The best Black Friday TV deals to shop right now

Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on TVs during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on Airpods, vacuums and laptops.

We compiled the best deals on TVs that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday TV deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.2-star average rating from 47 reviews on Amazon

While this Hisense TV doesn’t support 4K or any high-end picture technologies, you’ll still get a smooth 1080p resolution. There is also Alexa support for hands-free voice control and countless apps and streaming services found on the Google TV operating system.

4.3-star average rating from 811 reviews on Samsung

In our experience, Samsung’s The Frame TV is television that looks just as good turned off as it does on. The Frame, which we included in our guide to the best smart TVs, is designed to look like a picture frame, with customizable bezels and a dedicated art mode that displays artwork, photography, or screensavers when the TV isn’t in use.

4.8-star average rating from 303 reviews on Best Buy

Save $300 on this mid-range Sony 4K TV with detailed resolution, a Google TV platform (with apps and streaming services) and a host of gaming specifications that make it an ideal companion for a PS5 or Xbox Series X. It has a variable refresh rate, which means it can remove lag or screen stuttering while gaming. We featured the 2022 version of this display in our best smart TV guide.

4.7-star average rating from 1,463 reviews on Best Buy

For only $550, you’ll get a high-contrast, color-rich panel and LG’s smooth webOS platform. This is cheaper than other LG OLED TVs because of its simple processor, which can make for a fuzzier picture at times, but it’s still a great entry point into the world of OLED.

4.7-star average rating from 236 reviews on Walmart

If you are looking for a high-quality outdoor TV, consider this waterproof, weatherproof Samsung TV. It has the latest picture technologies — including detailed 4K resolution, HDR for a wide range of colors. It’s usually pretty pricey, but is currently half-off in this Walmart flash sale.

4.9-star average rating from 349 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

The LG C Series OLED is a bestseller every year, and this brand new 2023 model is the best in the range yet. The C3 has a crisp 4K resolution, a clear OLED panel, and a host of brightness-boosting technologies to enhance contrast and help the screen cope in lighter environments — something, in our experience, you won’t get on the cheaper A3 model listed above. If you can afford it, the LG C3 is a near-perfect screen for the price.

Best Black Friday TV sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday TV sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Samsung: Up to $3,500 off Samsung TVs TCL: Up to 50% off TCL TVs

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Henry St. Leger is a reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales for TechRadar and The Evening Standard. To round up the best Black Friday TV deals, they found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

