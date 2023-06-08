Live updates: Florida grand jury investigates Trump's classified document handling

The latest news in the investigation of Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents
- A federal grand jury in Florida is meeting in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
- Taylor Budowich was asked yesterday before the grand jury about a past public statement on behalf of Trump representing that the former president had not retained classified records, a source said.
- The Florida grand jury is separate from a panel that was convened in Washington, D.C.
- The investigation began last year when the National Archives alerted the FBI that government documents Trump had returned after having been out of office for about a year included 184 that were marked classified. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Pence says he hopes DOJ 'thinks better' of indicting Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who launched his presidential bid yesterday, said he hopes the Justice Department “thinks better” of indicting Trump, arguing that it would be “terribly divisive for the country.”
“This kind of action by the DOJ would only fuel further division in the country,” Pence said during a CNN town hall last night, while pointing to issues like inflation that he views as more urgent matter.
“And let me also say I think it would also send a terrible message to the wider world,” he added. “I mean, we’re the emblem of democracy, we’re the symbol of justice in the world, and the serious matter, which has already happened once in New York, of indicting a former president of the United States sends a terrible message to the world. I hope the DOJ thinks better of it and resolves these issues without an indictment.”
Asked whether Trump shouldn’t be charged even if prosecutors find he broke the law, Pence said “no one is above the law” and argued that because there are “unique circumstances” in Trump’s case, he hopes the Justice Department would resolve the case without having to indict his former boss.
Trump has been told he's a target. What does that mean?
There are three general categories in criminal investigations: a witness (someone with relevant information), a subject (someone whose conduct is within the realm of the grand jury’s work) and a target (someone prosecutors believe committed a crime).
Prosecutors don’t subpoena targets. Instead, sometimes they send a letter inviting targets to come in and testify if they wish (recall that something similar happened near the end of the Manhattan hush money investigation before Trump was indicted in that case). But sometimes it is done verbally. It’s all a matter of discretion.
Justice Department regulations say: “The prosecutor, in appropriate cases, is encouraged to notify such person a reasonable time before seeking an indictment in order to afford him or her an opportunity to testify before the grand jury.”
Recipients of target letters are often, but not always, indicted.