A loyal companion on a long commute or lazy Sunday afternoon, books give us joy. They inspire, motivate and enrich our lives. According to the Association of American Publishers’ annual StatShot report released in September, the U.S. book publishing industry generated $29.33 billion, a $3.23 billion increase over the previous year and the highest number ever reported by StatShot Annual.

“In an economy that is overcrowded with entertainment options, it is thrilling and gratifying to see such resounding affirmation for reading,” said Maria A. Pallante, president and CEO of AAP. This number reflects sales from every genre, including mystery and romance, self-help and DIY. But what makes a book worth reading? Some are simply a great story that holds you captive til the end; others offer a perspective that transforms your life. For the DIYer, top picks are among those that provide unique tips and solutions that help you master your craft.

To end the year, we took a look at the books Select readers particularly enjoyed in 2022 and rounded up the 20 most purchased books across our coverage. What we discovered is that Select readers had a huge interest in journals, mysteries, LGBTQ+ reads, gardening and culinary arts.

4.7-star average rating from 52 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 28 best gifts under $25 for everyone on your list

4.7-star average rating from 1,969 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best gardening books for beginners in 2021

4.7-star average rating from 244 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: LGBTQ History Month: 17 must-read books about queer history

4.7-star average rating from 2,838 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 23 best gifts for the music lovers in your life

4.7-star average rating from 2,071 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 15 best Mother's Day gifts for new and expecting moms in 2022

4.7-star average rating from 1,319 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 32 gifts for grandparents that are cozy, useful and fun

4.8-star average rating from 3,054 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best gardening books for beginners in 2021

4.8-star average rating from 6,066 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 10 books about Black history to read in 2022, per Goodreads members

4.7-star average rating from 140 ratings on Amazon

Learn more: 40 best bridal shower gifts and gift ideas for 2021

4.7-star average rating from 3,145 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 10 best last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas in 2022

4.7-star average rating from 30,562 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022

4.5-star average rating from 3,626 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 23 best dad-approved Father's Day gift ideas

4.7-star average rating from 331 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: LGBTQ History Month: 17 must-read books about queer history

4.7-star average rating from 67 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best gardening books for beginners in 2021

4.7-star average rating from 3,888 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 19 best white elephant and Secret Santa gift ideas for 2022

4.6-star average rating from 39 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 22 best unique Mother's Day gifts for moms in 2022

4.4-star average rating from 20,833 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

4.7-star average rating from 32,964 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022

4.2-star average rating from 19,629 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 28 cozy gifts for anyone who loves to stay home and chill

4.7-star average rating from 855 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: These unique hostess gifts will guarantee a future invite

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.