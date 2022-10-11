For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Whether you’re looking for a healthier alternative to deep-frying or just want to simplify your cooking routine, Amazon is offering notable discounts on all kinds of air fryers, from convection to basket-style to those with toaster ovens, grills and more during the Prime Early Access Sale. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales on air fryers live on Amazon, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

The best Prime Early Access Sale air fryer deals

Below, we’re sharing the best deals from the Prime Early Access Sale on air fryers based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.8-star average rating from 39,349 reviews on Amazon

The Ninja AF101 has a 4-quart coated nonstick basket and crisper plate that fits up to 2 pounds of french fries and is dishwasher-safe, says the brand. It also has a multilayer rack and heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to remove moisture and cook and crisp up foods.

4.4-star average rating from 1,131 reviews on Amazon

This Philips Air fryer XXL has a 3-pound or 4-quart capacity, which means it can cook meals for up to 6 people. It can fit a whole chicken or two bags of French fries, says the brand. With Philips’ multi-cooking technology, it can also bake, grill, roast, reheat, dehydrate and toast. Our experts in our guide to the best air fryers say it’s built to last. It has a dishwasher-safe drawer and basket for easy clean-ups, too, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 31,100 reviews on Amazon

The Cosori, one of Amazon’s top-selling air fryer brands, made our list of the best air fryers. This 10-quart model is capable of feeding up to seven people, this Cosori model has 14 colling functions and can be operated from your smartphone.It comes with a crisper plate, crumb tray, two dehydrating racks, a wire rack and an air-fry basket, all dishwasher-safe.

4.6-star average rating from 55,826 reviews on Amazon

From the makers of the Instant Pot, this is not only an air fryer that reheats, bakes, roasts and dehydrates but an indoor grill as well. The heat is delivered through the bottom of the unit, so your food ends up with perfect grill marks, says the brand. It also comes with an odor-reducing carbon filter to reduce any fume smells. Includes a grill plate, air fry basket and tray and also has a digital message display to guide you through cooking.

4.7-star average rating from 78,128 reviews on Amazon

An Amazon bestseller, the Cosori Pro II has a 5.8-quart capacity and an enhanced heating technology that cooks up meals 20 percent faster compared to its predecessor, the Cosori Pro, says the brand. The air fryer also comes with 100 original recipes in an included recipe book.

4.5-star average rating from 13,678 reviews on Amazon

One of the best air fryers of 2022, according to Select experts, the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer is a convection oven-style air fryer with two racks to maximize cooking space. It has a touchscreen to set the temperature and cook time and has seven different functions, from air frying to dehydrating. It comes with a drip pan, cooking trays and a rotisserie spit that you can throw in the dishwasher, too.

4.5-star average rating from 9,441 reviews on Amazon

Another Amazon bestseller, this Cosori model can serve up to seven people with its 32-quart air fryer toaster oven, which can fit a 13-inch pizza, 6 slices of bread, or an entire rotisserie chicken, says the brand. It also comes with six accessories, including a crumb tray, fry basket, food tray, wire rack and rotisserie fork set.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best air fryer sales on Amazon

Here are the best air fryer sales on Amazon right now during the October Prime Day event that we think you’ll want to know about.

