Election live updates: Trump, Biden to face off at final debate

Iran says claims by U.S. of interference in 2020 election are 'absurd'

An Iranian official refuted claims made Thursday by U.S. officials that Iran has been interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

"Unlike the U.S., Iran does not interfere in other country's elections. The world has been witnessing U.S.'s own desperate public attempts to question the outcome of its own elections at the highest level," said the the spokesman for the Iranian mission to the U.N., Alireza Miryousefi.

"These accusations are nothing more than another scenario to undermine voter confidence in the security of the U.S. election, and are absurd. Iran has no interest in interfering in the U.S. election and no preference for the outcome," Miryousefi said. "The U.S. must end its malign and dangerous accusations against Iran.”

Meanwhile, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that “Unlike the Obama-Biden Administration, President Trump has and will always put America First. He has directed the FBI, DOJ, and defense and intel agencies to proactively monitor and thwart any attempts to interfere in US elections, and because of the great work of our law enforcement agencies we have stopped an attempt by America’s adversaries to undermine our elections.”

This comes after the FBI announced at a briefing Wednesday evening that Iranian intelligence was responsible for a recent campaign of emails sent to intimidate Florida voters. Officials also said that Russia was also working to influence the election.