Iowa Election Results 2020

Latest Iowa polls
|Latest Polls
|Trend
Monmouth University07/30-08/03
Margin of error: 4.9%
|45%
|48%
|Not Enough Data
Des Moines Register06/07-06/10
Margin of error: 3.8%
|43%
|44%
|Not Enough Data
Early voting in Iowa
In Iowa, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form.
Mail-in ballots sent507,162
+390% from this time in 2016
Plan your vote
You have 31 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 24Deadline to register online
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 5First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Iowa Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 41 Del.41 Delegates
- DEM
Pete Buttigieg26.2%
563
+ 7 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders26.1%
562
+ 12 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren18%
388
+ 5 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner97.1%
31,423
+ 39 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld1.3%
426
+ 1 Delegates
- REP
Joe Walsh1.1%
349
How Iowa Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Iowa with 52 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while HIllary Clinton captured 42 percent. Iowa, a competitive state, had favored Democrats in presidential elections since 1988, with the exception of George W. Bush in 2004, before swinging to Trump nearly four years ago.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner52.2%
822,544
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney46.4%
730,617
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner51.7%
800,983
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton42.2%
653,669
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in Iowa 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|65,653
|-7.47%
|-20.36%
|Iowa Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.