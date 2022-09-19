LONDON — Hundreds of world leaders have flown in, billions are expected to watch around the world and the final members of the epically long line of mourners have paid their final respects. Britain is now ready to lay to rest its longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, marking the end of an era-defining reign.

The royal family will be joined by 2,000 dignitaries for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, with huge crowds expected to line the streets of London outside.

The queen’s coffin will then be carried through the heart of the British capital, with King Charles III and his siblings, as well as the queen’s grandsons, Princes William and Harry, leading the solemn procession behind her casket.

Elizabeth will then make her final journey to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, just over a year after his death.

