With 2022 coming to a close, we’re taking a look at what Select readers found most interesting this year. Unsurprisingly, Covid-19 remained top of mind for many people and our updated guides on how to shop for KN95 face masks, disposable face masks, at-home Covid test kits and more reflected this sustained interest. Likewise, readers also gravitated toward a variety of wellness and hygiene items such as electric toothbrushes, water flossers, and period underwear. Additionally, as in years past, skin care items like SPF lip balms and face moisturizers for dry skin reigned supreme. Some newer shopping trends for Select readers included meal-kit delivery services, including prepared meal delivery services, gluten-free meal delivery services and vegetarian and vegan meal delivery services.

Below are 20 of the bestselling products we covered in 2022, outside of the most popular deals we covered during tentpole sales events like Prime Day, Prime Early Access Sale, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

4.5-star average rating from 63,815 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to shop for the best KN95 face masks

4.5-star average rating from 70,423 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best treatments for teen acne

4.3-star average rating from 10,118 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 5 best head shavers in 2022

4.5-star average rating from 50,369 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 7 best electric toothbrushes in 2022

4.7-star average rating from 62,714 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 7 best dog dental chews and treats, according to veterinarians

4.6-star average rating from 699 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 8 best flat irons to shop in 2022

4.7-star average rating from 21,208 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 best shaving creams, gels and foams in 2022

4.6-star average rating from 11,469 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 6 best SPF lip balms

4.5-star average rating from 7,332 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 8 best sunscreens for kids

4.6-star average rating from 24,920 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 15 best products for rosacea and redness in 2022

4.4-star average rating from 44,439 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 best blackhead treatments

4.7-star average rating from 10,195 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 8 best Turkish beach towels in 2022

4.4-star average rating from 20,177 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: How to treat and reduce dark under-eye circles,

4.2-star average rating from 1,243 reviews at The Period Company

Learn more: The 10 best period underwear in 2022

3.9-star average rating from 9,874 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: N95 masks offer the best protection, CDC says

4.5-star average rating from 1,417 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The best disposable face masks and how to buy them

4.5-star average rating from 5,958 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: The 8 best purple shampoos for blonde and color-treated hair in 2022

4.8-star average rating from 2,146 reviews at WellBefore

Learn more: The best KN95 masks for kids

4.2-star average rating from 24,714 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 top-rated travel pillows for long trips

4.3-star average rating from 6,783 reviews on Amazon

Learn more: 9 Best pimple patches of 2022

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.