Live updates: Florida grand jury investigates Trump's classified document handling

Pence says he hopes DOJ 'thinks better' of indicting Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who launched his presidential bid yesterday, said he hopes the Justice Department “thinks better” of indicting Trump, arguing that it would be “terribly divisive for the country.”

“This kind of action by the DOJ would only fuel further division in the country,” Pence said during a CNN town hall last night, while pointing to issues like inflation that he views as more urgent matter.

“And let me also say I think it would also send a terrible message to the wider world,” he added. “I mean, we’re the emblem of democracy, we’re the symbol of justice in the world, and the serious matter, which has already happened once in New York, of indicting a former president of the United States sends a terrible message to the world. I hope the DOJ thinks better of it and resolves these issues without an indictment.”

Asked whether Trump shouldn’t be charged even if prosecutors find he broke the law, Pence said “no one is above the law” and argued that because there are “unique circumstances” in Trump’s case, he hopes the Justice Department would resolve the case without having to indict his former boss.