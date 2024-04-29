At NBC Select, our goal is to help you find products that elevate your life. At the beginning of April, we launched our second-ever NBC Select Wellness Awards, which are a result of countless hours of our writers, editors and staff testing hundreds of products across fitness, sleep and self care. We also compiled winners available on Amazon, and products that were featured on TODAY.
When it came down to our final award winners, our readers were most interested in earplugs, toothbrushes, sneakers and fitness tech. Below are some of the most purchased products from our 2024 Wellness Awards coverage.
Most purchased self care winners
Waterpik Toothbrush
Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Electric
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush
Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Manual
Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release Toothpaste
Award: Best toothpaste
Cocofloss Floss
Award: Best floss | Category: Standard
Vaseline Radiant x Deep Nourishment Body Lotion
Award: Best body moisturizer
Most purchased fitness apparel winners
On Cloud x3
Award: Best workout shoe | Activity: All | Sizing: Men’s
Brooks Glycerin Stealthfit
Award: Best workout shoes | Activity: All | Sizing: Women’s
Quince Ultra-Form High-Rise Pocket Leggings
Award: Best leggings | Activity: All
Feetures Graduated Compression socks
Award: Best socks | Type: Compression
Most purchased fitness tech and equipment winners
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
Award: Best resistance bands
Fitbit Charge 6
Award: Best fitness tracker
Therabody Sense
Award: Best massage gun | Type: Overall
Roll Recovery Foam Roller
Award: Best foam roller | Type: Overall
Most purchased sleep winners
Loop Quiet
Award: Best earplugs | Type: Sleep
Pure Enrichment Wave Mini Zen (out of stock)
Award: Best sound machine
How we chose our winners
We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts. All products went through a five-week trial period before we selected our winners.
When we look at any products, especially wellness items, we examine them thoroughly. To be our favorite in a category, a product must upgrade our readers’ lives and fulfill their needs. Each individual category has its own criteria to meet during our trial period. We specifically looked at price, size-inclusivity and overall quality and effectiveness.
What our badge means
First and foremost, we are journalists, so we will always do our research and reporting. When a product carries the NBC Select badge, you can trust that our team of editors as shopping experts and professionals vetted the item thoroughly.
