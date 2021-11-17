Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Given Amazon, Kohl’s and Walmart began hosting their season-long deals well ahead of November this year, it comes as no surprise that holiday spending is predicted to shatter records this season. Shoppers are stockpiling on gifts to ensure loved ones have something to unwrap and generally preempting foreseen delays resulting from the global supply chain crisis. With that in mind, there’s no shortage of product launches and gift guides coming out in time for the holidays: The latest launches from popular brands like Bearaby and Away, along with Amazon’s newly released Best Books of the Year list, can be great for gifting ideas this season.

We’ve also highlighted ongoing sales and deals worth considering if you’re getting an early start on shopping for everything from tech to kitchen supplies. For those looking to host during the holidays, for example, Select reader favorite retailers like Sur La Table and Crate & Barrel are offering sales on dinnerware and cookware, while Our Place is heavily discounting some of its most popular items like the Always Pan and Homecook Duo.

Bearaby recently partnered up with reusable water bottle brand S’well to create the limited edition S’well x Bearaby Bundle, a sustainability-focused project that includes an all-new colorway of Bearaby’s Velvet Napper weighted blanket and a matching S’well bottle. The Velvet Napper is available in what Bearaby calls its S’well color, which is a combination of Rose Blush and White. The blanket is offered in three weights — 10, 15 and 25 pounds — and the bundle’s price ranges between $299 and $329 depending on the weight you choose. You can also purchase the water bottle separately on S’well’s website.

Select reader favorite brand Away is officially dropping its holiday collection. The first of two installments features new, two-toned colorways in Petal/Sand and Pine/Green for all four of its popular polycarbonate hard-shell suitcases, including The Bigger Carry-On and and The Large suitcase. The limited-edition suitcases maintain the same key features for comfortable and convenient travel, including 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock and an interior organization system that features a compression pad and water-resistant laundry bag.

Away will launch its second holiday installment on Nov. 23, which will include a sparkle finish to the polycarbonate suitcases and new bags and accessories.

If you’re planning on sending a sweet treat to loved ones this holiday season, Insomnia Cookies just released its holiday collection that includes a variety of limited-edition cookies, including Gingerbread, Red Velvet Cookies N Cream and Mini Candy Cane Cookies — all of which are available to ship via its Holiday 12-Pack Sampler. The late-night cookie delivery chain also launched several holiday-themed gift packs and kits, including the DIY Holiday Decorating Kit that features 12 Gingerbread and Snickerdoodle cookies and decorating essentials like buttercream frosting and cookie cutters. To celebrate the launch, Insomnia Cookies is also offering one free classic cookie with any in-store or online purchase from Nov. 15-21.

Amazon’s Best Books of the Year 2021

This week, Amazon Books editors announced their picks for the best books of the year, naming Amor Towles’ “The Lincoln Highway” as the best overall. The editors released a list of 100 books published this year, along with a breakout list of 20 books across categories like cookbooks, mysteries and children’s books. Here are a few highly rated books that made the top 20 list:

As we previously reported, several brands and retailers began their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales early, in part as a response to global supply chain issues that have sparked concerns around shipping delays, low inventory and skyrocketing prices. To add to these challenges, the pandemic also caused several retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s and more to close their doors for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row. But online sales and deal events are still plentiful and ongoing, with shoppers expected to spend more this holiday season and showing interest in shopping early. And experts we’ve spoken to advised not to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop a specific product you’re eyeing — if it’s sold out, it may not come back in stock quickly.

To ensure you’re getting a good deal during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can use price checkers or browser extensions like Cently, PriceBlink and Amazon Assistant for sale alerts. You can also look out for price-match guarantees, notably at Target and Best Buy (with some exceptions). We’re also bringing you information about retailer-specific sales and rounding up worthwhile deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel, while also talking to experts about their shopping tips and advice for using different payment options.

