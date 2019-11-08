Breaking News Emails
The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Latest highlights:
Hill, Vindman testimony expected to be released
- Hill, the president's former adviser on Russia, considered what was happening to be a clear counterintelligence risk, a person in the room during her deposition said.
- Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the NSC, said a Trump-Zelenskiy meeting and military aid were "contingent" on Ukraine investigating Trump's rivals.
Ivanka Trump says whistleblower's ID 'not particularly relevant'
- The first daughter said the whistleblower's motives were more important, adding the person "did not have firsthand information."
Mulvaney skips testimony
- “He won’t be showing up,” a source told NBC News.
Whistleblower's lawyer sends cease-and-desist letter over Trump's 'reckless' attacks
A lawyer for the whistleblower whose complaint prompted the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the White House urging the president to stop attacking his client.
“I am writing out of deep concern that your client, the president of the United States, is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the intelligence community whistleblower, and their family in physical danger,” the lawyer, Andrew Bakaj, wrote in a letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Thursday.
“I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’, behavior,” he wrote.
Bakaj alleged Trump's attacks constituted witness tampering and had succeeded in intimidating his client, saying "as a direct consequence of the President’s irresponsible rhetoric and behavior, my client’s physical safety became a significant concern," prompting them to opt out of giving lawmakers a closed-door deposition in favor of written answers to questions.
Trump says he has 'no problem' releasing earlier phone call with Ukraine
President Donald Trump said Friday that he is willing to provide a transcript of his first call with the president of Ukraine, which occurred in April.
“I have the second call, which nobody knew about," Trump said, speaking to reporters as he left the White House on Friday morning, referring to that spring conversation. "I guess they want that to be produced also. ... I had a call before this [July] one with the president of Ukraine. I understand they'd like it, and I have no problem giving it to them."
About two weeks after Trump made that earlier call, in which he offered congratulations on the night of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's April 21 election, the Ukrainian leader and a small group of advisers discussed how to navigate the insistence from Trump and Rudy Giuliani for a probe of the Bidens and how to avoid becoming entangled in the American elections, The Associated Press reported.
Hill's and Vindman's testimony expected to be released Friday
The House committees leading the impeachment probe are expected to release the transcript of former White House official Fiona Hill’s deposition Friday at about midday, sources with knowledge of the timing told NBC News.
The transcript of testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, is also expected to be released Friday, one of the sources said.
Hill reportedly told Congress last month that then-national security adviser John Bolton wanted no part of the effort to get the Ukrainians to investigate President Donald Trump’s political opponents and told her to report the situation to the top lawyer at the National Security Council, NBC News previously reported. Hill told lawmakers she considered what was happening to be a clear counterintelligence risk to the United States.
Vindman, a firsthand witness to Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president, told House impeachment investigators last week that a White House meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — as well as the delivery of nearly $400 million in security and military aid — was "contingent" on Ukrainian officials carrying out investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election, NBC News previously reported.
Ivanka Trump: Whistleblower's ID 'not particularly relevant' to impeachment
RABAT, Morocco — Ivanka Trump on Friday echoed her father's view that the House impeachment investigation is an attempt to overturn the 2016 election. But in an interview with The Associated Press, she parted ways with President Donald Trump by calling the identity of the impeachment whistleblower "not particularly relevant."
The Republican president and some of his allies have been pressing the news media to publicize the whistleblower's name, but Ivanka Trump said the person's motives were more important. And she declined to speculate on what they may have been.
"The whistleblower shouldn't be a substantive part of the conversation," she told the AP, saying the person "did not have firsthand information."
Mulvaney won't testify in impeachment probe, source tells NBC News
A senior administration source has told NBC News that White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will not testify Friday as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
“He won’t be showing up,” the source told NBC News.
When asked if Mulvaney would comply with the subpoena by House Democrats, a second official pointed to an earlier statement from White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.
“Past Democrat and Republican Administrations would not be inclined to permit senior advisers to the president to participate in such a ridiculous, partisan, illegitimate proceeding — and neither is this one,” Gidley said.
House investigators subpoena Mulvaney for Friday testimony
From an official working on the impeachment inquiry:
Late Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for a previously scheduled deposition on Friday morning.
“On Oct. 17, 2019, Mr. Mulvaney admitted from the White House briefing room that the President withheld vital military aid in order to pressure Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit the President’s personal and political interests, not the national interest. Other testimony during this inquiry also has indicated that Mr. Mulvaney could shed additional light on the President’s abuse of the power of his office for his personal gain.
Mr. Mulvaney has the opportunity to uphold his oath to the nation and constitution by testifying tomorrow under oath about matters of keen national importance. We hope Mr. Mulvaney does not hide behind the President’s ongoing efforts to conceal the truth and obstruct our investigation.”