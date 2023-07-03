13 products our editors tried and loved last month

As shopping experts, we’re always searching for quality items that make our lives better — whether it’s by relieving a skin issue, making travel easy or saving space in our kitchens. Every month, our team tries dozens of new products to see whether they can actually solve our problems and are therefore worth your hard-earned money. In June, we published stories on the best mattress toppers, sports bras, and pizza ovens, and even handed out awards for our favorite pet items.

Below, we’re sharing the products our editors loved most during June. Some are items we directly purchased, while others are courtesy gifts from brands to try out for stories.

When traveling, my goal is to always make it through the airport as smoothly as possible. Enter: this stretchy elastic strap, which keeps my oversized tote from falling off my carry-on as I roll through security to my gate. The bungee acts like a trolley sleeve for totes that don’t come with one; it keeps your items firmly attached to the top of any rolling duffel. It takes seconds to hook up — I quickly roped it over the arms of my suitcase and wrapped it around my beloved, large L. L. Bean Zip-Top Boat and Tote to prevent it from falling. It clips together seamlessly and definitely made gliding through the airport breezier. - Lindsay Schneider, editor

One of my biggest dilemmas is that I loathe cleaning, but love a clean house. Enter the Bissell Steamshot Deluxe. With 12 attachments, the handheld tool cleans and sanitizes nearly every surface of my home using just hot steam. I’ve used it to clean stuck-on grime in my oven, dust from unreachable corners of my bathroom, and even my windows. It can also steam clothes and upholstery. Watching it remove the most stubborn of dirt is so satisfying that I actually look forward to using my Steamshot after work (seriously). See the Steamshot in action - Rosalie Tinelli, senior social media editor

Great Jones is one of my favorite cookware brands, and I’ve always wanted pegboards like the ones they show on their website and social media. The brand partnered with Character to launch The Pegboard Set and sent me one to try. Mine is pink to match my pink Great Jones Dutch oven and it’s one of my favorite things in my kitchen. The pegboard came with everything I needed to easily and quickly hang it up, and I scanned a QR code on the instructions booklet to watch a how-to video, making the process even more straightforward. I use the pegboard to hang utensils like spatulas and ice cream scoopers, as well as pot holders. I’m considering buying another one — it added functional vertical storage to my tiny New York City apartment kitchen and is an absolutely adorable piece of decor. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I bake fish, roast vegetables and toast bread in my apartment’s full-sized oven often, and had been growing tired of the long-preheat process and the clean-up. This led me to snag Our Place’s countertop oven right away (I chose the color ‘Steam’). Dinnertime has already gotten significantly easier since.The Wonder Oven, which preheats in just about ten minutes, has two racks that allow me to cook both a protein and a vegetable at the same time, and comes with a crumb tray that I can easily shake off, rinse, and reinsert. - Mikhaila Archer, NBC page

Finding something that doesn’t irritate my eczema is always filled with ups and downs but luckily I found a perfect match with the Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer. The super lightweight cream is now a go-to during my morning routine — it instantly hydrates and strengthens my skin. I found that this is particularly helpful during the summer months because the key ingredients help soothe and restore my skin barrier after a little too much sun exposure. Not to mention a little goes a long way with this product so it will last me many mornings and save me from too many sunburns. - Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

Ahead of a recent trip out west, I decided it was time to finally take the dive and enter my packing cubes era. The results didn’t disappoint. My six-piece compression set not only let me fit more in my bag than I would have had I not used them, but it also kept me organized once I arrived at my destination. I knew exactly where every item in my bag was thanks to the different-sized cubes. The small, elongated ones were great for undergarments, while I relied on the bigger rectangular ones for dresses and jackets. The set also comes with a two-sided laundry bag to keep shoes and dirty clothes separate from the rest of my items. While the cubes certainly compressed my items, I don’t feel like anything came out abnormally crushed or wrinkly — even after a six-hour flight. - Lindsay Schneider, editor

I was gifted the Farmacy Beauty Apple Peptide Lip Smoothie and after a month of consistently trying it out, it’s going in my survival bag. This lip mask has the perfect consistency — not too thick or thin — and I was able to see and feel a noticeable difference. Typically, I use a lip mask overnight, but I also reach for this product throughout the day because it also offers a glossy finish while keeping my lips moisturized and smooth thanks to the peptides and mango seed butter. - Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I’ve been searching for a pair of medium-sized gold hoops to wear this summer, and while writing about Amyo for our AAPI-owned businesses article, I came across this pair of huggies. I’ve been wearing the earrings every day since they arrived. They’re so comfortable — I never take them out and sleep, shower and workout in them. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I received this wireless mouse from Logitech, and have been using it for work for about a month. It is a small, lightweight mouse that is perfect for my setup — I use a keyboard tray, and only have a small amount of space dedicated to my mouse.

Coming from the MX Anywhere 3, the biggest difference with the 3S is that the left and right mouse buttons are now nearly silent. The original Anywhere 3 had very clicky mouse buttons, which could get on my nerves after a long day of work.

If you download Logitech’s Logi Options+ software, you can customize your settings including the sensitivity, scrolling speed and direction, and even how the side buttons function. It connects via Bluetooth or USB-C cable, and is one of my favorite new products of June 2023. - Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

The first time I tried these jeans on, I immediately decided I needed three more pairs and ordered them that day. They’re baggy yet structured, and I love pairing them with a bodysuit or fitted shirt. I wear these jeans all day and feel just as comfortable as I do while wearing sweatpants because they’re so soft. There are also plenty of pockets (an essential feature) and have not stretched or shrunk at all in the wash. - Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

As someone with an office commute who needs to pack all of my essentials, I knew I needed a bag that would fit everything. The Large Work Tote is a modern-day Mary Poppins bag since it can hold everything. With an adjustable strap, trolley pass, exterior and interior pockets, padded laptop sleeve, pen slips and a key-ring leash, everything I own has a home in this tote. The structure remains intact no matter what I put it through, which keeps all of my belongings safe from any outside damage. So yes, social media was right — it lives up to the hype. - Bianca Alvarez, associate reporter

I received this pair of jeans from Wrangler and have practically lived in them since I got them two months ago. These high-rise jeans run true to size and have a wide-leg opening, so I can wear boots, sneakers or heels with them, depending on my fit. There are four pockets (two on the front and two on the back), which I find super helpful to store my keys or earbuds if I’m in a rush. Even after wearing them on multiple occasions, the zippers and the buttons have held up, and there’s been no color fade on the fabric. - Nishka Dhawan, associate commerce editor

Why trust Select?

Lindsay Schneider has covered the self care and lifestyle space for years. She also writes and edits Select’s weekly newsletter. For this piece, staffers shared their favorite gifts and purchases from the past month.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more