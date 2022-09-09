Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This week, we’ve got a whole new lineup of iPhones from Apple, as well as a brand new Apple Watch that’s great for those of us who love extreme sports and diving. A legendary headphones company also launched a new version of its well-known ANC headphones and — to make sure you wake up Monday morning bright-eyed and bushy-tailed — a favorite pod-coffee company debuted its latest and greatest coffee machine.

New this week

Well, it happened — Apple introduced a range of iPhone 14 models on Wednesday, Sept. 7. You’re now able to pre-order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, available in different sizes and capacities.

Among other improvements, Apple unveiled a new capability: to call for help via satellite during an emergency. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on Sept. 16, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available Oct. 7.

In addition to its new phones, Apple also debuted a trio of new Apple Watches, most notably the Apple Watch Ultra that’s aimed at extreme sports and scuba diving.

Apple says the Ultra has better battery, GPS tracking, waterproofing and temperature resistance than other watches. Pre-orders are open right now and it will become available Sept. 23.

Bose launched its QuietComfort II headphones on Wednesday, Sept. 7, which will be available on Sept. 15. The QuietComfort II earbuds are an upgraded version of the original Bose QuietComforts with improved active noise cancellation, a more personalized fit and a sleek design.

Keurig introduced its latest coffee machine, the K-Café Smart, on Thursday, Sept. 8. The K-Café Smart is an upgraded version of the K-Café that connects to the Keurig app for step-by-step recipes, pre-scheduled brews, drink recommendations and more.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Shopping news: Apple’s 2022 phones cost the same as in 2021

What we bought this week

At the advice of our shopping experts, I waited until Labor Day to shop for a new bathing suit (despite needing one all summer long). I nabbed this red top from Girlfriend Collective for $20, and this high-waisted bottom from Aerie for $17.50. Bathing suit shopping online is always risky, but I consulted the size chart and friends who love the brand, so I'm confident it will look and fit great. I bought the same bottom from Aerie four years ago, so I know it will fit and last through at least four summers of frequent wear. — Gabriella DePinho, production coordinator

I recently bought a steel shoe rack from Yamazaki that I love — it has six rows high, and each row can hold about three pairs of shoes, about 15 pairs of shoes in total. At 10 by 26 by 34 inches, it’s compact and also simple and sleek-looking enough to slide entirely under-the-radar. It also has a lovely wooden top to it, an easy place to place plants, books or keys when you walk in the door. — Justin Krajeski, associate editor

I feel like I see Lovevery on every baby registry: What I didn't realize is it's a subscription service that sends you aesthetically-pleasing toys geared towards helping your child develop as they age. We got the Play Gym and the Looker Play Kit for our first daughter. She loved rolling around on the mat, looking at the cards and shaking the hanging rattle. My second daughter turned one this week and my mom got her the Babbler Play Kit for 13, 14 and 15 month olds. I wish I would have gotten this subscription sooner! My kids have been gifted some of the most annoying toys in the world (singing baby shark vacuum with no volume control, anyone?). This is 10 times better. — Jennifer Birkhofer, VP of commerce

After months of running in Lululemon’s Blissfeel sneakers, I wanted to broaden my horizons. Since I’d heard a lot about Hoka but never tried the shoes, I decided on a pair of Bondi 8 sneakers. I love how supportive they are (thanks to the extra cushioning) without feeling heavy. The Bondi 8 sneakers have a pretty wide toe box, which means I can wear thicker socks as it gets colder (an added bonus). — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

What we’ve recommended this week

