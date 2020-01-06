IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Covid live updates: Latest on vaccine distribution and rising U.S. Covid cases

Arizona, California and Rhode Island have the highest per-capita rate of new Covid-19 cases.
Image: Delivery drivers wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk along a staircase at an office and shopping complex in Beijing
Delivery drivers walk along a staircase at an office and shopping complex in Beijing on Wednesday.Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Arizona, California and Rhode Island are among the hardest-hit places in the world at this stage of the pandemic, with the highest rates of Covid-19 infections per capita, according to a data analysis by NBC News.

The sobering figures highlight just how dire the situation is in the United States, particularly after a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus emerged in several states.

1h ago / 11:23 AM UTC

Following Covid protocols important after vaccination, experts say

Erika Edwards

1h ago / 11:19 AM UTC

Loss of smell and taste can linger after Covid or come back different

Before the pandemic, Dr. Jennifer Spicer used to savor waking up early. In those quiet morning hours, she'd get precious alone time with her dog and brew up a mug of her favorite coffee, using beans from an Atlanta roaster.

Now, she can barely take a sip without spitting the coffee out. 

"I cannot even go in a coffee shop. It smells so bad," said Spicer, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. "It's really awful."

The abrupt change in Spicer's senses has, by now, an all-too-common culprit: Covid-19

A study published Wednesday in the Journal of Internal Medicine found that 86 percent of patients with mild forms of Covid-19 developed loss of sense of taste and smell, compared with 4 percent to 7 percent of those with moderate to severe cases.

Reuters

2h ago / 10:40 AM UTC

China says still working on details of WHO Covid visit after criticism over delays

China said Wednesday it was still negotiating with the World Health Organization the dates and itinerary for a visit by international experts looking into origins of Covid-19, after the head of the agency criticized Beijing for not finalizing permissions for the mission.

The dates and itinerary need to be finalized, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

An international team of experts had been due to visit the central city of Wuhan in January, where the pandemic first appeared a year ago. China has strongly opposed calls for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, saying such calls are anti-China, but has said it's open to a WHO-led investigation.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that members of the international scientific team began departing from their home countries as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government. China however, didn't authorize their entry into the country.

NBC News

1h ago / 11:20 AM UTC
A healthcare worker receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a mass vaccination center in Veghel, Netherlands. Wednesday marked the start of Holland's inoculation program, which began nearly two weeks after most other European countries.Piroschka van de Wouw / AP
NBC News