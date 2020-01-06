Grocery chain Publix to start administering vaccines in Florida

Starting Friday, Publix will begin offering Covid-19 vaccines at 22 of its Florida grocery stores as part of a new pilot program.

Some 15,000 doses are being delivered to stores located in three counties north of Tampa -- Hernando, Citrus and Marion -- that have large populations of senior citizens.

“I think this Publix announcement is one of the most exciting because of the potential convenience for seniors and the potential for this to be a major force multiplier throughout the state of Florida,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

Publix will begin taking reservations on Thursday and each store will offer up to 120 doses per day, the governor said.

Florida has been hit hard by the pandemic with 1.39 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and 22,514 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the latest NBC News data.