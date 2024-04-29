IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Our staff tested over 500 products and picked out our favorites — here are the ones readers purchased the most.
By Alexa Casanueva

At NBC Select, our goal is to help you find products that elevate your life. At the beginning of April, we launched our second-ever NBC Select Wellness Awards, which are a result of countless hours of our writers, editors and staff testing hundreds of products across fitness, sleep and self care. We also compiled winners available on Amazon, and products that were featured on TODAY.  

When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in earplugs, toothbrushes, sneakers and fitness tech. Below are some of the most purchased products from our 2024 Wellness Awards coverage.  

Most purchased self care winners

Waterpik Toothbrush

Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Electric

Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush

Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Manual

Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release Toothpaste 

Award: Best toothpaste

Cocofloss Floss

Award: Best floss | Category: Standard

Vaseline Radiant x Deep Nourishment Body Lotion

Award: Best body moisturizer

Most purchased fitness apparel winners

On Cloud x3

Award: Best workout shoe | Activity: All | Sizing: Men’s

Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit

Award: Best workout shoes | Activity: All | Sizing: Women’s

Quince Ultra-Form High-Rise Pocket Leggings

Award: Best leggings | Activity: All

Feetures Graduated Compression socks

Award: Best socks | Type: Compression

Most purchased fitness tech and equipment winners

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Award: Best resistance bands

Fitbit Charge 6

Award: Best fitness tracker

Therabody Sense

Award: Best massage gun | Type: Overall

Roll Recovery Foam Roller

Award: Best foam roller | Type: Overall

Most purchased sleep winners

Loop Quiet

Award: Best earplugs | Type: Sleep  

Pure Enrichment Wave Mini Zen (out of stock)

Award: Best sound machine

How we chose our winners

We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts. All products went through a five-week trial period before we selected our winners.  

When we look at any products, especially wellness items, we examine them thoroughly. To be our favorite in a category, a product must upgrade our readers’ lives and fulfill their needs. Each individual category has its own criteria to meet during our trial period. We specifically looked at price, size-inclusivity and overall quality and effectiveness. 

What our badge means

First and foremost, we are journalists, so we will always do our research and reporting. When a product carries the NBC Select badge, you can trust that our team of editors as shopping experts and professionals vetted the item thoroughly. 

