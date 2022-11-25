Black Friday is officially here and if you’re planning to upgrade your skin care routine or change up your sleep setup, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on beauty and wellness products during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales on beauty and wellness essentials that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 beauty and wellness deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday beauty and wellness deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months

4.7-star average rating from 32,591 reviews on Amazon

This at-home DNA test kit from 23andMe reviews your genetic data to provide more than 150 personalized health reports, including your personal ancestry, inherited health conditions and more. The test requires you to send a saliva sample to the 23andMe lab using a prepaid package and the company says you’ll get results back in five to six weeks.

4.4-star average rating from 6,265 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s smart scale can connect to a companion app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your weight and BMI over time. The scale’s screen displays your weight when you step on it. Multiple people can use the scale so long as they connect it to their personal devices.

4.2 star average rating from 4,398 reviews at Sephora.

Experts recommended these hydrocolloid pimple patches from LGTBQ+-owned brand Peace Out Skincare. The salicylic acid is great for reducing inflammation and aiding in cell turonver, resulting in clearer skin.Our experts also noted that aloe vera leaf extract has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe redness. The pimple patches come in packs of 20 or 40.

4.4-star average rating from 836 reviews at Olive and June

This cuticle serum from Olive and June — one of our favorite women-owned brands — has avocado and jojoba oil, which experts recommended looking for in your cuticle care products. It comes in a pen form with a foam tip for controlled application and comes in a pair. Olive and June says the serum is vegan, cruelty free, and fragrance free.

4.3-star average rating from 686 reviews on Amazon

This compact portable razor from Alleyoop has a circular design with compartments that house a triple-blade razor, backup razor cartridges, a refillable spray bottle and a shea butter bar to help hydrate skin. This razor is TSA-approved so it may be a good pick if you need a travel razor.

4.8-star average rating from 223 reviews at Target

The Oral-B iO Series 4 rechargeable electric toothbrush includes a pressure sensor to warn you if you’re applying too much pressure while brushing, as well as a two-minute timer to ensure complete brushing. The brush also offers four cleaning modes if you want to target whitening or have sensitivity, for example. You can also pair with the Oral-B app to show your daily brushing report. It comes with a travel case and a replacement brush head.

4.7-star average rating from 601 reviews at Parachute

This down duvet insert from Parachute is filled with 85% down and 15% down and feather fiber blend. It has a 750 fill power (we learned that the higher the fill power number, the fluffier and more insulating the duvet is). The insert is covered with a sateen cotton shell that the brand says is reinforced with a double-stitched piping seam.

Best Black Friday 2022 beauty and wellness sales

Here are the best Black Friday beauty and wellnesssales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

GlassesUSA: 65% off glasses, lenses and more and free shipping Olay: Up to 60% off select collections Kitsch: Up to 60% off hair care, hair accessories and more BioBidet: Up to 60% off bidet toilets, toilet seats and attachments during the Black Friday Savings Event Headspace: 50% off a monthly or annual membership to the Headspace app SkinStore: Up to 50% off select beauty brands including Thinx: Up to 50% off period underwear and more Sephora: Up to 50% off top brands including Fenty, Rare Beauty and more. Ulta: Up to 50% off select brands The Period Company: Up to 50% off all period underwear styles Rael: Up to 50% off sitewide on products like skin care, period care, toothpaste and more Tymo: 40% off sitewide with code BF40 Korres: 40% off sitewide on fragrances, skin care and more Carol’s Daughter: Up to 40% off select hair care products and more Philips: Up to 40% off wellness products like electric toothbrushes and men’s grooming Bear Mattress: 35% off sitewide with free accessories Nectar Sleep: 33% off storewide Tarte: 30% off sitewide with code CYBERSZN and free shipping Kiehl’s: 30% off sitewide on skincare products Drybar: 30% off sitewide on hair care products and tools Innisfree: 30% off almost everything, with free gifts depending on how much you spend Vegamour: 30% off sitewide with code 30FRIDAY

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

