IPX8 water-resistance rating to keep it protected when submerged in up to two meters of water for up to 60 minutes, Amazon says.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 2,873 reviews on Amazon

We’ve previously covered a handful of Instant Pot’s high quality pressure cookers, including the brand’s Duo Plus. In its 6-quart stainless steel cooking pot, the Duo Plus can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, sous vide and more thanks to its 9-in-1 functionality, according to the brand. It also offers 25 customizable pre-set programs for pressure cooking everything from ribs and poultry to rice and numerous desserts, Instant Pot says.

4.6-star average rating from 22,962 reviews on Amazon

If you’re on the market for a new heater as you prepare for the upcoming winter, this tower heater from Lasko — which makes some of our favorite tower fans and space heaters — offers both a high heat and a low heat setting. Its digital display shows the temperature it’s emitting at that moment, which you can control using the adjustable thermostat, the brand says. The heater also includes an eight-hour timer and a remote control for convenience, according to Lasko.

4.2-star average rating from 15,426 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite massage guns, the Wahl Deep Tissue Therapeutic Massager is an expert-recommended pick for beginners looking for a budget-friendly option. It comes with four attachment heads, including a flat disc for wide coverage of the body and a Four Finger Flex attachment that feels similar to fingers from a massage, according to the brand. This massage gun has two speeds and two vibration settings to help you customize your massage.

4.7-star average rating from 11,473 reviews on Amazon

The Igloo Polar Cooler has a 120-quart capacity that can hold up to 188 12-ounce cans and can keep drinks cool for up to five days in temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. Though this cooler doesn’t have wheels, it does include swing-up handles on either side, as well as dual snap-fit latches to keep the lid on tight and contents secure, Igloo says. It also sports a drain plug so you can easily get rid of leftover water and ice after use.

The best October Prime Day sales under $100 on Amazon

Here are the best Prime Day sales under $100 on Amazon right now that we think you’ll want to know about.

The best October Prime Day sales at other retailers

In addition to Amazon, the following retailers are offering Prime Day sales we recommend.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off beds, area rugs, cookware sets and more during the 5 Days of Deals Event through Oct. 11 Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off bedding, kitchen, home decor and more during its Fall Savings Event through Oct. 11 and up to 25% off the total price during its Beyond Big Sale Oct. 11-12 Macy's: Up to 30% off with the purchase of a pair of shoes using code GREAT through Oct. 12 SkinStore: Up to 25% off sitewide using code FRIENDS through Oct. 12 Kohl’s: Up to 20% off sitewide using code SAVENOW from Oct. 6-16 and up to $10 off orders worth over $50 using code YOUGET10 Oct. 11-12 Brooklinen: Up to 15% off sitewide through Oct. 17

