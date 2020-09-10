Iowa Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Monmouth University07/30-08/03
Margin of error: 4.9%
45%48%Not Enough Data
Des Moines Register06/07-06/10
Margin of error: 3.8%
43%44%Not Enough Data

Early voting in Iowa

In Iowa, all registered voters are mailed a ballot request form.

Mail-in ballots sent507,162

56%
27%
17%
DEMGOPOther

+390% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 31 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

  • Oct. 24Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 5First day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

Iowa Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 41 Del.41 Delegates

  • DEM

    Pete Buttigieg

    26.2%

    563

    + 7 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    26.1%

    562

    + 12 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    18%

    388

    + 5 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    97.1%

    31,423

    + 39 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    1.3%

    426

    + 1 Delegates

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    1.1%

    349

How Iowa Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Iowa with 52 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while HIllary Clinton captured 42 percent. Iowa, a competitive state, had favored Democrats in presidential elections since 1988, with the exception of George W. Bush in 2004, before swinging to Trump nearly four years ago.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    52.2%

    822,544

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    46.4%

    730,617

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats44%Men: Republicans53%
Women
Women: Democrats59%Women: Republicans40%
White
White: Democrats51%White: Republicans47%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats50%College Graduate: Republicans48%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats52%No College Degree: Republicans46%

2016

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    51.7%

    800,983

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    42.2%

    653,669

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats33%Men: Republicans61%
Women
Women: Democrats51%Women: Republicans44%
White
White: Democrats40%White: Republicans54%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats63%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans26%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats40%College Graduate: Republicans53%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats40%No College Degree: Republicans54%

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

