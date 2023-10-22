Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. to increase Middle East military presence

What we know
- The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East and sending more air defense systems to the region as the Biden administration looks to ward off a broader regional conflict
- Diplomatic efforts have been given a boost by the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which follows the release of two American hostages by Hamas.
- Trucks carrying aid entered Gaza for the first time since the war erupted on Saturday, but health officials warned it was just a fraction of what was needed.
- Israel's military said that it had conducted an aerial strike on an underground compound containing a "terror cell" at a mosque in the West Bank this morning.
- Israel also vowed to intensify its attacks on the Gaza Strip and urged Palestinians remaining in the north to flee south ahead of an expected ground offensive.
U.S. to increase military presence, readiness in Middle East
The United States is increasing its military presence in the Middle East in order to help defend Israel if necessary, deter Iran and its proxy forces from entering the war, and protect U.S. forces already in the region, the Pentagon announced today.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed the strengthening of the nation’s defense posture in the region after consulting with President Joe Biden, he said in a nighttime statement.
The new show of force includes moving the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Central Command area, where it will be able to supplement the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which is in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Austin said.
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and additional Patriot battalions are also being deployed to the region, he said. Additional forces are being placed on “prepare to deploy” status “to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required,” the secretary of defense said.
How NBC News verifies videos from the Israel-Hamas war
NBC News’ Social Newsgathering team is helping fight the fog of war, working to get an accurate, confirmed set of facts about the situation in Israel and Gaza.
Here’s how journalists are using tech tools and old-fashioned reporting to get to the truth about viral videos and images.
In critical swing state, some Muslim Americans warn they won’t back Biden again
As Biden declared unwavering support for Israel in the days after Hamas’ terrorist attack in Israel, Ahmad Ramadan, a former Biden adviser now leading coalition efforts for the Michigan Democratic Party, called the state party chair to raise the alarm about what he was hearing.
Michigan has one of the largest Muslim and Arab American populations in the country, and they say their support for Biden was instrumental to putting him over the top in the critical swing state in 2020. But now, Ramadan and other Democratic leaders in the state were hearing nothing but frustration with Biden — and threats to not vote for him again.
In a series of more than a dozen roundtable discussions with Muslim community leaders in the two weeks since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, Ramadan said the main takeaway is that “people are very disappointed.” They say they “will not forget what President Biden did and why he lied to them,” he added.
“Joe Biden has single-handedly alienated almost every Arab American and Muslim American voter in Michigan,” said state Rep. Alabas Farhat, a Democrat whose district includes Dearborn, which is home to one of the largest Muslim and Arab American communities in the country.
