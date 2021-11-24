Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

With Black Friday just days away, it’s officially the holiday season for shoppers. And given the persisting global supply chain issues, retailers have started Black Friday sales early, and shoppers may want to take advantage of deals before they run out. Some of the largest retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are offering sales and deals on popular items.

TVs fly off the shelves during Black Friday: According to market data firm Statista and software company Semrush, TVs and smart TVs were respectively the second and third most searched-for Black Friday products from Nov. 2019 to Oct. 2020. Collectively, TVs and smart TVs accounted for over 300,000 Black Friday searches in that time.

To find the best TV deals on Black Friday, we compiled sales and deals from top retailers and rounded up Select readers’ favorite brands to shop. We used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to make sure the deals are high quality.

Black Friday 2021: TV sales from Amazon, Best Buy and more

To help you decide what to buy this Black Friday, we took into consideration our past coverage and Select reader interest. Each sale includes multiple deals, but not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: TV deals on Samsung, LG, Vizio and more

To get you the best deals on products, we looked at Select reader interest, previous coverage and expert guidance. We also checked deal prices against price trackers like Honey to make sure you'd be getting a genuinely good value.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from nearly 700 reviews on Best Buy

This 55-inch Smart TV from Insignia uses the Fire TV platform, where you can run your streaming apps and receive assistance from Amazon Alexa, according to the brand. It has 4K UHD resolution and comes with three months of free Apple TV+ for new subscribers. It also comes with Best Buy’s price-match guarantee.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Best Buy

Tech expert Whitson Gordon named Samsung a solid TV brand to buy. This 75-inch Smart TV has 4K resolution, is HDR compatible and works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, according to Samsung. It also comes with Best Buy’s price-match guarantee.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from nearly 1,200 reviews on Amazon

LG is a top brand for TVs, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This 55-inch Smart TV features an OLED display, uses 4K resolution and has both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant available, according to LG. It comes with a game optimizer that the company says provides a “smooth gaming experience.”

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Amazon

This 55-inch smart TV comes with the Fire TV platform and comes with an Alexa voice remote. It has 4K resolution and is HDR 10 and HLG compatible, according to Amazon.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon

This 65-inch smart TV from Samsung, a top TV brand to buy, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon, resembles a picture frame and has an art mode for displaying your favorite pieces of art. It also includes a QLED display.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Best Buy

This projector from Epson, a brand we highlighted in our guide to outdoor projectors, produces a 1080p image and has 3300-lumen brightness. It uses a 210-watt lamp, which, according to the company, has up to a 10,000-hour lifespan when used in Eco Mode and a lifespan of up to 6,000 hours in regular mode.

