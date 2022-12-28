IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestsellers: The most purchased products we covered in 2022

From KN95 face masks to electric toothbrushes, here are the most purchased items we covered this year.
By Shari Uyehara

With 2022 coming to a close, we’re taking a look at what Select readers found most interesting this year. Unsurprisingly, Covid-19 remained top of mind for many people and our updated guides on how to shop for KN95 face masks, disposable face masks, at-home Covid test kits and more reflected this sustained interest. Likewise, readers also gravitated toward a variety of wellness and hygiene items such as electric toothbrushes, water flossers, and period underwear. Additionally, as in years past, skin care items like SPF lip balms and face moisturizers for dry skin reigned supreme. Some newer shopping trends for Select readers included meal-kit delivery services, including prepared meal delivery services, gluten-free meal delivery services and vegetarian and vegan meal delivery services.

Below are 20 of the bestselling products we covered in 2022, outside of the most popular deals we covered during tentpole sales events like Prime Day, Prime Early Access Sale, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask

2. Differin Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment

3. AidallsWellup 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

4. Boshel Dog Nail Clippers

5. Oral-B Pro 1000

6. CHI Original 1-inch Digital Ceramic Iron

7. Aveeno Therapeutic Shave Gel

8. Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen

9. Aveeno Kids Continuous Protection Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

10. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer

11. Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

12. Wetcat Turkish Beach Blanket Towel

13. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Eye Cream

14. The Period Company The High Waisted

15. BYD CARE N95 Respirator

16. DemeTECH ASTM Level 3 Face Masks

17. Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow pH 4.5 Neutralizing Shampoo

18. WellBefore KN95 Kids Masks

19. BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow

20. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots

