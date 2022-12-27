IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling books: The most purchased books we covered in 2022

From mystery and adventure to journals and DIY guides, here are the books Select readers loved this year.
Select readers’ favorite books include “1000 Record Covers,” “The Plot” and titles geared toward boosting culinary and gardening skills.
Select readers' favorite books include "1000 Record Covers," "The Plot" and titles geared toward boosting culinary and gardening skills.
By Katrina Liu

A loyal companion on a long commute or lazy Sunday afternoon, books give us joy. They inspire, motivate and enrich our lives. According to the Association of American Publishers’ annual StatShot report released in September, the U.S. book publishing industry generated $29.33 billion, a $3.23 billion increase over the previous year and the highest number ever reported by StatShot Annual.

“In an economy that is overcrowded with entertainment options, it is thrilling and gratifying to see such resounding affirmation for reading,” said Maria A. Pallante, president and CEO of AAP. This number reflects sales from every genre, including mystery and romance, self-help and DIY. But what makes a book worth reading? Some are simply a great story that holds you captive til the end; others offer a perspective that transforms your life. For the DIYer, top picks are among those that provide unique tips and solutions that help you master your craft.

To end the year, we took a look at the books Select readers particularly enjoyed in 2022 and rounded up the 20 most purchased books across our coverage. What we discovered is that Select readers had a huge interest in journals, mysteries, LGBTQ+ reads, gardening and culinary arts.

1. Hunt a Killer: The Detective’s Puzzle Book

2. Vegetable Gardening for Beginners: A Simple Guide to Growing Vegetables at Home

3. The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle

4. 1000 Record Covers

5. Potter Gift Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal

6. Large-Format Internet Address & Password Logbook

7. The Complete Gardener: A Practical, Imaginative Guide to Every Aspect of Gardening

8. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

9. Audible Membership

10. Martha Stewart’s Newlywed Kitchen

11. The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small Book

12. When Breath Becomes Air

13. Freakonomics Revised and Expanded Edition

14. The Stonewall Reader

15. The First-Time Gardener: Growing Plants and Flowers

16. The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal

17. My Favorite Recipes: The XXL DIY Cookbook

18. We Begin at the End

19. The House in the Cerulean Sea

20. The Plot

21. Savor: Entertaining with Charcuterie, Cheese, Spreads & More!

