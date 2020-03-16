The nation's response to the coronavirus outbreak dominated much of the discussion in the 11th Democratic debate on Sunday night — the first time that Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders went head to head on stage in the 2020 election cycle.
The former vice president and Vermont independent senator squared off in dramatically different surroundings than initially planned, Washington instead of Phoenix, and in CNN's studio instead of a 5,000-seat theater with a live audience — a venue change prompted by coronavirus fears as the nation goes into lockdown over the pandemic.
Biden has emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination following a string of state primary victories since winning in South Carolina last month. NBC News provided stories, analysis and up-to-the-minute liveblog coverage of the debate, which also streamed live on CNN.com and aired on CNN and Univision.
Sanders asked about praise for Castro
Sanders was asked why Cuban-American voters in Florida would vote for Sanders “when they hear you praise a program of Fidel Castro, a dictator who jailed, tortured and killed thousands of Cubans.”
(Sanders, in a recently aired “60 Minutes” interview, said it would “unfair” to say “everything is bad” about Castro, citing the regime’s literacy program.)
Sanders replied that he “opposed authoritarianism everywhere.”
But faced with a follow-up question, Sanders said that it “would be incorrect” to say that nothing done by authoritarian regimes “had a positive impact.”
Courting the Latino electorate
Former Vice President Joe Biden may have helped his campaign’s effort to step up his wooing of Latinos by stating “our future rests on Latino integration” and pushing for quality education for Latino schoolchildren, now roughly a quarter of the public school population.
Tuesday’s primaries include Florida and Arizona states where 20.5 percent and 23.6 percent of the their electorates are Latino, according to the Pew Research Center. The large Cuban and Puerto Rican populations in Florida make immigration less of a priority for Florida’s Latino voters.
Immigration is a major issue in Arizona, but often also is a top issue for Latinos.
Ten of the last 30 minutes have been spent talking about climate change
Climate change takes a seat at the 11th Democratic debate, with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders devoting 10 minutes of the previous 30 to the topic. Follow along with the minute-by-minute breakdown of what's being talked about here.
ANALYSIS: Biden looks to be party of a history-making ticket again
By promising to name a woman as his running mate, Biden is offering voters another chance to make history with him on the ticket. At 77, and coming from the centrist wing of his party, he'll be looking to add a little flair to excite the Democratic base if he wins the nomination.
Now, if he wins the presidency, his No. 2 would be the first woman elected to federal executive office. Biden was the VP candidate for the first black president, Barack Obama.
Two women have run for vice president and lost: Republican Sarah Palin in 2008 and Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984. In 2016, Hillary Clinton was the only woman to win a major party's nomination for president, and she lost to President Donald Trump.
Biden's options are virtually limitless, but a trio of senators may be high on the list: Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. One factor he will probably keep in mind is the benefit of choosing someone who is seen as capable of taking over.
Biden commits to picking woman as VP; Sanders strongly considering the same
“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country and I committed that I will pick a woman to be my vice president,” Biden said on Sunday.
Sanders said that “in all likelihood,” he would pick a woman, as well.
Biden commits to picking woman as his vice presidentMarch 16, 202000:30
One hour in and the candidates have stopped talking about the coronavirus
After spending more than 10 of the first 30 minutes talking about the coronavirus, the candidates moved onto other topics in the second half of the first hour of tonight's debate. See the full list of topics and how much time has been spent on each.
Biden: I’d campaign for Bernie if he wins
“If Bernie’s the nominee, I will not only support him I will campaign for him and I believe the people who support me will do the same thing, because the existential threat to the United States is Donald Trump,” Biden said, adding that he believed Sanders and his supporters would do the same. “It’s much bigger than any of us.”
Biden argued that he and Sanders agree on the issues, just not the “details.”
Sanders, when asked directly if he would campaign for Biden, said, “Sure.”
Biden on adopting Warren plans: They were good ideas
Explaining his decision to adopt two of Sen. Elizabeth Sanders’ chief policy proposals — bankruptcy reform and free college for families making less than $125,000 a year — Biden said quite simply they were good bills.
Warren’s bankruptcy reform was “what we couldn’t get done in a Republican administration,” Biden said, arguing that he’d made the bankruptcy bill he worked on years ago better by prioritizing women, children, and lower American Americans.
Sanders argued that true leadership is supporting the right policies even when they’re unpopular.
‘Go to the YouTube right now’
In one of the most prolonged exchanges of the night, Sanders repeatedly attacked Biden, accusing him of having supported cutting Social Security and other entitlement programs.
“You have been on the floor time and time again about the need to cut Social Security,” Sanders said.
When Biden rejected the claim, Sanders expressed shock and told viewers to “go to the YouTube right now” to look up past speeches and comments Biden had made on the topic from the Senate floor.
Biden repeatedly replied, “that’s not true” although at one point acknowledged that “everything was on the table” during the Bowles-Simpson commission during the Obama administration, which was formed to issue recommendations to the administration about how to best reduce the national deficit.
“I did not support any of those cuts,'' Biden said.