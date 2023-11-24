Black Friday sales are here, and that means anyone shopping around for a laptop can save up to hundreds of dollars on a new portable computer. Laptops can be large expenses, and it’s sensible to grab one during the sales period if you can — we’ve seen notable discounts running through November, and we should only see more over the weekend and on Cyber Monday itself, whether on laptops or other devices like TVs and headphones.

In this guide you’ll find the best deals on laptops across major retailers, and this page will be continually updated as new deals and discounts appear.

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2023

We’ve brought together our pick of the best Black Friday laptop deals, and we base those decisions on our previous coverage and assessments of laptops throughout the year — including those we’ve tried ourselves where possible. We also run any deals through price trackers like Honey or CamelCamelCamel to make sure the price is at an all-time low, or at least the lowest for the past three months.

3.8-star average rating from 49 reviews on Target

You can now get this 15.6-inch Windows 11 laptop at the lowest price we have ever seen. It has a standard 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage for any files, photos, videos and applications you’ll need. At 17.9mm, it’s about as thin as a MacBook Air, and you even get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in for free.

4.8-star average rating from 363 reviews on Best Buy

Microsoft’s high-end Surface Pro 9 is great for anyone after a high-powered Windows laptop. With an Intel i7 processor, a 256GB Solid State Drive and 16GB of RAM memory, it offers top-notch computing specifications to ensure you can run demanding applications without slowing your device down.

4.9-star average rating from 1,337 reviews on Best Buy

There’s now a new range of M3 Apple laptops, so it’s a great time to buy this older M2 model at a good price. This is a slim 11.5mm laptop, with a ‘Liquid Retina’ display, a host of processing upgrades over the M1 model and storage options starting at 256GB. Apple laptops are rarely discounted by much, even in the Black Friday sales, so it’s worth paying attention to this discount even if it’s been at this price on and off since September.

4.8-star average rating from 104 reviews on Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This Lenovo Yoga laptop is as flexible as it sounds, with a 360-degree hinge that lets you use it with the keyboard, or as a standalone touchscreen tablet. It comes with a sizable 512GB of storage, a speedy 16GB of RAM and a Full HD screen. Measuring 16 inches diagonally, it’s not quite as portable as some options, but this multipurpose device may be just what some shoppers are after.

4.7-star average rating from 202 reviews on Best Buy

Save on this 16-inch gaming laptop from HP, with 1TB of storage to hold plenty of movies, music or games. It also has an Intel i7 processor and high-powered Nvidia Graphics chip, alongside a smooth 144Hz frame rate, which makes this a great model for intense gaming sessions, in my experience.

4.6-star average rating from 188 reviews on Best Buy

This Acer gaming laptop has a sleek exterior and RGB-backlit keyboard to ensure you can play comfortably in darker environments. While not as powerful as the HP OMEN model above, it comes in at a more affordable price. It also has a capable Intel i5 processor, a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and high-end graphics card for playing the latest games.

4.7-star average rating from 293 reviews on Best Buy

Microsoft’s Surface laptop has vibrant color options, a detailed resolution and a striking 16:10 aspect ratio that makes reading vertically-scrolling documents and web pages a little easier on a 13-inch display. The graphics processor is a little basic, in my experience, so we wouldn’t use it for games, but 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM means it’s still plenty capable for day to day tasks.

Here are the best Black Friday laptop sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Apple: Get $200 Apple Gift Card on select purchases Walmart: Up to 40% off laptop gaming accessories Target: Up to 68% off Chromebooks

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Henry St Leger is a reporter for Select who has covered deals and sales for TechRadar, NBC, and The Evening Standard. To round up the best Black Friday laptop deals, they found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.