Amazon’s fall Prime Day — Prime Big Deal Days — is nearly over. However, there are still plenty of Lightning Deals on bedding, tech, pet essentials and more during the 48-hour sale that Prime members can take advantage of. You can also find deals on home and kitchen, vacuums and more.
Limited-time Lightning Deals go live throughout the day and tend to run for only a couple of hours. Since they don’t last long, if you see something you like, don’t wait too long before purchasing.
We compiled some of the best Lightning Deals that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the rest of the sale event. We also shared the Prime Day bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for.
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals
Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day Lightning Deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for home
- 44% off the Canopy Nursery Humidifier
- 37% off the Danjor Linen Sheets
- 20% off the LEVOIT Air Purifier
- 20% off the Haixin Plastic Shelves Organizer
- 20% off the Fezibo Sturdy Height Electric Standing Desk
- 33% off the King Koil Twin Size Air Mattress
- 23% off the Wowbox Clear Plastic Organizer Set
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for kitchen
- 39% off the Boly Electric Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
- 20% off the HexClad 12-Inch Nonstick Griddle Pan
- 20% off the HexClad 6 Piece Hybrid Pan Set
- 20% off the HexClad 12-Inch Nonstick Griddle Pan
- 40% off the ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for tech
- 18% off the Panasonic Lumix G9 Mirrorless Camera (Lowest price ever)
- 39% off the Gryphon Guardian Mesh WiFi Router
- 20% off the Arteck Folding Bluetooth Keyboard
- 20% off the UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Charger for Apple
- 29% off the ASUS TUF Gaming VG249Q 23.8-Inch Monitor
- 30% off the OXS Soundbar for TV
- 43% off the Rebluum Outdoor Wireless Security Camera
- 31% off the VisionOwl 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for beauty and wellness
- 48% off the Dangshan 3-in-1 Electric Jade Roller
- 30% off the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum
- 30% off the Coco & Eve Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment
- 20% off the Purlisse Ageless Glow Serum BB Cream SPF 40
- 20% off the Tymo Ring Plus Ionic Hair Straightener Brush
- 25% off the Manscaped The Lawn Mower Electric Groin Hair Trimmer
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for travel
- 20% off the Fit + Fresh Travel Tote
- 61% off the Bycobecy Clear Fanny Pack
Best Prime Day Lightning Deals for pets
- 47% off the Miu Color Pet Grooming Brush
- 33% off the Petkit Extra Large Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box
- 23% off the Kubatis Dog Toys Dog Puzzle
- 21% off the Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
- 21% off the iYoShop Hands-Free Dog Leash
- 24% off the Waggin’ Train Chicken Jerky Tenders Dog Treats
Why trust Select?
Deanna Pai is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and other topics. To round up the best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.
