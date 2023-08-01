9 products our editors tried and loved in July

As shopping experts, we’re always on the hunt for quality items that make our lives easier. To do so, our team tries dozens of items across tech, wellness, kitchen and fitness in search of products that we can recommend to our readers. Some show up in our reporting, like for example, our guides to the best smart plugs and top fitness trackers, others we reserve for inclusion here.

Below, we’re sharing some top products that our editors loved most during July. Some are items we directly purchased, while others are courtesy gifts from brands to try out for stories.

To minimize exposure to piled-up bacteria on traditional wash clothes or cotton hand towels, I started using these dry, disposable sheets when washing my face. The XL is the perfect-sized sheet in my opinion — there is enough space to dry my face and neck, plus there’s still leftover space to dab on my lips after brushing my teeth. They’re incredibly gentle on my skin and I love that they’re unscented too. It’s only been a few weeks, but my skin’s been responding really well. — Lindsay Schneider, editor

After incorporating this serum into my skin care routine, I was able to feel and see a difference in my dry skin. It has an almost milky, creamy texture that’s extremely lightweight. After adding a few drops on my face, I massage the serum into my skin — it gives my skin a subtle glow and leaves me feeling hydrated. Because of this, it’s now a more permanent fixture in my morning routine. I typically apply it after cleansing but before my moisturizer to get the most out of it. - Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I’ve had my eye on this coffee table for about a year, and when I saw it finally go on sale, I bought it immediately. The asymmetrical shelves store books, coasters and my TV remote, and I find the tiered layers more interesting to look at compared to other standard coffee tables I’ve had in the past.

During my search, I found many other coffee tables with glass tabletops, which I find get dirty easily, especially with my cat who constantly walks across my furniture. But this table has no glass. Instead, it’s made from a black metal frame, giving it a modern, industrial look. It was the perfect addition to my living room and I put it together in less than half an hour. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I recently purchased a new bicycle and discovered that my household bike pump is not compatible. After looking at reviews online, I purchased this handheld pump. The smallest version can fit into my bag, shirt or shorts pocket — and most importantly works on my bike’s valve tires.

Most of my rides are over 20 miles long and often involve remote roads or trails. Having a small bike pump that I can easily bring with me is essential. A portable pump like this one lets me repair a flat tire on my route instead of having to walk to a bike shop that might be miles away. Though, because of its small size, it takes longer to fill a tire than larger pumps. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

G-Shock gave me this smartwatch to try and I was quickly impressed by its fitness-tracking. I used both the swim and gym workout features including heart rate, lap time and calorie tracking. I found the heart rate tracking functionality to be more accurate and consistent compared to other smartwatches I’ve tried. I also liked that it timed each lap I swam, automatically pausing during my rest periods. While it is on the clunkier side and only uses physical buttons (no touchscreen), I like the design, which gives this watch an almost industrial look. Since you can solar charge the battery, it also means I rarely have to carry my watch charger around. — Nishka Dhawan, associate editor

I’ve never had success with shower caddies — the suction cups can usually never support the weight of heavy shampoo bottles, so I was excited when this Prime Day purchase actually held up. This caddy takes less than a minute to put together, hangs over a shower head and also comes with four suction cup attachments for additional support and stability.

After weeks of using it, I can confirm it’s remained steadily in place. The shelves are deep and durable enough to double layer my products, which comes in handy for anyone who has an overflow of hair and skin care items to try out. I’ve only had it for a few weeks, but so far the metal has no signs of rusting either. - Lindsay Schneider, editor

I’ve been living in these bike shorts ever since Parade sent them to me — I’ve since bought multiple additional pairs. They’re made from a seamless fabric that doesn’t cling onto moisture when I sweat, making them my new go-to bottoms for workouts, especially hot yoga. The high waist holds me in without feeling restrictive, and it doesn’t roll down or ride up while I’m moving so I never have to worry about chafing, even in the hot, humid summer weather. If I’m not wearing them to work out, I pair them with an oversized T-shirt or tank top and feel comfortable all day. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I received this smart plug from the Kasa Smart team and have been using it for about three weeks at home. I use it with an older window air conditioner to add smart features like running it on a schedule or turning it on or off from outside of my apartment. This particular model is compatible with Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung smart home hubs and apps. — Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

This dress was on sale during Amazon Prime Day last year and I forgot to buy it, which I regretted all year. This year, it was on sale again and I quickly purchased it in black. It’s flowy and airy, making it the ideal outfit for warm spring and summer days. I can also add a jacket or boots to make it work for fall. I also love that it is easy to dress up with some jewelry and heels or dress down with a pair of sneakers. The dress fits true to size and comes in 10 colors, so I’m considering buying another one. — Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

Lindsay Schneider is an editor for NBC Select has covered the self care and lifestyle space for years. She also writes and edits Select’s weekly newsletter, The Selection. For this piece, our staff shared their favorite gifts and purchases from the past month.

