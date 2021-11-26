Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

After weeks of anticipation and early deals, Black Friday is finally here. Today, brands and retailers are offering some of the best discounts of the season on products ranging from tech and wellness to appliances and home decor. And Black Friday should see no shortage of eager shoppers this year: According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, as many as 108 million people will make some sort of purchase today, compared to approximately 62.8 million on Cyber Monday.

Though today is officially Black Friday, many retailers — including Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Kohl’s — started their Black Friday sales well ahead of the actual holiday. And this has taken a toll on shoppers: In a survey from consumer research platform Attest, 43 percent of respondents said they’d prefer just one to three days’ worth of sales.

New launches from Allbirds, Canada Goose and Nutribullet

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are currently dominating the shopping space, we’re highlighting new launches we think you’ll want to know about, especially since you may be searching for holiday gifts in the weeks ahead.

Today, Allbirds launched a limited edition version of its popular Wool Runner Up Mizzle shoe. Available in three colors — Natural Black, Thrive Crimson and Calm Coral — and in both men’s and women’s sizes, the special style features a fluffy interior to help you stay warm during the chilly winter months. Like all Allbird products, the shoes are available in whole sizes only, and the brand recommends sizing up if you are in between sizes.

Canada Goose, the apparel brand known for its winter jackets, recently launched its debut footwear collection with two boots: the Journey Boot and the Snow Mantra Boot. Each style is available for both men and women and are designed to withstand the snow and rain, according to the brand. Each pair of boots comes with a limited edition air-tight case for storage and transportation.

Nutribullet has expanded into a few new categories recently with the launch of its grain cooker and coffee machine. Most recently, the brand launched a 7-Cup Food Processor, which comes with five dishwasher-safe blade attachments to chop, slice, shred and more. The lid has a feed chute that you can use to add liquid ingredients for dishes like hummus, as we previously explained in our guide to food processors. As part of Nutribullet’s Black Friday sale, the new food processor is 25 percent off through Nov. 30.

Black Friday sales from Bala, Keurig and more

While some Black Friday sales will only last through tonight, others are running all week and even into December. Here are some of our favorite Black Friday sales that we think are worth considering (and as a reminder, you can always refer to our Black Friday sale roundup for the latest deals and sales.)

Away is offering up to 40 percent off travel essentials through Nov. 29.

is offering up to travel essentials through Nov. 29. Backcountry is offering up to 60 percent off outdoor gear and 20 percent off one full priced item.

is offering up to outdoor gear and one full priced item. Bala Bangles is offering up to 30 percent off sitewide.

is offering up to sitewide. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 60 percent off home decor, vacuums, bedding and more.

is offering up to home decor, vacuums, bedding and more. Dermstore is offering up to 30 percent off items with code BLACK through Nov. 29.

is offering up to items with code BLACK through Nov. 29. Drybar is offering up to 20 percent off sitewide through Nov. 28.

is offering up to sitewide through Nov. 28. Etsy ’s annual Cyber Week Sales Event is live. Participating sellers are offering up to 60 percent off items through Dec. 1.

’s annual Cyber Week Sales Event is live. Participating sellers are offering up to items through Dec. 1. Keurig is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21 through Nov. 26.

is offering up to sitewide with the code TIMETOSAVE21 through Nov. 26. Nutribullet is offering 25 percent off sitewide with code GRAVY through Dec. 2.

is offering sitewide with code GRAVY through Dec. 2. Outdoor Voices is offering up to 50 percent off select styles.

is offering up to select styles. The Sill is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide through Nov. 29.

is offering up to sitewide through Nov. 29. TRX is offering 30 percent off sitewide.

