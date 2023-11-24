Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on Apple products during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on tech, fitness and kitchen products.

We compiled the best deals on Apple products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll update you about new savings opportunities over the next few days.

Best Black Friday Apple deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select Giftable Tech Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 153,769 reviews on Amazon

If you tend to lose things, Apple’s AirTags make finding them easy. Using Apple’s FindMy app will point you in the precise direction of the AirTag, which is about the size of a coin. If you are outside a range of 33 feet, the app gives you a map coordinate instead. It does not come with a strap, so buying a holder like this one from Belkin may be necessary.

4.8-star average rating from 54,400 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is Apple’s most affordable iPad at its lowest price ever. I’ve used it for years to watch TV shows, stream movies, reference recipes and video call family. It has the same 10-hour battery life as most other iPads and comes with either 64GB or 256GB of storage.

4.8-star average rating from 7,331 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This latest tablet from Apple has tons of improvements over the 9th gen model, including a higher resolution screen, two built-in speakers (instead of one), better cameras for video chats and more. Having a speaker on each side of the tablet makes watching videos and TV shows much more enjoyable, in my experience. It’s also compatible with Apple accessories like keyboards and styluses.

4.6-star average rating from 480 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The latest Apple Watch Series 9 is the fitness tracker I always have on my wrist. Like prior models, it has an always on-display with a bright and clear, water-resistant touch screen. It also syncs with Apple’s Health and Fitness apps to show me data about my workouts and sleep habits. The Series 9 has a new hands-free gesture called “double tap” that lets you control the watch by pinching your index finger and thumb together, which can be faster and simpler than tapping, in my experience. The watch comes in two sizes with dozens of watch bands to choose from.

4.6-star average rating from 18,616 reviews on Amazon

This is one of Apple’s thinnest, lightest and most affordable laptops. It weighs 2.8 pounds, meaning it won’t weigh down a backpack or shoulder bag, in my experience. It has Apple’s M1 chip inside, which offers improved performance and battery life (up to 18 hours) compared to models before 2020. The keyboard is also more durable, with a more distinct key click compared to pre-2020 models.

4.8-star average rating from 1,439 reviews on Amazon

Charge two small devices at the same time, like an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch, with this Apple USB-C power adapter. The prongs fold into the brick making it more compact for storage and travel.

4.7-star average rating from 2,511 reviews on Amazon

You can find multiple members of the Select team wearing these AirPods on any given day. They have a crisp and clear sound, and excellent noise-canceling, in our experience. Our team uses them on their daily subway commutes, to make calls, listen to music and workout at the gym. This model comes with multiple ear tips in the box and has touch-sensitive volume controls on the earbuds themselves for easy adjustments mid-song.

This version has a USB-C port for charging. (Note: While these are 99 cents more than their lowest price ever and are not currently their lowest price in three months, we still consider this a good deal.)

4.7-star average rating from 597,962 reviews on Amazon

These AirPods are convenient and affordable. The buds and charging case, when combined, have over 24 hours of battery life, according to the brand. After the initial setup, they connect automatically to your device, and you can control your music with voice commands using Siri.

4.6-star average rating from 2,267 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Apple Watch SE is the lowest priced Apple Watch. Much like other models, it can help you track your health, fitness and sleep stats using Apple’s Health and Fitness apps. The display is a little smaller and is a little dimmer in harsh sunlight. It also lacks the always-on display, which you can find on the Series 9. But aside from a few missing features, it delivers a similar feel to Apple’s other watches, in my experience.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best Black Friday Apple deals, he found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest prices in three months.

