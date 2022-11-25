Black Friday is officially here and if you’re planning to upgrade your tech or invest in new kitchen gear, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts across hundreds of shopping categories during the event, many of which will run through Cyber Monday. But your Black Friday purchase doesn’t have to break the bank: You can find several affordable deals under $25 across retailers throughout the holiday weekend.

To help you make the most of this shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you on new savings opportunities throughout the next several days.

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $25

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday deals under $25 based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 3,428 reviews at Target

One of our favorite hair dryers, this Revlon hot tool sports an oval brush that can smooth out hair and its round edges can help create volume and curls, according to the brand. You can choose from three heat and speed settings, along with a cool setting for styling, Revlon says.

4.7-star average rating from 16,456 reviews on Amazon

This lip mask from Laneige is available in multiple scents — including apple, grapefruit and mint — and comes with a small applicator to avoid touching the product with your fingers. It's formulated with vitamin C and shea butter to help keep your lips hydrated, the brand says.

4.4-star average rating from 84,448 reviews on Amazon

This smart appliance allows you to open or close your garage from anywhere using the myQ app, according to the brand. The app can also send you notifications when the garage door opens or closes and you can program the door to shut at a certain time every night, myQ says.

4.6-star average rating from 51,531 reviews on Amazon

This hand mixer from Hamilton Beach offers six speed settings and includes two beaters and a whisk attachment, which you can store inside the device’s snap-on case when they’re not in use. In addition to this, it comes with a built-in groove that allows you to rest the mixer on your cooking bowl to help reduce messes, according to the brand.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 20,177 reviews on Amazon

This portable speaker from JBL can wirelessly stream music using any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet, according to the brand. JBL says the Go 3 has an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating (which means it’s fully protected from dust and is water-resistant) and offers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

4.5-star average rating from 75,259 reviews on Amazon

Logitech says its wireless keyboard and mouse combo can work with any Windows computer. The keyboard has a low profile, a spill-resistant design and a 36-month battery life, while the mouse can last for up to 12 months, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 111,422 reviews on Amazon

The No. 3 Hair Perfector from Olaplex is a hair mask that you can put on damp hair to repair damaged strands, according to the brand. The brand recommends applying the treatment from roots to ends once a week, or two to three times a week for damaged hair.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 25,461 reviews on Amazon

This insulated water bottle from Hydro Flask is designed to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours, according to the brand. It has a durable stainless steel construction and comes with the brand’s Flex Cap, which Hydro Flask says is leakproof when closed so you can easily take it on-the-go. The water bottle comes in three sizes — 18, 21 and 24 ounces — and a variety of colors, including Olive (green), Carnation (pink) and Rain (light blue).

4.7-star average rating from 15,279 reviews on Amazon

This daily facial cleanser from Cetaphil — which makes some of our favorite skin care products for rosacea and acne-prone skin — has a hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula that won’t clog your pores, according to the brand. Cetaphil says this face wash is good for sensitive, dry and oily skin types — it's formulated with ingredients like glycerin to help hydrate the skin and niacinamide, which can help brighten and smooth out skin texture.

4.6-star average rating from 10,507 reviews on Amazon

The Tile Mate can be attached to a key ring or slipped into a pocket and pairs to its companion app via Bluetooth to help you keep track of your belongings. You can see the exact location of your Tile on the app if it’s within the 250 feet Bluetooth range or its most recent location if it’s out of range. The device also sports a button that you can press to make your phone ring if you misplaced it.

4.7-star average rating from 7,143 reviews on Amazon

This pour-over coffee maker from OXO can prepare up to 12 ounces of your favorite coffee using its auto-drip tank, which the brand says can control water flow for an even and well-balanced brew. The dishwasher-safe coffee maker — which doubles as a drip tray — sports measurement markings to adjust the water level and includes a lid to help retain heat while it brews, according to OXO.

4.8-star average rating from 2,374 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite SPF lip balms, the Jack Black Intense Therapy lip balm comes in a pack of three and offers SPF 25 sun protection, according to the brand. The hydrating formula contains avobenzone, an expert-recommended chemical ingredient that protects from UV rays, and emollients like shea butter and petrolatum to protect and soften your lips, Jack Black says.

4.6-star average rating from 79,145 reviews on Amazon

This 2-pack smart plug set from Kasa lets you manage plugged-in devices remotely using the Kasa app or voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, according to the brand. The app also lets you set a timer or countdown schedules, and you can group your plug with other Kasa devices like smart bulbs and lightstrips to turn them all on or off with one touch, the brand says. Kasa notes that the plug’s compact design lets you stack two on top of each other in one outlet.

4.5-star average rating from 3,126 reviews on Amazon

This app-enabled kids’ toothbrush from Colgate — which makes some of our favorite electric toothbrushes — lets your child set a timer, check their progress and use augmented reality features to help them get comfortable with brushing, according to the brand. Recommended for kids 5 and older, the brush has a small brush head and bristles, a tongue cleaner on the back of the head and a thumb grip on the handle to help your child maintain a comfortable grip on the brush, Colgate says.

Best Black Friday 2022 sales under $25

Here are the best Black Friday sales under $25 that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Wayfair: Up to 80% off select items JBL: Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 60% off select products Etsy: Up to 60% off select items from participating sellers Gamestop: Up to 60% off select video games, up to 50% off video game accessories and more Chewy: Up to 50% off treats, toys, food and more Sephora: Up to 50% off select beauty brands through Nov. 28 Society6: Up to 50% off sitewide Dermstore: Up to 30% off sitewide with code JOY Rifle Paper Co.: Up to 30% off sitewide using code MERRY30 through Nov. 29 Stasher: Up to 30% off select styles and 25% off sitewide Bala: Up to 25% off products sitewide W&P: Up to 25% off sitewide Supergoop!: Up to 20% off sitewide using code CYBER22 through Nov. 28 L.L.Bean: Up to 10% off your order using code WONDER10 through Nov. 29

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

