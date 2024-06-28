For me, June is always a great month for trying out new products, especially since I often have a lot of travel plans lined up. I usually spend the month trying to find items like breathable clothing that won’t make me sweat on my way to work, tech I can use to stay entertained or stylish eyewear I can put on to stay comfortable under the sun.

This month, my colleagues found items across categories like footwear with arch support, home and bathroom accessories, swimwear, heat-friendly apparel, glowy SPF and more from brands like West Elm, KuaiLu and Miraclesuit.

While we write a lot about many types of products and sale events, sometimes, the items we try don’t always make it into our usual stories, so we have this column every month to talk about why we love them so much.

Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

After learning about the importance of sandals with arch support, I knew I needed a good, supportive pair of flip flops. This pair from KuaiLu was on sale on Amazon, so I decided to try them out and (hopefully) avoid any foot injuries this summer. Since taking them out of the box, I think I’ve worn these flip flops every day. They are super comfortable, have a little bit of a platform and they just look cute. The cloth straps aren’t too tight or too loose, and I love the knot detail. I got so many compliments when I wore these to the beach — and I was so excited to tell people that they were only $14 on Amazon.

I’ve been on the hunt for months for a good body oil — and this product is definitely one of the best I’ve tried. It’s super lightweight and dries fast, so there’s no sticky or greasy feel. The formula gave my skin a nice glow that wasn’t too shiny. Plus, it has SPF — so my skin felt protected and I didn’t need additional sunscreen. I wore this for an outdoor concert and it still looked great after hours of singing (and sweating).

Nine times out of ten during the summer, you can find me at the beach on the weekends — so I’m no stranger to sunscreen. The Solar Buddies Sunscreen Applicator has changed the game for me when it comes to applying body sunscreen. All you have to do is fill it with your favorite sunscreen and glide it over the skin — no rubbing, no mess and no missed spots. It’s small enough to throw in any beach bag and it’s great for kids.

Lindsay Schneider, commerce editor

Like jeans, shopping for swimsuits is never fun for me. In fact, it’s usually quite a miserable process. This swimsuit, though, is worth trying. Miracluesuit sent it to me and I was immediately intrigued given its fabric makeup: Its shell is made up of 27% spandex and its lining has 38% spandex. I prefer to wear pieces with some compression or that shapewear-like feel — I like to feel totally snatched — so I aim to buy pieces that have at least 20% spandex, which already feels like a high barrier. I feel completely smoothed out and supported: It has a slimming minimizer effect across my entire body, which I love. I ordered my true size and it’s not the most comfortable per se — it definitely has that constricting shapewear-like feel — but that’s what I personally want in a swimsuit. The cut on the bust area is also incredibly flattering, I adore how the deep V-neck and low-back details look on my short, curvy frame.

Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

Before my trip to Barcelona, I was determined to find sunglasses that were affordable and stylish. This popular pair from Amazon is available in several styles and they were the perfect shape for me. I don’t enjoy sunglasses that are too square or round, and this pair falls in the middle. The ones I bought have polarized lenses with a subtle green hue and a tortoise frame. They didn’t slide off my face at all, even while I walked through 90-degree weather for hours on end and started to sweat.

The Sojos Sunglasses were extremely comfortable on my face and ears and didn’t irritate me while I wore them. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

This Bluetooth adapter saved me from boredom during my flight. While the airline gave me a pair of wired earbuds, they don’t have the same sound quality as my AirPods. This adapter made it easy to connect my Airpods and my headphones to the plane console so I could watch shows and movies with clear sound. The device also has a fast and simple setup — all you have to do is charge it and then once on the plane, you can hold the button on the side while your Bluetooth earbuds are in pairing mode.

This device comes with a small sealable bag. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

These linen pants are incredibly soft and smooth while also airy and light — they don’t stick to my legs or get caught on my shoe as I walk and I love that the waistband is adjustable. While they do wrinkle slightly out of the wash — similar to linen sheets — they’re easy to get rid of with a little wrinkle release spray.

Riley Atkinson, page

I’m not a fan of musty smells that invade my apartment in the summer, so the Capri Blue Volcano reed diffuser set is my new saving grace. The fresh scent is as powerful as the candle version, which I appreciate because I come home to a refreshed space without the worry of an open flame. When the smell fades, I flip the reeds so the saturated end faces up, which instantly restores the aroma. Capri Blue’s Volcano line is a long-standing favorite of mine — I’ve also purchased and loved the cleaning spray, candle and car diffuser over the past four years.

The Capri Blue Volcano reed diffuser comes in white or signature blue, which adds a touch of color to any space. Courtesy Riley Atkinson

My goal for this summer is to expand my work-appropriate wardrobe, and the crepe essential trouser from Target perfectly fits the bill. I’ve tried several pants from other retailers but these slacks are my new favorite because they’re reasonably priced and extremely comfortable. They’re flowy enough to walk to work in the summer heat, but they aren’t too thin or sheer. I purchased a pair in green and another in gray — both of them are now in my weekly rotation. I’d recommend sizing down because they’re stretchy and widelegged.

The Signature Crepe Essential Trouser comes in five colors — Atkinson is wearing the green color. Courtesy Riley Atkinson

Mili Godio, updates editor

Woven flats have been a trend all over my social media for the last few months, so I finally decided to hop on the bandwagon and try them out for myself. They’re open and breathable, comfortable to wear, and they add a pop of color to any basic outfit. I can throw on a classic pair of jeans and a basic white tee, and these flats add that extra spice that the entire outfit needs. Though I wouldn’t walk 10K steps in them (they do hurt after a while), I can wear them for 8+ hours at work and be absolutely fine when I get back home, which is more than I can say of most flats I own.

These shoes are not only adorable and on trend, but they’re also surprisingly comfortable, in my experience. Courtesy Mili Godio

This Roverlund pet tote, which the brand sent to me to try out in a large size fits my nearly 20-pound havanese and bichon frise mix, Bella, without any hassle. Usually, soft-sided pet carriers tend to sag when I carry them around, but this one is structured enough to hold its shape. I can tell Bella feels comfortable and secure in it, which is a huge plus since she’s typically a nervous traveler. Plus, it has an opening so she can stick her head out and look around. The camo pattern has also gotten me (and Bella) so many compliments while we’re out and about.

The carrier is comfortable to use and large enough to fit my nearly 20-pound dog, so I can take her around the city and on the subway. Courtesy Mili Godio

I’m a huge fan of Phlur’s Vanilla Skin perfume, so when I saw that the brand released an even sweeter vanilla scent, I was overjoyed. Fortunately, the brand sent me a bottle to try, and it’s been my obsession over the last few weeks. It actually lasts the entire day on my skin, whereas most other body mists tend to last just an hour or two, if that. I love how bright and fruity it smells, and it’s one of the most perfect scents I’ve used for summer. Plus, a little goes a long way, so despite wearing it almost every day, I’ve barely made a dent in the bottle.

Nikki Brown, SEO editor

I had to get a broom to match the mop. Like the mopping system, you don’t have to bend over to use the dustpan. I only need to place my foot on the curved handle to hold it steady while brushing dirt into the pan. The pan also has teeth at the base that you can run the broom’s bristles through to remove hair. I have two cats so this is the standout benefit for me. The bristles are also in an angular shape, which makes it easier to reach corners and under furniture.

Thanks to the curved handle on the dustpan, I can sweep up dirt without needing to bend over or down. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

I like to have real, reusable soap pumps in my house — it’s a little piece of functional decor that looks a million times better than a plastic, branded soap dispenser. My previous Mayer Ceramic Soap Pumps from Pottery Barn were designed so that the pump part is recessed into the container, which made them absurdly hard to get a grip on and unscrew, so I replaced them with these stone soap pumps from West Elm. The pump is easy to screw on and off, and the stoneware is subtle and pleasant to see in my bathroom.

The off-white stone material of this soap pump easily blends into most bathroom decor. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

I’ve been using Goodr sunglasses for the past four years — the brand’s products strike a great balance between style, function and price, especially if you are running, biking and hiking.. I reached out to the brand to try out some of their new frames, and have been enjoying the Avant G style the most. I’ve been using them for the past few weeks and find them flattering, lightweight and versatile, more so than my previous favorite style: the Goodr Circle G.

Sidebar: I’ve also been enjoying the Goodr Flex G style for running, which strikes a great middle ground between style and function compared to something like the fully wraparound Goodr Wrap G I’ve tested previously.

The Avant G comes in four colors — Rabinowitz is wearing the black and green color, AKA “Members Only Misfit.” Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

Jem Alabi, editorial operations associate

To combat the Sunday scaries, I’ve been getting serious about my nighttime routine. While I’m usually a T-shirt and shorts girl, a good pajama set can truly elevate your sleep. With my extensive skincare and bodycare rituals, I can’t just throw on anything before bed.

Neendi sent me their Abstract Daisy Print Short Sleeve set to try. Honestly, the vibrant color and silky, breathable fabric make mornings feel a little brighter.

I’m always trying to find ways to make getting out of bed more appealing, and there’s nothing quite like a silky matching pajama set to set the tone for a fabulous morning (and night). Courtesy Jem Alabi

Before my recent trip to Iceland, friends advised me to bring “good walking shoes.” I didn’t even own running shoes, but after researching the terrain—and realizing how much hiking and walking we’d be doing without public transport—I knew I needed a solid pair. After some digging, I found that our very own reporters, Zoe Malin and Harry Rabinowitz both recommended Saucony for walking and running. I wanted something with subtle design and solid arch support, which is what led me to the Saucony Guide 18.

It was truly a walking experience like no other. I hadn’t realized how much my old sneakers were holding me back. At first, it felt strange—like walking on stilts—but soon, it was like walking on a cloud. I felt like I could walk for hours. As someone who hates hiking, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed climbing up Skógafoss. The support made a huge difference—I could actually focus on the beauty around me instead of wincing after each painful step.

Never in my life have I smiled after a hike, but wearing the Saucony Guide 18’s made the journey so comfortable, I was able to truly appreciate the experience. Courtesy Jem Alabi

Jordan Bowman, commerce editor

I’m frankly tired of lugging around a giant water bottle. It makes sense if you’re working in an office setting or at home but why would I want to carry around gallons of water out and about? I’ve recently opted for a small insulated water flask from Stanley. It easily fits in my bag if I’m going hiking or you can throw it in your bag without it taking up too much space. I prefer to stay light when I’m out on my daily walks or relaxing in the city. From now on I think I’ll ditch the cumbersome water bottles and stick to my mini water flask, it’s a game changer.

I’m a frequent mobile gamer. It’s a nice way to relax after work or I play for 10 to 15 minutes on the weekend. Backbone sent me a sample of their latest Pro controller, which has a similar layout to console remotes like the Playstation and Xbox. It’s comfortable and you can also customize the button layout, which is helpful if you’re playing first-person games like Call of Duty or Fortnite for example. The Backbone Pro also connects seamlessly to the iPhone or Android devices via USB-C. Within seconds you can play games from the App Store, Xbox, PlayStation or the Apple Arcade. It’s a handy device, especially for casual gamers like myself.

Zoe Malin, reporter

I’m proud to say I bought my fourth pair of Rothy’s this month. It’s my all-time favorite shoe brand, so when I was looking for a pair that landed somewhere between sneakers and sandals, I immediately went to its site. The Espadrille Mary Janes are exactly what I had in mind. They have a little platform, which I find more comfortable compared to truly flat shoes, and the fabric is perforated, making it breathable and ideal to wear in the warm weather. Just like all my other Rothy’s, these shoes are super comfortable, fit true to size and are great to walk in. There’s also no break-in period, so I could walk all around New York City the first time I wore them with zero issues. I’m so excited to pair these with flowy pants, skirts and dresses all summer long.

When I adopted my puppy in March, I tried a few “natural” pet stain removers and had no luck. I felt like they didn’t totally remove the color or odor of urine from my carpets after my dog had an accident, which led me to turn to classic chemical solutions. I bought this Resolve spray because it had such great reviews on Amazon and it didn’t let me down. It’s very effective on accidents and other messes, plus I can use it on my carpet, area rugs and upholstered furniture. I just bought my second bottle and have no doubt that I’ll stay loyal to the solution from now on.

Since my puppy Mabel is only 8 pounds and has short, stumpy legs, she needs help getting on and off furniture in my home. I don’t want her to jump and hurt herself, so I put dog stairs everywhere. She recently started sleeping on a chair that’s just high enough off the ground to worry me, so I bought these stairs to help her up. They came assembled and shrink-wrapped. It took about a day until they completely inflated, but ever since, Mable has been using them all day, every day. They’re firm, which means she doesn’t sink into them when she runs up, and they have a removable, machine-washable cover. I also appreciate the grippy material on the bottom that helps keep the stairs in place.

Ashley Morris, associate SEO reporter

After trying a Billie razor for the first time almost a year and a half ago, they’re now the only razors I’ll buy. I’ve gotten irritation and redness, especially under my arms, from razors in the past, so I love that this one feels soft against my skin; it’s covered in an aloe shave soap that lets it glide smoothly and has a sharp blade that gives a close, precise shave. The razor also has a nonslip handle, and comes with two blade refills (which is really convenient), and a magnetic holder that lets me hang it up in the shower for easy storage. I also like the razors’ fun colors — they’re great for brightening up my bathroom wall.

The razor’s magnetic holder makes it easy to grab for last-minute shaves in the shower, and the cover keeps the blade and soap layers from getting ruined. Courtesy Ashley Morris

