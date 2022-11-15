Walmart’s annual Deals for Days event is officially here. The savings event — which runs alongside early Black Friday sales from other retail giants like Amazon, Target and Best Buy — is offering notable deals on everything from tech and kitchen gadgets to home decor and clothing. Walmart’s Black Friday sale is spread across three savings events: The retailer is currently on its second week of deals and will continue to unveil more savings every remaining Monday in November through Cyber Monday. Walmart also gives early access benefits for its Walmart+ members, who will be able to shop online deals seven hours before the sales events start at the beginning of each week (that’s a jump from the 4-hour period members had last year).

SKIP AHEAD Best Walmart Black Friday sales | What to expect during Walmart’s Deals for Days 2022 | Walmart Black Friday price matching | What is Walmart+?

To help you make the most of Walmart’s Deals for Days event this year, we compiled several standout deals to consider based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage. We also break down what to expect throughout the savings event and how to take advantage of the best deals.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop now

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Walmart’s Black Friday sale. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in three months. Some items were also available at the same low price during the retailer’s mid-October sale, which was held to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day-like sales event.

The Google Nest Mini serves as a compact multipurpose speaker that you can control with your voice — you can ask it to stream music, play your favorite podcast, check the weather, hear the news and more. It has an integrated wall mount that makes it easy to hang it in any room, and it automatically lights up to show volume control when you approach it, according to Google. You can also connect your Google Nest Mini to other compatible smart devices to control different aspects of your home, such as dimming the lights and turning on the TV.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity and up to 6 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The earbuds also let you tap on them to hear live sounds like voices, traffic and overhead announcements without needing to pause your music or playlist, Samsung says.

Samsung makes some of our favorite smart TVs on the market, and this 65-inch option from the brand offers OLED technology to create vivid colors and high contrast, as well as 4K picture resolution and built-in Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, according to the brand. The smart TV also lets you create a personalized hub on your home screen that allows you to select your most-viewed movies, shows, games, music and more.

This stand mixer from Costway comes with a 6.3-quart stainless steel bowl and three attachments to help fit a variety of baking needs, including a dough hook, beater and whisk. It’s also equipped with six mixing speeds and a pulse function, Costway says, as well as a splash guard to keep from making a mess and a tilting head so you can easily add ingredients or remove attachments.

This expert-recommended lip mask is formulated with vitamin C and shea butter to help moisturize your lips, according to Laneige. It comes in multiple flavors and scents — including apple, grapefruit and mint — and each package comes with a tiny applicator so you don’t have to dip your finger inside the product.

The JBL Flip 4 is a portable Bluetooth speaker that offers up to 12 hours of playtime and lets you wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets, according to the brand. It also has an IPX7 rating for water resistance and can withstand spills, rain and water submergence, JBL says. And weighing just over 1 pound, the JBL Flip 4 is compact and lightweight enough to take on-the-go.

This battery-powered self-propelled lawn mower from Greenworks — which makes some of our favorite push lawn mowers — has a run time of up to 30 minutes and offers a steel 21-inch cutting deck that can help make cutting grass more efficient with each pass, the brand says. This lawn mower also lets you adjust the cutting height in seven ways and comes with a battery and quick charger to get started.

This 16-piece cookware set comes with most of the tools you’ll need to get started in the kitchen, including an 8-inch frying pan, a 3-quart sauté pan, a 6-quart stockpot, three ceramic bowls and a serving spoon with measuring marks. Each piece of cookware has a ceramic nonstick coating to help food easily slide out of the pans and make it simple to clean once you’re done cooking, according to the brand. The pans, spoon, bowls and other pieces included in this set are also dishwasher-safe, according to Tasty.

The Chromebook 315 from Acer — which makes some of our favorite gaming laptops — equips a 15.6-inch HD display with an anti-glare coating, 64GB of storage and up to 12.5 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The laptop also comes with a protective sleeve to store it and take it on-the-go.

The Shark Vertex upright vacuum is suitable for both hard floors and carpets, and it includes a HEPA filter that can trap up to 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum cleaner, according to the brand. The pod is also detachable, which makes it more portable and lets you utilize the motorized nozzle to clean hard-to-reach areas like under furniture and on top of bookshelves, Shark says.

If you’re looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, consider the Skullcandy Dime 2 earbuds, which offer up to 12 hours of total battery life and have IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistance, meaning they can withstand workouts and light rain, according to the brand. You can also use them to make calls, activate a connected device’s voice assistant and listen with either one or both earbuds.

This spot cleaner from Hoover can lift and remove spills and messes from carpet and upholstery using powerful suction combined with the included cleaning solution, according to the brand. In addition to being portable and lightweight, the device equips a dual-tank design that keeps clean and dirty water separate, which can help make replacing, rinsing out and cleaning the tanks easier, Hoover says. The carpet cleaner also comes with a furniture tool attachment and a 5-foot hose for hard-to-reach areas.

Best Walmart Black Friday sales to shop now

Here are some of the best sales to shop for during Walmart’s Black Friday sale that we think you’ll want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

What to expect during Walmart’s Deals for Days 2022

As with the past two years, Walmart’s Black Friday savings event — known as Deals for Days — hosts deals throughout the majority of November. The three events that form part of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year kick off every Monday on the retailer’s website and in-store, with new deals introduced at the start of the week.

The first event kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7at 7 p.m. EDT (12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members) and continued in Walmart stores on Nov. 9.

(12 p.m. EDT for Walmart+ members) and continued in Walmart stores on Nov. 9. The second week’s deals were introduced Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. EDT and continue in stores on Nov. 16.

and continue in stores on Nov. 16. The final week for Black Friday deals will start on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. EDT and in-store sales will be offered on Nov. 25, which is the official date for Black Friday this year. (Keep in mind that Walmart stores will not be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.)

and in-store sales will be offered on Nov. 25, which is the official date for Black Friday this year. (Keep in mind that Walmart stores will not be open for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year.) Walmart will also host deals on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28) to close out its Deals for Days event.

Walmart says it’ll be hosting deals across electronics, home, toys, apparel and more, and shoppers can expect strong discounts on popular brands like Apple, Dyson and LEGO. According to the retailer, it has even prepared for months to ensure a well-stocked inventory ahead of its Black Friday deals — the retailer has also attempted to clear out excess inventory throughout the year after notably opting out of hosting a competing Prime Day sale in July.

To maximize savings during Walmart’s Black Friday sale, you can also consider the retailer’s two co-branded credit cards in partnership with Capital One, both of which offer up to 5% back on online purchases, up to 2% back on in-store purchases and come with no annual fee. (To get a better sense of the benefits of each card and which one is right for you, we go into detail about the similarities and differences between Walmart’s credit cards.)

Does Walmart offer price matching for Black Friday?

No, Walmart’s price match policy doesn’t extend to orders that include pre-Black Friday, Black Friday or Cyber Monday pricing in-stores or online. (Usually, the retailer may price match an item when an identical, in-stock product is found at a lower price at a select online competing retailer.) However, the retailer is offering a generous holiday return policy, though: Eligible purchases made on or after Oct. 1 can be returned through Jan. 31, 2023.

What is Walmart+?

Similar to last year, Walmart is heavily focusing on its Walmart+ membership this year — which is similar to other subscription services like Amazon Prime — by providing even earlier access to online deals for its members. If you’re looking to try out the service ahead of the Deals for Days event, Walmart+ offers a free 30-day trial to new members that lets you score the early access perks.

The membership can also provide a variety of shopping benefits both in-store and online, including free unlimited deliveries after spending at least $35 per order, special prices on gas and a Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription at no additional cost. For both Walmart+ members and non-members, the retailer will provide access to curbside pickup, express delivery within two hours and free next-day or two-day delivery on online orders during the Deals for Days event.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.