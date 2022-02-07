New & Notable from EyeBuyDirect, Baby Brezza and CASETiFY

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This week, we’re looking ahead to Valentine’s Day and rounding up gift ideas for the special people in your life. From flowers to candy, there are plenty of options you can give to loved ones whether you’re spending the holiday together or apart. For more inspiration, check out our Valentine’s gift guides for men, women and friends, as well as rounded up highly rated jewelry and gift boxes. A week into also Black History Month, we’ve highlighted new novels by Black authors worth diving into this year.

SKIP AHEAD Today's best sales and deals

In consumer news, the cost of an Amazon Prime membership is going to increase — the retailer announced its increased membership prices will go into effect on Feb. 18. For current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25 on the date of their next renewal. An Amazon Prime membership will now cost $15 a month (up from $13 a month) or $139 annually (previously $119). Amazon’s Prime Student membership is reportedly increasing from $59 a month to $69 a month, too.

In addition to gift guides and shopping news, we’re always keeping an eye out for notable launches from brands we think you should know about. Today, learn more about Baby Brezza’s Instant Warmer Advanced, a gaming glasses collection from EyeBuyDirect and a handful of new MagSafe accessories from CASETiFY.

EyeBuyDirect’s Gaming Glasses Collection includes three new styles, all of which feature lightweight frames and thin temple arms that the brand says are comfortable while wearing a headset. You can also purchase glasses with blue light-filtering lenses. The Victory glasses boast rectangular lenses and adjustable nose pads and are available in Matte Black Blue or Gold Olive. The pink or yellow Boss glasses have round lenses, while the Endorphin glasses offer square lenses and come in black or clear.

Baby Brezza says that its new black Instant Warmer Advanced makes warm water available for formula bottles whenever you need it — the brand says this eliminates time spent waiting for traditional bottle warmers to heat up. The device’s tank holds 50 ounces of water and offers three water temperature options: room temperature, body temperature and warmer than body temperature. According to the brand, you simply press a button to dispense warm water, and the device works with any type of bottle. The Instant Warmer Advanced is also built with an LED nightlight you can turn on and off.

Last year, CASETiFY released its Re/CASETiFY technology, which uses the materials from old phone cases to make new ones, according to the brand. Now, the brand is implementing the upcycling program into its iPhone 13 MagSafe lineup — CASETiFY’s RE/CASETiFY Impact and Ultra Impact Crush Cases are newly available with Apple MagSafe Connection. CASETiFY also debuted additional MagSafe accessories: a Magnetic Wireless Charger and a Battery Pack Case. The wireless charger snaps onto compatible iPhones or iPhone cases to repower devices, and the Battery Pack Case houses MagSafe battery packs, which the brand says helps prevent scratches or damage while it’s connected to your phone.

Ongoing sales to shop this week

If you’re looking for deals this week, we compiled some notable options across retailers and Select reader favorite categories.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.