Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While tech, appliances and apparel may come to mind first when you think about Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, discounts on travel are also plentiful this season. If you’re looking to save on flights, hotels and more, experts recommend shopping on Nov. 30, which has come to be known as Travel Deal Tuesday, a growing holiday when select travel brands offer sales and deals.

Of course, big box retailers like Amazon and Macy’s, as well as brands like Stasher and Made In, are also hosting sales, many of which are currently live. We’ve rounded up those and product launches we think you’ll want to know about.

New launches from Made In, Bala and Philips

In time for Thanksgiving — or gifting to the baker in your life — Made In’s new pie dish is constructed from porcelain, which is a nonstick and stain-resistant material, according to the brand. It’s oven-safe up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit, as well as microwave-, refrigerator- and freezer-safe, they say. And though it’s dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends you hand-wash it. The dish sports rims with a flat edge, which Made In says supports the crust while baking. Rims also come in two colors: Navy and Red. You can bake 8-inch pies in the dish, and it has a 1 ½ quart capacity.

Expanding beyond its initial launch of the 15-pound Bala Beam and 10-pound Power Ring, Bala now offers heavier versions of the products. The Beam — which you can use to lift, row, squat and lunge, according to the brand — is available in a 25-pound option. You can also purchase the 15-pound Power Ring, which is a cross between a dumbbell and a kettlebell. Both products come in Charcoal and Blush.

The Philips Norelco Shaver 9500 is designed with the brand’s SenseIQ technology, which the brand says provides real-time feedback while you’re shaving. Built-in sensors detect how much pressure you apply, and a light indicates how hard you’re pressing. Shaving heads rotate and are surrounded by rings covered in a protective coating to help prevent irritation, the brand says. You can shave wet or dry, and the shaver features a pop-up trimmer to shape a mustache or sideburns. Additionally, the shaver offers up to 60 minutes of battery life on a one hour charge, according to Philips, and comes with a cleaning pod that sanitizes the shaving head. And when paired with the companion app, it offers insights into your shaving patterns, pressure, speed and more, the brand says. You can purchase additional shaving heads and cartridges for the cleaning pod separately.

Sales to shop this weekend

​​Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, which means retailers’ deals and sales are intensifying across categories. Here are some sales you can shop this weekend that we think are worth considering.

Bemis is offering up to 15 percent off its new air purifiers.

is offering up to 15 percent off its new air purifiers. Best Buy ’s Black Friday sale officially starts today.

’s Black Friday sale officially starts today. The Google Store is offering deals on many of its products now through Dec. 1.

is offering deals on many of its products now through Dec. 1. Made In is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide.

is offering up to 25 percent off sitewide. SkinStore's Black Friday sale starts today.

Black Friday sale starts today. Stasher is offering 25 percent off sitewide and up to 30 percent off select colors now through Nov. 29.

is offering 25 percent off sitewide and up to 30 percent off select colors now through Nov. 29. TOMS is offering 35 percent off sitewide now through Nov. 30.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021

Next week, retailers will begin pulling out all the stops for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are just days away. But we’ve been seeing sales and deals categories all month long, and even in October. Experts previously told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday have turned into a monthslong promotional season rather than single days, which we’ve especially seen this year, as shoppers have been encouraged to shop early to avoid possible shipping delays caused by global supply chain backups. Some shoppers are even stockpiling gifts to ensure they have items to give to loved ones.

As you continue or prepare to take advantage of discounts, we’ve compiled lists of retailer-specific sales, as well as rounded up worthwhile deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. You can also learn more about saving on holiday purchases overall, as well as at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Here's our latest coverage to get you started on how to optimize your Black Friday and Cyber Monday strategy. We’ll be regularly updating you with more.

Black Friday sales and deals coverage by retailer

Black Friday and Cyber Monday general shopping guides

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deep dives

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.