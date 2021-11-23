Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With shoppers scouring the stores for holiday gifts early this year because of global supply chain issues, major retailers are starting their Black Friday sales well ahead of the season — and that includes Best Buy.

Best Buy hosted several early Black Friday sales throughout late October with events like the “The Early Deals Event.” On Friday, Nov. 19, the retailer kicked off its official Black Friday sale, with noteworthy discounts on tech and appliances, ranging from TVs and video game accessories to vacuums and coffee makers. You’ll find Black Friday sales and deals both in stores and online, but Best Buy will be closed for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving, along with other retailers like Macy’s, Target and JCPenney.

For those looking to take retail experts’ advice and get their holiday shopping started, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales Best Buy is offering based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest. In order to ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re tracking price histories using platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Best Buy Black Friday 2021: Best sales to shop

We’re highlighting some of the best sales we think Select readers will want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Best Buy Black Friday 2021: Best deals to shop

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale, ensuring their discounts are at historical lows.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 11,242 reviews at Best Buy

According to experts we previously consulted, KitchenAid makes highly rated stand mixers. The Pro 5 Plus model comes with a 5-quart bowl and features a bowl-lift design to support larger batches, according to the brand. The mixer has 10 speeds to choose and can support several attachments for making pasta, ice cream and more (though they are sold separately).

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 349 reviews at Best Buy

According to Sony, the 7R III uses a 42.2-megapixel full-frame sensor to capture more light than traditional sensors. With an ISO from 50 to 102,405, this camera can capture photos in virtually any lighting condition, according to the brand. The camera can capture 4K video and features three self-timer delay options.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 305 reviews at Best Buy

In our guide to TV brands, tech expert Whitson Gordon explained that Samsung’s QLED panels “use quantum dots for fantastic color performance.” This particular QLED model from the brand’s Q60 series also boasts a Quantum Processor 4K Lite to upgrade anything you’re watching into 4K, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 2,944 reviews at Best Buy

This Macbook Pro from Best Buy is a slightly older model from 2019. Like the newer model, it has the Touch Bar with Touch ID, but unlike the new Macbook Pro, it’s powered by the ninth-generation Intel Core i7 Processor and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge, according to Apple (the newer model has a more powerful battery).

Lowest price since August, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,354 reviews at Best Buy

The lightest Surface laptop at 2.45 pounds, this computer has 13 hours of battery life, and the battery can reach up to 80-percent charge after an hour plugged in, according to the brand. It comes with a 3:2, 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 720p camera and Windows 10, with a free upgrade to Windows 11 in late 2021 or 2022. The laptop has a metal finish and comes in Platinum, Ice Blue and Sandstone.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,520 reviews at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch3 allows you to text, call, receive notifications and stream music via Bluetooth. It comes in three colors (Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver) and supports over 50,000 watch faces. Its bands are made from leather, and the device passed military-grade tests for water resistance and durability, according to the brand. Samsung says the battery lasts for more than a day on one charge, and you can borrow charge from a Galaxy phone using Wireless PowerShare.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 50 reviews at Best Buy

Choose from seven different weights when working out with this kettlebell by adding and removing the included weighted plates. Weights range from 7.7 to 40 pounds, and the kettlebell features an ergonomic nonslip handle.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 157 reviews at Best Buy

The Apple AirPods Pro were featured in our 2021 list of noteworthy wireless headphones for iPhone users. They feature Active Noise Cancellation to help eliminate outside noise when you’re trying to focus or hear only your music, Apple says, as well as a Transparency mode for when you want to listen for subway announcements or your kids running around. The headphones come with three silicone tips for a customized fit.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 612 reviews at Best Buy

One of the best electric toothbrushes, according to dentists we consulted, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 comes with three brush heads, a brush body and a traveling case. You can also pair the brush with your Sonicare smartphone app and it’ll show you an automated progress report and real-time feedback on your brushing, according to Philips. Illinois-based dentist Sheri Doniger previously told us that this brush features sensors in the brush head that let you know “if you’re brushing too hard and potentially causing damage to your teeth.”

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 5,505 reviews at Best Buy

This blender system from Ninja comes with a food processor attachment and two 16-ounce blender cups that you can use to blend and then take on the go, according to Ninja. There are also four blades to choose from, depending on what you’re making: a 6-blade assembly for smoothies and juices, a 4-blade assembly for the food processor attachment, a dough blade for making bread and a single-serve blade for the individual cups.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 2,010 reviews at Best Buy

This 75-inch Samsung Class 7 Series Smart TV features 4K UHD resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity and voice-activated controls to access channels or easily adjust settings. The included TV stand also lets you place the device’s cables inside of it to avoid clutter, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 414 reviews at Best Buy

The Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker features the brand’s Multistream Technology, which it says helps to evenly cover coffee grounds with water during the brewing process for a fuller flavor. This model can brew 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce cups and has brew settings for stronger cups of coffee.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 71 reviews at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort series was our pick for one of the best noise-canceling headphones, and this most recent model can give you more play time than their predecessor with 24 hours of battery life, according to Bose. Along with its active noise-canceling function, the headphones also feature an Aware Mode that lets in some outside noise for greater comfort and awareness of your surroundings, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 184 reviews at Dick’s Sporting Goods

A good option for those looking to upgrade their home gym, the Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill connects with the JRNY app to determine your fitness level and provide you with customized workouts, according to the brand. (A separate membership to the app is required, though one year is included with purchase — after that, it costs $149 a year.) The treadmill has a motorized incline rising up to 15 percent and a maximum speed of 12 mph.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 13,428 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be a smart addition to your home: It features smart learning capabilities, humidity sensors and a built-in activity sensor that detects when people are home to adjust heating accordingly, according to Google. Its display also lights up when someone enters the room to show temperature or time, the brand says. You can purchase separate external sensors that detect temperature, allowing you to create heating zones in certain areas or save energy in empty rooms, according to Google. The thermostat sports a circular glass face and is offered in four colors, including Copper and White.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 8,682 reviews at Best Buy

In our guide to streaming devices, Gordon named the Roku the best all-around media streaming device because of its affordability and ease of use. The Roku Premiere lets you stream a large selection of free, live and premium TV, and it has access to popular channels and services like Netflix, Disney+ and more. You can also use voice control through Alexa, Siri or Hey Google, and you have the freedom to customize your home screen to show all of your favorite channels, according to Roku.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.