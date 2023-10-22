Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. to increase Middle East military presence

U.S. to increase military presence, readiness in Middle East

The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East in order to help defend Israel if necessary, deter Iran and its proxy forces from entering the war, and protect U.S. forces already in the region, the Pentagon announced today.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the strengthening of the nation’s defense posture in the region after consulting with President Joe Biden, he said in a nighttime statement.

The new show of force includes moving the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Central Command area, where it will be able to supplement the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Austin said.

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and additional Patriot battalions are also being deployed to the region, he said. Additional forces are being placed on “prepare to deploy” status “to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required,” the secretary of defense said.