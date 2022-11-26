Black Friday 2022 is officially over, but many deals are still happening. If you’re still planning to get some great Apple deals, you’re in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Target and Best Buy are offering deep discounts, and many of these sales run through Cyber Monday. While you can find markdowns throughout the year, nothing matches the volume and depth of Apple’s Black Friday discounts; some, like the Airpods Pro, are even at their lowest price ever.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday Apple sales to shop now

Apple's ongoing Black Friday deal offers a gift card with each purchase of an eligible product. For instance, when you buy certain iPhone models or Apple Watch SE, you'll get a $50 Apple gift card; AirPods come with a $75 Apple gift card, and MacBooks qualify for a $250 Apple gift card. But Apple itself isn’t the only place you can buy the brand’s tech; retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have been offering deals for weeks, and they’re only getting better. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Black Friday deals to shop.

Best Black Friday Apple deals to shop now

Below, we're sharing the best Apple Black Friday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. We're also ensuring the quality of each deal by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey, so you can shop with confidence.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,461 reviews on Amazon

The latest AirPods Pro to hit shelves, these wireless earbuds have a lot to offer. They’re loved by both experts and Select staffers for their ability to deliver a richer, crisper sound than previous models, says the brand, as well as up to six hours of battery life. Plus, the active noise cancellation comes with transparency mode, which adjusts to accommodate voices and announcements, and you can now swipe the stem to control the volume (in addition to tapping to pause or skip).

4.8-star average rating from 31,369 reviews on Amazon

Still considered among the best tablets by Select staff, the iPad is equipped with WiFi, stereo speakers and a generous 10.2-inch display. It's powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says delivers all-day battery life, and has both front and back cameras for taking photos, FaceTiming friends and more.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,489 reviews on Amazon

With this iPad Pro, you can enjoy sharp, clear images and vibrant colors, says Apple, thanks to its Liquid Retina XDR display. The tablet, which can be charged via the included USB-C charger, also comes with 512 GB of memory as well as built-in speakers, microphone, and front and back cameras.

4.7-star average rating from 402 reviews on Amazon

For extreme athletes and outdoorsy types, it doesn’t get much better than the Apple Watch Ultra, which just debuted this fall. The titanium watch is water- and dust-resistant, equipped with up to 36 hours of battery life and designed to withstand high impact and corrosion, says the brand. It also has a built-in siren for emergencies, as a well as GPS capabilities to make routes, pacing and distance metrics more accurate.

4.8-star average rating from 13,524 reviews on Amazon

This travel-friendly MacBook Air gets its performance from Apple's M1, which gives it better processing and battery efficiency, says the brand — all in a lightweight, super-thin design. It has up to 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple, and a Force Touch trackpad so you can pinch, swipe and scroll easily.

4.3-star average rating from 8,886 reviews on Amazon

Keep devices running anytime, anywhere with this portable charger, which automatically charges select iPhone models — and updates you on the status of your charge right on the lock screen. Depending on your iPhone, it can offer between 40% and 70% additional charge, says the brand. You can also connect it via a Lightning cable, too.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 69,292 reviews on Amazon

The newest Apple Pencil model, which is compatible with the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini, still offers the same coloring, drawing and note-taking abilities as the original. Now, it has a flat edge that can attach (via magnets) to your device and start charging automatically, according to Apple.

4.7-star average rating from 111,549 reviews on Amazon

Designed exclusively for iPads, you can use this pencil to sketch and jot notes on your tablet by hand. It's sensitive to pressure and tilt, Apple says, which allows for different drawing methods, and comes with an extra tip, a Lightning adaptor, and USB-C connector for charging.

4.6-star average rating from 51,804 reviews on Amazon

This wireless charger uses magnets to align with and attach to your phone. It works for iPhone 8 models and later, as well as AirPods that come with a wireless charging case.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 6,129 reviews on Amazon

Streamline your essentials with this leather wallet, which attaches to the back of your iPhone via strong magnets, says the brand. It holds up to three credit cards, offers MagSafe technology to wirelessly charge your phone and now pairs with the Find My app to help you track its location, too.

4.6-star average rating from 445 reviews on Walmart

For a smartwatch without the extra bells and whistles, consider the Apple Watch SE. It allows you to take calls and respond to texts, log your steps and workouts and track your heart rate, calories burned and more. You can also sync it to music and podcasts, says Apple, and use it to pay for purchases with Apple Pay.

4.7-star average rating from 577 reviews on Amazon

Introduced just this year, the second generation of the Apple Watch SE has a faster processor for better performance, the brand says, as well as new safety features, water resistance for up to 50 meters and additional health metrics, such as heart rate and stride length. And, of course, you can use it to answer calls, respond to texts and listen to music.

4.6-star average rating from 3097 reviews on Best Buy

Apple’s take on over-the-ear headphone comes with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, as well as up to 20 hours of audio on just one charge (which is triple the battery life of the AirPods Pro). The headphones have memory-foam ear cushions for extra comfort and a secure fit, Apple says, and offer spatial audio that has an effect similar to surround sound.

4.8-star average rating from 6,110 reviews on Amazon

The latest iPad Mini to hit shelves, this comes with Apple's Liquid Retina display for bold color and clarity, says the brand. It's equipped with Touch ID, stereo speakers and both front and back speakers, and can run for up to 10 hours, according to Apple.

4.6-star average rating from 5,210 reviews on Amazon

Give your iPad laptop-like functionality with this smart keyboard, which links to the tablet. Its slim, lightweight design makes it easy to tote around, Apple says, and because the keyboard connects via a Smart Connector, it gets power from the iPad.

4.8-star average rating from 8,185 reviews on Amazon

This trackpad from Apple is rechargeable (one charge lasts about a month) and can connect to any Mac desktop computer. Four sensors under this trackpad’s surface allow you to click anywhere and can detect subtle differences in the pressure you apply, giving you more control over what’s happening on your screen, says the brand.

Best Black Friday 2022 Apple sales

Here are the best Black Friday Apple sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving —Nov. 25 this year. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer day-long events. They’ve morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities over the next few days, and we’ll give you tips about what to buy now and what you may want to wait to buy.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.