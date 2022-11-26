While Black Friday may be over, many retailers are still offering sales today so you can take advantage of even more savings. If you’re planning to shop for yourself or find holiday gifts for loved ones, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering doorbuster deals across categories such as home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more. And while some of these sales run through Cyber Monday, it's best to snag a product you have your eye on as soon as possible — experts told us to expect popular items to sell out.

To help you make the most of the final Black Friday sales, we compiled some of the best deals and sales that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals across retailers

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 71,836 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of the best teeth whitening products you can buy. This set, which comes with 44 strips for 22 treatments, is designed with a hydrogen peroxide gel that the brand says helps remove stains from teeth.

4.4-star average rating from 84,413 reviews on Amazon

This smart garage control system allows you to open and close your garage door from your phone via the companion app. It comes with a garage hub and a sensor, and you can get real-time garage door activity notifications sent to your phone to help you monitor it.

4.7-star average rating from 73,237 reviews at Target

Oral-B’s Pro 1000 electric toothbrush is one of the best models you can buy. It’s built with numerous features that experts recommend we look for while shopping, including a pressure sensor and timer to ensure you clean your teeth for two minutes.

4.6-star average rating from 79,145 reviews on Amazon

Kasa’s Smart Plugs allow you to control electronics with your phone via the companion app whether you’re home or away. The plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant when paired with compatible devices.

4.7-star average rating from 10,600 on Amazon

This cookware set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick fry pans. They’re made from hard-anodized aluminum, a material the brand says heats up quickly. The pans are compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and induction stovetops thanks to their stainless steel bases. They’re also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to All-Clad.

This hot air brush has a 2.4-inch detachable head, which Revlon says helps you style hair closer to the root. You can choose from low, medium, high and cool heat settings, and remove the brush head from the handle to store the tool.

4.9-star average rating 20,893 reviews on Amazon

The stackable containers in this 16-piece set are made from clear BPA-free plastic, according to the brand, and come with lids that have airtight seals. You can stack the containers, which come in multiple sizes, and they’re freezer- and dishwasher-safe, Rubbermaid says.

4.4-star average rating from 3,431 reviews on Amazon

Attach this small device to bags, keychains, luggage and other items you want to track. You can see the exact location of your Tile on the companion app if it’s within Bluetooth range (about 400 feet), according to the brand, or see the device’s most recent location if it’s out of range. Tile also says the replaceable battery is good for up to one year of use.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro have a MagSafe Charging Case and offer active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode. The earbuds come with silicone tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit, and you can use Siri voice commands to change the song or volume, adjust settings and more.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 2,320 reviews on Amazon

Casper’s Sleep Essential Pillow has a plush feel, according to the brand, and is designed with a cotton outer shell. The pillow is available in standard and king sizes.

4.7-star average rating from 30,114 reviews on Amazon

23andMe’s Ancestry + Traits DNA Kit comes with all the materials you need to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab, where it runs tests to provide information about your family tree and trait reports — such as whether your hair is more or less likely to lighten with sun exposure. The brand says you’ll get results in about 5 to 6 weeks.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 28,286 reviews on Amazon

Levoit’s WiFi-enabled air purifier can clean air in rooms up to 183 square feet with a H13 True HEPA Filter. You can control it from your phone via the companion app, or adjust its settings using Amazon Alexa or Google Voice commands once it's connected to compatible devices.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,479 reviews on Amazon

The newest model of Furbo’s dog camera offers a rotating 360-degree view and is designed with a 1080p camera that automatically follows your pet as they move around. The camera pairs with a companion app so you can see and hear your pet, as well as speak to them when you’re not home. You can also fill the Furbo with treats and toss them to pets through the app.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 11,440 reviews on Amazon

One of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy, the JBL Charge 5 offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has an IP67 rating, making it water-resistant and dustproof, the brand says. The speaker is designed with a built-in powerbank so you can use it to charge your phone or tablet.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 19,071 reviews on Amazon

Amazon says its Kindle Paperwhite has a glare-free 6.8-inch display, and you can adjust its screen shade from white to amber depending on what environment you’re reading in. The e-reader offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand, and since it’s water-resistant, you can read at the beach, pool or in the bath.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,756 reviews on Amazon

The Wi-Fi-equipped Aura Carver Frame pairs with a companion app to showcase your favorite photos and videos on the 10.1-inch display. It comes with free unlimited storage and is built with speakers so you can hear video feedback. You can also invite loved ones to share their own photos and videos to the frame through the app.

4.4-star average rating from 6,265 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s smart scale connects to a companion app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your weight and BMI over time. The battery-powered scale’s screen displays your weight when you step on it. Multiple people can use the scale so long as they connect their personal devices.

4.8-star average from 36,685 reviews on Amazon

Hydro Flask is known for their reusable water bottles, which have a proprietary powder coat that makes them easy to grip and more durable, the brand says. This 32-ounce model is made from stainless steel and can keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, according to Hydro Flask. The water bottle comes with a leak-proof straw lid.

4.6-star average rating from 38,998 reviews on Amazon

This smart thermostat has sensors that can detect if you’re home or away — it learns your schedule and programs itself to lower the temperature when you’re not home or when the seasons change, which the brand says can help you save energy. The thermostat is Wi-Fi-enabled and connects to a companion app, allowing you to control it from anywhere.

4.6-star average rating from 3,097 reviews on Best Buy

Apple’s over-the-ear headphones offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode, as well as up to 20 hours of audio on just one charge (which is triple the battery life of the AirPods Pro). The headphones have memory foam ear cushions and are designed with spatial audio, which has an effect similar to surround sound.

4.3-star average rating from 9,264 reviews on Amazon

This appliance pairs with Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso capsules, each of which have a barcode that the machine reads to automatically adjust the brew size, temperature, pressure and time. It’s conveniently designed with a removable 37-ounce water tank and built-in capsule storage.

4.4-star average rating from 13,901 reviews on Amazon

Brew 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee with this Keurig coffee maker, and choose if you want your beverage to be hot or over ice. The coffee maker is built with a 66-ounce removable water reservoir and accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. If you like a more flavorful cup of joe, you can choose the appliance’s strong brew option.

4.7-star average rating from 3,755 reviews at Wayfair

Dyson, a Select reader favorite brand, is currently discounting a handful of its products, including this cordless, bagless stick vacuum. It converts into a handheld vacuum so you can clean furniture, curtains and more, and comes with specific cleaner heads for carpets and hard floors. A crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, mini motorized tool and charger docking station is also included with the vacuum, which weights less than 15 pounds, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

As one of the brand’s newest fitness smartwatches, the FitBit Versa 4 offers more features than ever. A full charge gets you six days of battery life, according to the brand, and it offers 40 exercise modes to track workouts. Both Amazon Alexa and a GPS system are built into the watch, and you can pair it with your phone to get call, text and app notifications.

4.8-star average rating from 48,036 reviews at Nectar

Nectar’s mattress is designed with a breathable, cooling quilted cover and offers multiple layers of foam that can support you while you sleep, according to the brand. The mattress is available in twin to split king sizes.

4.7-star average 10,120 reviews on Amazon

The Cricut Joy Machine allows you to make precise cuts on materials like cardstock, vinyl and more. You can connect the machine to a companion app via Bluetooth to create custom designs and browse an image library. Cricut says this machine weighs about three pounds, allowing you to transport it if needed.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 13,538 reviews on Amazon

This 3D pen allows you to build drawings and models that pop off the page. It has a slider to help regulate the flow of plastic filament that’s dispensed from the pen, while red and green lights tell you when the pen is heating up or ready to use.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

4.9-star average rating from 64 reviews at Walmart

Beautiful’s stand mixer pairs with a 5.3-quart stainless steel mixing bowl and it offers 12 speed settings. You can lift the mixer’s head up when you want to move the bowl or add ingredients, and use the included splash shield to prevent food from splattering. The mixer also comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire balloon whisk.

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews at Walmart

Tineco’s S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum is one of the brand’s newest models. It has sensors that automatically adjust the suction power based on what you’re cleaning, and offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a single charge. The vacuum converts into a handvac and its HEPA filtration system sucks up dust, dirt and allergens. It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall-mounted charging dock.

4.0-star average rating from 101 reviews at Walmart

Have an outdoor party on the calendar? You can play music for up to 50 hours using this Bluetooth speaker before it needs to be recharged, the brand says. It’s IPX5 water-resistant so you can use it in rainy weather or by the pool, and has lights that pulse along with the song you’re playing.

Best Target Black Friday deals

4.7-star average rating from 92 reviews at Target

The CHI Digital Flat Iron is built with 1.25-inch plates and offers a digital temperature display to help you control heat. You can choose from settings for fine, medium and coarse hair, and the flat iron automatically shuts off after an hour of use.

4.7-star average rating from 448 reviews at Target

The Ninja Foodi is packed with options: You can pressure-cook and air-fry food using this small kitchen appliance, which offers 10 programmable cooking modes in total. It comes with a 5-quart nonstick pot and a 4-quart cook & crisp plate, as well as a broil rack. You can manually set temperature and cook time, and use the appliance’s warm mode once food is done cooking.

4.0-star average rating from 489 reviews at Target

This cordless electric shaver can be used on wet or dry skin, and its head swivels in five directions for a close shave, cutting both long and short facial hairs, according to Philips. The shaver comes with a charger, protective cover and precision detailer.

Best Best Buy Black Friday deals

4.5-star average rating from 2,685 reviews at Best Buy

This robotic vacuum offers a Smart Mapping function to create a map of your house, which you can use to control where it cleans and when. The Roomba i7+ comes with a self-emptying base that the vacuum can use to empty itself for up to 60 days, according to the brand. It’s equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes that won’t end up in a tangled mess of hair and a High-Efficiency Filter designed to capture cat and dog dander, according to Roomba which says the i7+ is a great option for homes with pets. It is available at the same low price that it was available for on Amazon Prime Day in July, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at.

Best Black Friday 2022 sales across retailers

Here are the best Black Friday sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Wayfair : Up to 80% off select items

: Up to 80% off select items Overstock : Up to 70% off select items through Dec. 10

: Up to 70% off select items through Dec. 10 Bed Bath & Beyond : Up to 60% off select product

: Up to 60% off select product Etsy : Up to 60% off select items from participating sellers

: Up to 60% off select items from participating sellers JCPenny : Up to 60% off select products

: Up to 60% off select products Nordstrom : Up to 60% off select items through Nov. 29

: Up to 60% off select items through Nov. 29 Dick’s Sporting Goods : Up to 50% off select products

: Up to 50% off select products REI: Up to 50% off select products

Best Black Friday furniture sales

Best Black Friday home and kitchen sales

Best Black Friday tech sales

Lenovo : Up to 80% off laptops, accessories and more

: Up to 80% off laptops, accessories and more JBL : Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more

: Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more HP : Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more

: Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more Tribit : Up to 50% off products on Amazon

: Up to 50% off products on Amazon Adorama : Up to 50% off select products

: Up to 50% off select products SimpliSafe : Up to 50% off a new home security system package

: Up to 50% off a new home security system package Jabra : Up to 40% off earbuds and more

: Up to 40% off earbuds and more BioLite : 25% off sitewide

: 25% off sitewide Nixplay : 20% off all frames through Nov. 28

: 20% off all frames through Nov. 28 Sonos : Up to 20% off select products

: Up to 20% off select products Samsung : Up to $1,000 off select products

: Up to $1,000 off select products Eufy : Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums

: Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums Google: Up to $200 off select tech

Best Black Friday mattress and bedding sales

Best Black Friday beauty and wellness sales

Best Black Friday apparel sales

Alo Yoga : Up to 70% off bras, leggings and more

: Up to 70% off bras, leggings and more Cuup : Up to 60% off bras, underwear and more

: Up to 60% off bras, underwear and more Allbirds : Up to 50% off select products sitewide

: Up to 50% off select products sitewide Everlane : Up to 50% off sitewide

: Up to 50% off sitewide Madewell : Up to 40% off purchases with code OHJOY through Nov. 24

: Up to 40% off purchases with code OHJOY through Nov. 24 Studs : 40% off sitewide

: 40% off sitewide Girlfriend Collective : 35% off sitewide through Dec. 9

: 35% off sitewide through Dec. 9 Rent The Runway : 35% off sitewide

: 35% off sitewide AnaOno : 30% off purchases with code BFCM22 through Nov. 28

: 30% off purchases with code BFCM22 through Nov. 28 BaubleBar : 30% off with code BB30

: 30% off with code BB30 Parade : 30% off all orders

: 30% off all orders Eberjey : 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 and up to 40% off sale styles

: 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 and up to 40% off sale styles Knix : 20% off sitewide on underwear and activewear

: 20% off sitewide on underwear and activewear Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY

Best Black Friday fitness sales

Flybird Fitness : Up to 59% off products

: Up to 59% off products Alo Moves : 50% off an annual membership for life

: 50% off an annual membership for life Sculpt Society : 50% off an annual membership through Dec 2. When you join during Black Friday, you’re grandfathered into the discounted annual membership fee for life.

: 50% off an annual membership through Dec 2. When you join during Black Friday, you’re grandfathered into the discounted annual membership fee for life. Bala : Up to 25% off products sitewide

: Up to 25% off products sitewide Fiture : Up to $300 off fitness mirrors

: Up to $300 off fitness mirrors Therabody: Up to $150 off recovery technology

Best Black Friday gift card sales

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few weeks, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during Black Friday, what to buy during Cyber Monday and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

