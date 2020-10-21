SEE NEW POSTS

Maryland man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Biden, Harris A man in Maryland was arrested in charges of threatening to kill Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Justice Department said Wednesday. On Oct. 4, James Dale Reed, 42, left a threatening note on a doorstep of a home in Frederick, Md., that displayed yard signs in support of Biden and Harris, the department said. "We are the ones with those scary guns. We are the ones your children have nightmares about," the letter stated, according to DOJ. The letter went on to directly threaten Biden and Harris, DOJ said. A Ring doorbell video recorded the letter being left and Reed was identified, the criminal complaint said. Reed admitted to writing and delivering the letter, after previously denying his involvement, according to the DOJ. "We take these types of threats extremely seriously. Such threats to commit violence are illegal and have no place in our democracy, and we will hold accountable those who make them," U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur said.







24 years ago today, Bill Clinton's approval rating was on its way up The year was 1996, and incumbent Bill Clinton faced challengers Bob Dole and Ross Perot in a three-way race. In the late stages of the contest, Clinton's approval rating climbed from the low 50s in August 1996 to 60 percent in January 1997. The October 19-22, 1996, poll had Clinton at 56 percent, with a margin of error of 3.09 percent. In comparison, the most-recent approval poll for President Donald Trump shows 44 percent of Americans approving of his performance. See the full numbers for all recent presidents on the presidential approval poll tracker, and see the NBC News Polling HQ here.







Biden up among likely Iowa voters thanks to seniors and swing voters Biden is up among likely voters in Iowa, according to a Monmouth University poll released Wednesday. The upward tick is largely attributed to increased support among seniors and swing voters. The poll found that 50 percent of likely voters back Biden and 47 percent back Trump, a deviation from the advantage Trump previously held in August and September. Trump flipped the state in 2016 after Obama won it twice, so this election will be a major test to see if he can hold on to it. The poll surveyed 501 voters between Oct. 15 and 19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.







Biden responds to Republican senator's criticism of son Hunter In response to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, claiming that Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, and other family members profited off of the Biden name, Joe Biden called the attack unfounded. "This is the same garbage — Rudy Giuliani Trump's henchmen. It's a last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family," Biden told WISN 12 News, an ABC affiliate in Milwaukee. "Ron should be ashamed of himself," said Biden, who said that the vast majority of intelligence officials have said there's no basis to the claim at all.







Trump campaign goes for kitchen-sink approach in new Spanish-language ad WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign is out with a new Spanish-language ad that throws the kitchen sink at former Vice President Joe Biden in the hopes of diminishing him among Florida's diverse Hispanic community. For Cuban voters, there's a photo of Biden kneeling superimposed in front of a flag of Che Guevara and the ad also accuses him of betraying Nicaraguans, abandoning the Venezuelans, and being the candidate of Castro-Chavistas. The spot ends with Trump declaring "America will never be a socialist country." Team Trump has been trying to dent Biden's image among Florida Hispanics as polls over the last few months have shown the Democrat underperforming there. Meanwhile, the Biden campaign recently started running testimonial spots of Spanish-speaking individuals telling their own stories — combatting the socialist charge against Biden, attacking Trump on Puerto Rican hurricane recovery and the coronavirus, and criticizing Trump's hydroxychloroquine push.







Pennsylvania Poll: Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points Biden leads Trump by 7 percentage points in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state that Trump carried in 2016 and that was won by former President Obama in 2012 and 2008, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll. The poll found that 49 percent of likely voters in the state back Biden while 42 percent said they support Trump. Similarly, the survey found that 49 percent of likely voters in Pennsylvania view the former vice president favorably compared while 42 percent view Trump unfavorably. Obama will campaign on behalf of Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday night. The poll surveyed 500 likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 19 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.






