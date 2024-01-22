Election 2024 live updates: Trump and Haley go one-on-one ahead of New Hampshire's primary

Biden administration announces new abortion initiatives on Roe anniversary Biden will convene key members of his Cabinet on Monday to discuss abortion rights on the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, according to a White House official. The president will “hear directly from physicians on the frontlines of the fallout” since the landmark decision was reversed and detail new actions his administration is taking to strengthen access to contraception and medication abortion, as well as ensuring patients can receive emergency medical care. The meeting will mark the fourth time his task force on reproductive health care access has come together since the fall of Roe roughly a year and a half ago. Read the full story here.

Fake Biden robocall tells N.H. Democrats not to vote on Tuesday MANCHESTER, N.H. — A prominent New Hampshire Democrat plans to file a complaint with the state attorney general over an apparent robocall that appears to encourage supporters of President Joe Biden not to vote in Tuesday’s presidential primary. The voice in the message is familiar — even presidential — as it’s an apparent imitation or digital manipulation of Biden’s voice. Read the full story here.

Democrats mark Roe v. Wade anniversary in swing states Democratic leaders are marking the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision with almost a dozen events in key swing states. “These events come as Trump has endorsed a federal ban, promised ‘to be leading the charge’ in getting one passed, and has consistently said he’s proud to have overturned Roe,” said Josh Marcus-Blank, the Biden campaign's communications director for battleground states. “Our campaign is not going to let him avoid his record of attacking women’s freedoms.” Many of the events are in crucial swing states, including the five states Biden flipped in 2020: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona. Biden, Harris and their spouses are also holding a campaign rally in Virginia tomorrow to mark the anniversary of the Roe decision, which the Supreme Court overturned in 2022.

Trump damages trial resumes, with the possibility he may take the stand The damages trial in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against Trump resumes today, with the former president expected to attend — and possibly testify. Carroll, who sued Trump for defaming her when he was president by calling her sexual abuse allegations against him “pure fiction” and a “hoax,” is expected to wrap up her case by this afternoon, paving the way for Trump’s defense case to start. He is listed as one of only two defense witnesses and has said he plans to testify. If he does, it would lead to the unprecedented sight of a former president and the current leading Republican presidential candidate taking the witness stand the day before a crucial primary in New Hampshire. Similar scenes are expected to play out in the coming year, with Trump facing the prospect of up to four criminal trials and other court hearings as he vies to return to the White House. Read the full story here.

Inside the final hours of DeSantis’ ill-fated campaign MANCHESTER, N.H. — Yesterday morning, DeSantis summoned several of his closest advisers to the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee for a final conversation about his presidential campaign’s future, according to a person familiar with the discussion. Then, DeSantis and his wife, Casey, left the advisers to have a private conversation in the upstairs residence. They decided he would pull the plug on a campaign that had no reasonable path forward. By the time they returned to the advisers, DeSantis had written down lines that would form part of the announcement that he was suspending the campaign. The discussions at the Governor’s Mansion were the culmination of almost a week of conversations between DeSantis and his advisers that began last Monday night, shortly after he placed a distant second to Trump in the Iowa caucuses. Read the full story here.