Calling all beauty lovers: Sephora’s fall Savings Event is officially here. The sale, which is now open to all Beauty Insiders (members of Sephora’s tiered loyalty program), is offering up to 20% off skin care, body care, hair care, beauty tools and more through Monday, Nov. 10.

Below, I gathered some of the best deals to shop during the fall Sephora Savings Event based on our previous coverage and personal picks from the shopping experts on our NBC Select staff. I’ll frequently update this list throughout the sale with additional deals and news.

The best deals from the Sephora Savings Event 2025

This sheet mask from Biodance is one of our favorites for overnight wear, and includes glycerin, panthenol and glacial water to help hydrate your skin, according to the brand. NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez likes using the mask to calm her skin when it’s irritated and inflamed.

This shower oil is one of our favorites because you can use it in three ways: for cleansing your body, as a shaving base or as a bath soak, according to the brand. It has sweet almond oil and grapeseed oil to soften your skin and transitions into a lather once you use water. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio says the oil has a clean and subtle scent, and she loves how soft and smooth her skin feels after using it. “Simply, no other shower oil does it better,” she says.

I use this conditioner for almost every wash day because it has a silky, creamy texture that detangles and reduces breakage of my fine hair. It’s made with panthenol, which helps to strengthen and repair hair bonds, along with glycerin to help add moisture back to your hair after shampooing, according to the brand. It works for all hair types and textures, and has a light, citrusy scent that isn’t too overpowering, in my experience.

NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider says she’s been using this eye cream from Biossance since receiving it from the brand. “My makeup doesn’t cake on top of it and the moisture surge genuinely seems to last me through an entire day without any flakes or dryness,” she says. It has vitamin C and caffeine to brighten dark under eyes and reduce puffiness, according to the brand.

I tested this LED light therapy mask from Dr. Dennis Gross for over three weeks, and while using it I definitely saw improvements in the texture and tone of my skin. The mask runs on a three minute cycle and has three modes to address various skin care concerns: blue light (which targets acne-causing bacteria), red light (to reduce fine lines and texture), or both lights at the same time. The mask also has an adjustable strap at the back that lets you customize the fit.

Schneider came across this Tower 28 mascara while on a mission to find the best brown mascara, and says it definitely fits the bill. The curved applicator makes it easy to apply, and the brown color gives her lashes a defined yet natural look. She also loves that it doesn’t clump on her lashes.

Makeup wipes are great to use on-the-go or at the end of a long day, and these Clinique wipes come in a resealable package that makes it easy to carry them in your bag or purse. They’re pre-soaked in a gentle, micellar water cleanser that removes dirt and bacteria without irritating your skin, according to the brand. They’re also fragrance-free and don’t require any rinsing.

I love Glossier’s You line, and NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez says this solid version is “extremely fragrant but not overpowering.” You can easily apply it to your wrists without it feeling oily, says Fernandez, who likes that it’s small enough to keep in his bag or pocket. It has a spicy, sweet and peppery scent that’s light enough for everyday wear and produces a unique scent when interacting with your body’s natural pheromones, according to the brand.

Since Godio has sensitive, rosacea-prone skin, she struggles to find a sunscreen that works — most chemical formulas irritate her skin, while mineral options tend to leave a white cast. She says this one, however, is one of the best sunscreens she’s ever tried. Godio likes that it’s invisible and leaves her skin softer and brighter.

This Josie Maran body butter is an all-time favorite of Godio’s, who says the scent lasts all day on her skin. It has shea butter and avocado oil to hydrate your skin, while argan oil helps improve firmness and elasticity, according to the brand. “The scent lasts all day on my skin and the cream itself is smooth and lightweight, so it never leaves that uncomfortable sticky feeling,” she says.

I’ve used this liquid exfoliant for years now, and it’s hands down one of my favorite products of all time. It has 2% salicylic acid, which helps unclog pores, reduce texture and smooth fine lines, according to the brand. I love using this to calm breakouts or help reduce the look of bumps and pimples when they crop up. It’s also gentle enough to use twice daily; for best results, apply it using a lightly soaked cotton pad, according to the brand.

Godio swears by this color corrector, which she says is one of the few that actually covers up her dark under eyes. “Since I have very dry under eyes, I love that this corrector is lightweight, so it doesn’t cake up and cause unsightly dry patches,” she says. It has hyaluronic acid and caffeine to hydrate your under eyes and reduce puffiness, according to the brand. It’s available in five shades for different skin tones.

Since I started going to the gym more consistently, I’ve been seeing more and more back acne. To help combat the dark spots that have popped up as a result, I recently started using this daily serum on my back and shoulders. I love that it isn’t irritating and absorbs quickly, so I can follow it up with my body lotion shortly after. I’ve only been using it for a little under two weeks, and I’m already starting to see results.

This viral lip balm exfoliates and moisturizes your lips using gentle ingredients like hibiscus enzymes, Brazilian açai butter and mongongo butter, according to the brand. NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi bought this lip balm during Sephora’s last sale and says she loves the cooling metal applicator. “It’s lasted me six months with basically daily use,” she says.

Contouring has always been tough for Godio, but she says this Haus Labs contour stick makes the process incredibly easy. “It goes on super smooth and blends seamlessly into my skin,” she says. She pairs the contour stick with the brand’s dual-ended precision brush to blend it on her face and nose, which she says helps her look “extra sculpted.”

This is one of our favorite exfoliating cleansers because it cleanses without stripping your skin. “I love how gentle this cleanser is on my sensitive skin, which I can’t say about most exfoliants,” says Godio. “It makes my skin feel so soft and clean, plus I love displaying the gorgeous glass bottle on my bathroom counter.” The gentle formula includes natural BHAs from white willow bark extract for smoothing texture and clearing pores, along with an olive oil complex to help your skin maintain moisture, according to the brand.

Heat protectants are essential for protecting your hair from heat damage, and this hair oil is one of the best you can buy. Godio loves how lightweight it is, so it doesn’t weigh down her fine hair. “The fresh, floral scent smells amazing, too,” she says. It has argan oil to keep frizziness at bay, while olive and chamomile oils work together to keep your hair nourished and moisturized. The oil protects against heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Lip oils can sometimes be uncomfortable and sticky, but this one from Gisou feels incredible on my lips,” says Godio. “It leaves the most stunning shine on my lips, and the neutral colors go with any makeup look or outfit.” The hydrating lip oil has honey and oils to keep your lips glossy and moisturized. It also has hyaluronic acid for extra hydration.

Frequently asked questions Who can shop the Sephora Savings Event? Every member of Sephora’s Beauty Insider free-to-join loyalty program can access the sale. The program has three tiers, which are dependent on how much you spend at Sephora per year: Insider (no minimum spend), VIB ($350 minimum) and Rouge ($1000 minimum). When can you shop the Sephora Savings Event? The Sephora Savings Event begins on Friday, Oct. 31 and runs until Monday, Nov. 10. However, Sephora grants access to the sale in phases depending on your Beauty Insider membership tier. Rouge members get access starting Oct. 31, while VIB and Insider access starts on Nov. 4. How much can you save during the Sephora Savings Event? The amount you save will depend on your Sephora Beauty Insider tier: Rouge: 20% off sitewide

20% off sitewide VIB: 15% off sitewide

15% off sitewide Insider: 10% off sitewide

10% off sitewide All: 30% off Sephora Collection products beginning Oct. 31 Are there any limitations during the Sephora Savings Event? You generally can’t combine sale discounts with additional offerings. Specific brands also have certain limitations: you can only buy two Dyson products, three Shark Beauty products and three products from The Ordinary and Nutrafol per transaction.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering skin care, hair care and body care for over two years. I frequently report on beauty deals during big sale events like Amazon Prime Day, along with weekly reporting on sales and deals from our favorite brands. I’ve also been a skin care and beauty obsessive since college, and have been shopping the Sephora sale for just as long.

