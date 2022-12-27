A loyal companion on a long commute or lazy Sunday afternoon, books give us joy. They inspire, motivate and enrich our lives. According to the Association of American Publishers’ annual StatShot report released in September, the U.S. book publishing industry generated $29.33 billion, a $3.23 billion increase over the previous year and the highest number ever reported by StatShot Annual.
“In an economy that is overcrowded with entertainment options, it is thrilling and gratifying to see such resounding affirmation for reading,” said Maria A. Pallante, president and CEO of AAP. This number reflects sales from every genre, including mystery and romance, self-help and DIY. But what makes a book worth reading? Some are simply a great story that holds you captive til the end; others offer a perspective that transforms your life. For the DIYer, top picks are among those that provide unique tips and solutions that help you master your craft.
To end the year, we took a look at the books Select readers particularly enjoyed in 2022 and rounded up the 20 most purchased books across our coverage. What we discovered is that Select readers had a huge interest in journals, mysteries, LGBTQ+ reads, gardening and culinary arts.
1. Hunt a Killer: The Detective’s Puzzle Book
- 4.7-star average rating from 52 reviews on Amazon
2. Vegetable Gardening for Beginners: A Simple Guide to Growing Vegetables at Home
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,969 reviews on Amazon
3. The Gay Revolution: The Story of the Struggle
- 4.7-star average rating from 244 reviews on Amazon
4. 1000 Record Covers
- 4.7-star average rating from 2,838 reviews on Amazon
5. Potter Gift Q&A a Day for Moms: A 5-Year Journal
- 4.7-star average rating from 2,071 reviews on Amazon
6. Large-Format Internet Address & Password Logbook
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,319 reviews on Amazon
7. The Complete Gardener: A Practical, Imaginative Guide to Every Aspect of Gardening
- 4.8-star average rating from 3,054 reviews on Amazon
8. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019
- 4.8-star average rating from 6,066 reviews on Amazon
9. Audible Membership
10. Martha Stewart’s Newlywed Kitchen
- 4.7-star average rating from 140 ratings on Amazon
11. The Bucket List: 1000 Adventures Big & Small Book
- 4.7-star average rating from 3,145 reviews on Amazon
12. When Breath Becomes Air
- 4.7-star average rating from 30,562 reviews on Amazon
13. Freakonomics Revised and Expanded Edition
- 4.5-star average rating from 3,626 reviews on Amazon
14. The Stonewall Reader
- 4.7-star average rating from 331 reviews on Amazon
15. The First-Time Gardener: Growing Plants and Flowers
- 4.7-star average rating from 67 reviews on Amazon
16. The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal
- 4.7-star average rating from 3,888 reviews on Amazon
17. My Favorite Recipes: The XXL DIY Cookbook
- 4.6-star average rating from 39 reviews on Amazon
18. We Begin at the End
- 4.4-star average rating from 20,833 reviews on Amazon
19. The House in the Cerulean Sea
- 4.7-star average rating from 32,964 reviews on Amazon
20. The Plot
- 4.2-star average rating from 19,629 reviews on Amazon
21. Savor: Entertaining with Charcuterie, Cheese, Spreads & More!
- 4.7-star average rating from 855 reviews on Amazon
